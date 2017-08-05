SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Rio Olympics 2016

Refugee Athlete Runs With Hope In London
Refugee Athlete Runs With Hope In London

Aug 5, 2017, 4:08 PM

Swimmer Chupkov Breaks Own World Championships Record
Swimmer Chupkov Breaks Own World Championships Record

Jul 29, 2017, 3:06 PM

Peaty Retains 100m Breaststroke Title At World Championships
Peaty Retains 100m Breaststroke Title At World Championships

Jul 25, 2017, 2:15 PM

China To Probe Doping Violation At Rio Olympics
China To Probe Doping Violation At Rio Olympics

Jun 4, 2017, 10:35 PM

Sports Arbitration Court Strips Russian Boxer Of 2016 Olympic Silver
Sports Arbitration Court Strips Russian Boxer Of 2016 Olympic Silver

May 26, 2023, 4:04 PM

Golfer Lahiri on the brink of maiden PGA Tour title
Golfer Lahiri on the brink of maiden PGA Tour title

Oct 22, 2016, 4:13 PM

Dipa Karmakar to return BMW, gifted by Sachin Tendulkar
Dipa Karmakar to return BMW, gifted by Sachin Tendulkar

Oct 11, 2016, 3:05 PM

Goel meets NSFs to review performance at Rio Olympics
Goel meets NSFs to review performance at Rio Olympics

Sep 30, 2016, 12:52 AM

Three boxers reprimanded by IOC for betting on Rio Olympics bouts
Three boxers reprimanded by IOC for betting on Rio Olympics bouts

May 26, 2023, 4:04 PM

IOC sanctions three boxers for betting on fights at Rio Games
IOC sanctions three boxers for betting on fights at Rio Games

May 26, 2023, 4:04 PM

Don&#8217;t understand why Russian athletes sanctioned at Rio Games: IOC chief
Don’t understand why Russian athletes sanctioned at Rio Games: IOC chief

Sep 27, 2016, 3:50 PM

Delhi Golf Club announces cash prizes for Rio Games medallists
Delhi Golf Club announces cash prizes for Rio Games medallists

Sep 20, 2016, 9:18 PM

Deepa Karmakar robbed off a medal at Rio Olympics ?
Deepa Karmakar robbed off a medal at Rio Olympics ?

Sep 14, 2016, 6:15 PM

Twitter lauds Devendra Jhajharia after his historic gold medal in Paralympic games
Twitter lauds Devendra Jhajharia after his historic gold medal in Paralympic games

Sep 14, 2016, 11:10 AM

IOC member indicted in Brazil for tickets fraud
IOC member indicted in Brazil for tickets fraud

Sep 13, 2016, 1:17 PM

Rio Paralympics: Deepa Malik bags silver in shotput
Rio Paralympics: Deepa Malik bags silver in shotput

Sep 12, 2016, 10:00 PM

UCI chief satisfied with Rio track
UCI chief satisfied with Rio track

Sep 11, 2016, 5:19 PM

Virender Sehwag salutes gold medalist Mariyapan Thangavelu
Virender Sehwag salutes gold medalist Mariyapan Thangavelu

Sep 10, 2016, 6:46 PM

Mariyappan Thangavelu yet to pay his Rs. 3 lacs loan to the bank
Mariyappan Thangavelu yet to pay his Rs. 3 lacs loan to the bank

Sep 10, 2016, 4:05 PM

Piers Morgan trolls India&#8217;s Paralympics gold medalist, Viru replies
Piers Morgan trolls India’s Paralympics gold medalist, Viru replies

Sep 10, 2016, 3:51 PM

Twitter reacted to Mariyappan Thangavelu&#8217;s gold medal triumph in Paralympics
Twitter reacted to Mariyappan Thangavelu’s gold medal triumph in Paralympics

Sep 10, 2016, 12:49 PM

Rio 2016: Thangavelu wins gold at Rio Paralympics
Rio 2016: Thangavelu wins gold at Rio Paralympics

Sep 10, 2016, 10:50 AM

I would&#8217;ve returned from Rio with a medal: Mary Kom
I would’ve returned from Rio with a medal: Mary Kom

Sep 7, 2016, 1:09 AM

Abhinav Bindra replies to a question why he didn&#8217;t receive felicitation will make you proud
Abhinav Bindra replies to a question why he didn’t receive felicitation will make you proud

Sep 3, 2016, 5:56 PM

OMG! Indian athletes in Rio sported different brands&#8217; kits instead of IOA&#8217;s kits
OMG! Indian athletes in Rio sported different brands’ kits instead of IOA’s kits

Sep 3, 2016, 12:16 PM

Yogeshwar’s 2012 London Olympics medal may turn to gold
Yogeshwar’s 2012 London Olympics medal may turn to gold

Sep 2, 2016, 9:16 PM

Twitter showers praise on Yogeshwar Dutt after he says no to silver medal
Twitter showers praise on Yogeshwar Dutt after he says no to silver medal

