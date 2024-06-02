One of the issues for many teams in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) will be the travelling. And the International Cricket Council (ICC) has got many reported displeasure on this problem in the early stages of the world event. The West […]
Nitish Kumar Reddy Clarifies His Statement On MS Dhoni’s Batting Technique; Says His Words Were Misinterpreted
Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder, found himself in hot soup after his interesting comment on MS Dhoni recently. Nitish had talked about MS Dhoni’s technique and compared it with Virat Kohli. Reddy wowed everyone with his all-round play for the SunRisers in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was a key component […]
‘Virat Kohli’s Aura On The Field Is Unmatchable’ – Riyan Parag
Virat Kohli’s presence and aura on the field cannot be matched by any other player, claimed Riyan Parag in an interview. The Assam batter said this while recalling the first time he saw Kohli in Bengaluru in IPL 2019. Riyan Parag made his IPL debut in 2019 and delivered encouraging performances. The right-handed batter scored […]
Shoriful Islam Splits Webbing On His Bowling Hand; Doubtful For Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2024 Opener
Shoriful Islam, the Bangladesh pacer, is reportedly doubtful for his team’s T20 World Cup 2024 opening match against Sri Lanka on June 7. This is due to the injury he suffered in the recent warmup game between India and Bangladesh in New York. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led team scored 182/5, thanks to wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh […]
T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Opens Up On ‘Immense Pressure’ During India-Pakistan Encounters
One of the most intense games in cricket is the encounter between the two arch-rivals- India and Pakistan. It’s the players who always feel the pressure of expectations, from fans all around the globe and find themselves in nervy moments, and it’s nothing different in the life of the current Pakistan captain Babar Azam. India […]
Matthew Hayden Advises Rahul Dravid To Manage Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma Calmly
Rahul Dravid mustn’t bring up the uneasiness between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, the vice-captain and captain of the Indian team, said Matthew Hayden, as the Men in Blue prep for their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Speculation circulated during the Mumbai Indians’ disastrous performance in the IPL 2024 that all was […]
T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Whenever Hardik Pandya Comes, The Indian Team’s Balance Becomes Much Better’ – Sanjay Bangar
Going into India’s warm-up encounter against Bangladesh, the attention and focus was on Hardik Pandya, the country’s premier all-rounder, and how he would lift him, especially after a struggling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, with the Mumbai Indians (MI). After being traded from the Gujarat Titans (GT), Pandya was appointed as the captain of the […]
Rishabh Pant Better Wicketkeeper Than Sanju Samson – Sunil Gavaskar Says Pant First-Choice In India XI For T20 World Cup 2024
Rishabh Pant must be the first-choice in India XI over Sanju Samson, as he is the better keeper, claimed India legend Sunil Gavaskar. Pant and Samson have both been named wicketkeepers for India’s side in the present tournament. On the other hand, Pant started the tournament on a high note, scoring a half-century against Bangladesh […]
WWE Superstars Salary Increased Significantly Amid Growing International Reach
Going by the current updates, it’s perhaps the best phase to be a WWE Superstar given the company’s ever-growing situation. Merging themselves with the UFC brand raised the brand’s stocks as they are eyeing becoming an international juggernaut. This process has notably increased the flow of income for the talents who are under contract with […]
A WWE Premium Live Event Possibly Coming In Mexico In The Future?
Legendary Rey Mysterio is approaching the end of his career but before the end arrives, a WWE premium live event outing from his home country in Mexico remains on his bucket list. WWE has been on a spree of discovering unconventional countries and cities when it comes to hosting PLEs and Mexico could definitely be […]