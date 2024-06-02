Posted inCricket News

Nitish Kumar Reddy Clarifies His Statement On MS Dhoni’s Batting Technique; Says His Words Were Misinterpreted

by Jatin Sharma

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder, found himself in hot soup after his interesting comment on MS Dhoni recently. Nitish had talked about MS Dhoni’s technique and compared it with Virat Kohli. Reddy wowed everyone with his all-round play for the SunRisers in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was a key component […]

Shoriful Islam Splits Webbing On His Bowling Hand; Doubtful For Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2024 Opener

by Jatin Sharma

Shoriful Islam, the Bangladesh pacer, is reportedly doubtful for his team’s T20 World Cup 2024 opening match against Sri Lanka on June 7. This is due to the injury he suffered in the recent warmup game between India and Bangladesh in New York. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led team scored 182/5, thanks to wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh […]

T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Whenever Hardik Pandya Comes, The Indian Team’s Balance Becomes Much Better’ – Sanjay Bangar

by SW Cricket

Going into India’s warm-up encounter against Bangladesh, the attention and focus was on Hardik Pandya, the country’s premier all-rounder, and how he would lift him, especially after a struggling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, with the Mumbai Indians (MI). After being traded from the Gujarat Titans (GT), Pandya was appointed as the captain of the […]

Rishabh Pant Better Wicketkeeper Than Sanju Samson – Sunil Gavaskar Says Pant First-Choice In India XI For T20 World Cup 2024

by Jatin Sharma

Rishabh Pant must be the first-choice in India XI over Sanju Samson, as he is the better keeper, claimed India legend Sunil Gavaskar. Pant and Samson have both been named wicketkeepers for India’s side in the present tournament. On the other hand, Pant started the tournament on a high note, scoring a half-century against Bangladesh […]