Aug 31, 2016, 9:01 PM

Men marathoners happy with facilities during Rio race
Men marathoners happy with facilities during Rio race

Aug 31, 2016, 6:32 PM

Yogeshwar Dutt wants Besik Kudukhov’s family to keep the silver medal as a sign of respect
Yogeshwar Dutt wants Besik Kudukhov’s family to keep the silver medal as a sign of respect

Aug 31, 2016, 3:31 PM

Satire: Vijay Goel gaffe&#8217;s continuous, as he congratulates Sushil Kumar for winning Gold medal!
Satire: Vijay Goel gaffe’s continuous, as he congratulates Sushil Kumar for winning Gold medal!

Aug 30, 2016, 4:17 PM

Yogeshwar Dutt’s 2012 Bronze will be upgraded to silver!
Yogeshwar Dutt’s 2012 Bronze will be upgraded to silver!

Aug 30, 2016, 11:29 AM

Shobhaa De attacks Sachin Tendulkar
Shobhaa De attacks Sachin Tendulkar

Aug 30, 2016, 9:20 AM

Each match at Rio was a challenge: Sindhu
Each match at Rio was a challenge: Sindhu

Aug 29, 2016, 9:26 PM

Kenya&#8217;s Olympic officials grilled over Rio mismanagement
Kenya’s Olympic officials grilled over Rio mismanagement

Aug 28, 2016, 6:47 PM

Daughters made us proud at Rio, says Modi
Daughters made us proud at Rio, says Modi

Aug 28, 2016, 1:53 PM

Sachin presents BMWs to India&#8217;s Olympic medallists, stars
Sachin presents BMWs to India’s Olympic medallists, stars

Aug 28, 2016, 6:23 PM

Sakshi, Sindhu, Dipa, Gopi to be gifted BMW cars
Sakshi, Sindhu, Dipa, Gopi to be gifted BMW cars

Aug 28, 2016, 3:09 AM

Kenyan police summon Olympic athletes over mistreatment
Kenyan police summon Olympic athletes over mistreatment

Aug 27, 2016, 2:06 PM

India U-16 women footballers taking inspiration from Sindhu, Sakshi
India U-16 women footballers taking inspiration from Sindhu, Sakshi

Aug 27, 2016, 12:02 AM

US swimmer Lochte charged by Brazilian police
US swimmer Lochte charged by Brazilian police

Aug 26, 2016, 11:52 PM

Twitterati blast Sanjay Manjrekar for supporting Piers Morgan
Twitterati blast Sanjay Manjrekar for supporting Piers Morgan

Aug 26, 2016, 11:34 PM

Brazilian pole vaulter Da Silva receives 1kg gold bar as reward
Brazilian pole vaulter Da Silva receives 1kg gold bar as reward

Aug 26, 2016, 10:22 PM

Russia to pay bonuses to athletes barred from Rio
Russia to pay bonuses to athletes barred from Rio

Aug 26, 2016, 9:35 PM

Kenya disbands Olympic body over Rio allegations
Kenya disbands Olympic body over Rio allegations

Aug 26, 2016, 6:32 PM

Piers Morgan Saga: Is India, or at least India twitter, jingoistic?
Piers Morgan Saga: Is India, or at least India twitter, jingoistic?

Apr 6, 2019, 2:16 PM

Chinese leaders meet, greet Olympic contingent
Chinese leaders meet, greet Olympic contingent

Aug 26, 2016, 12:27 AM

Putin gives credit to Russian Olympic team for &#8216;worthy&#8217; show
Putin gives credit to Russian Olympic team for ‘worthy’ show

Aug 25, 2016, 11:43 PM

Shooting federation to assess Rio Olympics performance
Shooting federation to assess Rio Olympics performance

Aug 25, 2016, 11:38 PM

1221Next

Latest rio-olympics-2016 News

The 2016 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXI Olympiad, and commonly known as Rio 2016, is a major international multi-sport event in the tradition of the Olympic Games due to take place in Rio de Janeiro from 5 to 21 August 2016. A record number of countries are participating in a record number of sports. More than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries, with likes of Kosovo and South Sudan scheduled to take part for the first time in their history. With a set 306 medals, the games will feature 28 sports—including rugby sevens and golf, which were brought in 2009 by the International Olympic Committee. These events will take place at 33 venues in the host city and at five venues in the cities of These events will take place in as many as 33 venues in the host city and at five venues in the cities of São Paulo(Brazil's largest city), Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Brasília (Brazil's capital), and Manaus. The lead-up to these Games have been marked by controversies—including the instability of the country's federal government, health and safety concerns surrounding the Zika virus and significant pollution in the Guanabara Bay, as well as a doping scandal involving Russia. Will Brazil host successful Olympic games? Only Father time will tell in due course.
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links