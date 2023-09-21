Watch: Jurgen Klopp Leaves Journalists In Splits By Hilariously Trolling Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp left the journalists in splits with a hilarious comment for defender Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match press-conference ahead of the Europa League tie against LASK.

Liverpool will launch their campaign in the Europa League on Thursday (September 21) night. The Merseyside outfit will be high on confidence after making an unbeaten start to their season and will be looking to win their tournament-opener of the Europa League too.

And the mood in the Liverpool camp seems to be really good as it was pretty much evident during the pre-match interaction with the media. Jurgen Klopp had a hilarious reaction after Virgil van Dijk thanked the journalists following the conclusion of the media session. As the Netherlands star stood up, the German manager could not stop himself from taking a hilarious swipe at him.

With a smile on his face, Jurgen Klopp said: “The answers got longer since he is the captain. Isn’t it?”.

Watch:

Before the start of the season, Virgil van Dijk replaced Jordan Henderson as the captain of Liverpool after the latter secured a move to Saudi Arabia. Virgil van Dijk has been an integral part of the Liverpool side since arriving at Anfield from Southampton in 2018.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made a promising start to the new season. Buoyed by a number of new signings over the summer, a new-look Liverpool side began their season with a hard-fought draw against Chelsea before beating Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are being backed by many to finish in top four this season and they will be desperately looking to make it happen. The way they have started the season, it would not be surprising if they go on to challenge champions Manchester City for the title. Liverpool are not featuring in the Champions League for the first time under Jurgen Klopp since the German manager’s first full season in 2016-17.