The 2016 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXI Olympiad, and commonly known as Rio 2016, is a major international multi-sport event in the tradition of the Olympic Games due to take place in Rio de Janeiro from 5 to 21 August 2016. A record number of countries are participating in a record number of sports. More than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries, with likes of Kosovo and South Sudan scheduled to take part for the first time in their history. With a set 306 medals, the games will feature 28 sports—including rugby sevens and golf, which were brought in 2009 by the International Olympic Committee. These events will take place at 33 venues in the host city and at five venues in the cities of These events will take place in as many as 33 venues in the host city and at five venues in the cities of São Paulo(Brazil's largest city), Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Brasília (Brazil's capital), and Manaus. The lead-up to these Games have been marked by controversies—including the instability of the country's federal government, health and safety concerns surrounding the Zika virus and significant pollution in the Guanabara Bay, as well as a doping scandal involving Russia. Will Brazil host successful Olympic games? Only Father time will tell in due course.