SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Football

News

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Leaves Journalists In Splits By Hilariously Trolling Virgil van Dijk

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Leaves Journalists In Splits By Hilariously Trolling Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp left the journalists in splits with a hilarious comment for defender Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match press-conference ahead of the Europa League tie against LASK.

Liverpool will launch their campaign in the Europa League on Thursday (September 21) night. The Merseyside outfit will be high on confidence after making an unbeaten start to their season and will be looking to win their tournament-opener of the Europa League too.

And the mood in the Liverpool camp seems to be really good as it was pretty much evident during the pre-match interaction with the media. Jurgen Klopp had a hilarious reaction after Virgil van Dijk thanked the journalists following the conclusion of the media session. As the Netherlands star stood up, the German manager could not stop himself from taking a hilarious swipe at him.

With a smile on his face, Jurgen Klopp said: “The answers got longer since he is the captain. Isn’t it?”.

Watch:

Before the start of the season, Virgil van Dijk replaced Jordan Henderson as the captain of Liverpool after the latter secured a move to Saudi Arabia. Virgil van Dijk has been an integral part of the Liverpool side since arriving at Anfield from Southampton in 2018.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made a promising start to the new season. Buoyed by a number of new signings over the summer, a new-look Liverpool side began their season with a hard-fought draw against Chelsea before beating Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are being backed by many to finish in top four this season and they will be desperately looking to make it happen. The way they have started the season, it would not be surprising if they go on to challenge champions Manchester City for the title. Liverpool are not featuring in the Champions League for the first time under Jurgen Klopp since the German manager’s first full season in 2016-17.

Tagged:

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Leaves Journalists In Splits By Hilariously Trolling Virgil van Dijk
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Leaves Journalists In Splits By Hilariously Trolling Virgil van Dijk

Sep 21, 2023, 8:06 AM

Jurgen Klopp To Get The Offer Of Managing Germany And Liverpool Together: Report
Jurgen Klopp To Get The Offer Of Managing Germany And Liverpool Together: Report

Sep 11, 2023, 4:12 PM

Jude Bellingham Reveals How Liverpool Played A Key Role In His Decision To Join Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham Reveals How Liverpool Played A Key Role In His Decision To Join Real Madrid

Jun 16, 2023, 8:18 AM

Can You Guess The Player Who Won The Champions League With Liverpool In 2005 Before Doing It Again As A Manchester City Player
Can You Guess The Player Who Won The Champions League With Liverpool In 2005 Before Doing It Again As A Manchester City Player

Jun 12, 2023, 10:13 AM

Manchester United Fan Arrested For Wearing Offensive Jersey To Taunt Liverpool During FA Cup Final
Manchester United Fan Arrested For Wearing Offensive Jersey To Taunt Liverpool During FA Cup Final

Jun 4, 2023, 8:23 AM

Three Players Liverpool Should Sell As A Summer Rebuild Kickstarts At Anfield
Three Players Liverpool Should Sell As A Summer Rebuild Kickstarts At Anfield

Jun 3, 2023, 11:40 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links