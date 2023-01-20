Latest wwe-wrestlemania News

WWE WrestleMania is arguably the event in sports entertainment today and it is also the Grandest Show of WWE. Every year, WWE host this spectacular event during the session of March – April. Catch all the exciting WWE WrestleMania news and including past and present. All WrestleMania news including the historic moments and everything. Check out everything on Sportzwiki. FAQs for WWE WrestleMania: Q. In which year, the first ever WrestleMania took place? A. The first WrestleMania took place in 1985 Q. Which WrestleMania records the highest attendance? A. WrestleMania 32 records the highest attendance marketed as 101,763. Q. Who main evented most WrestleMania events? A. Hulk Hogan, 8 WrestleMania main events Q. What was the latest WrestleMania main event? A. Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal title against Cody Rhodes on the main event of WrestleMania 39 Q. In which WrestleMania The Undertaker lost his WrestleMania undefeated streak? A. The Undertaker lost his WrestleMania undefeated streak at WrestleMania XXX in 2014 by the hands of Brock Lesnar.