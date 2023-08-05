Latest wwe-summerslam News

Explore the world of WWE Summerslam with the news and exciting details from the past and present about the show. Summerslam had been one of the most important events of WWE and the promotion is organizing it every year since 1988. To get all the latest WWE Summerslam news visit Sportzwiki. FAQs for WWE Summerslam: Q. In which year, WWE Summerslam was organized for the first time? A. First ever Summerslam took place in 1988 Q. What was the main event of the first ever Summerslam? A. The main event of the first ever Summerslam was a Tag Team clash between The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage) defeated The Mega Bucks (Ted DiBiase and André the Giant) Q. When was the first WWE World title defense of WWE Summerslam? A. The first time WWE World title was defended in Summerslam 1990 where The Ultimate Warrior defended his title against Rick Rude. Q. What was the main event of the latest Summerslam? A. Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal title at Summerslam 2023 against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat