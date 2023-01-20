SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

WWE Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania 40: Top WWE Superstar To Stick Around Until The Biggest 2024 PLE?
Wrestlemania 40: Top WWE Superstar To Stick Around Until The Biggest 2024 PLE?

Invalid DateTime

Why Brock Lesnar Asked Out Of Match Against Top WWE Superstar At Wrestlemania 39
Why Brock Lesnar Asked Out Of Match Against Top WWE Superstar At Wrestlemania 39

Invalid DateTime

&#8220;I Expect A Huge Challenge From The Man, Becky,” WWE Raw Superstar Predicts Wrestlemania 40 Match
“I Expect A Huge Challenge From The Man, Becky,” WWE Raw Superstar Predicts Wrestlemania 40 Match

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 40: Cardi B “Wants To Go” To WWE’s Biggest PLE In Philadelphia
Wrestlemania 40: Cardi B “Wants To Go” To WWE’s Biggest PLE In Philadelphia

Invalid DateTime

Trish Stratus Wasn’t The Original Choice For 2005-06 Fangirl WWE Storyline With Mickie James
Trish Stratus Wasn’t The Original Choice For 2005-06 Fangirl WWE Storyline With Mickie James

Invalid DateTime

Kurt Angle Spills the Beans: Why His WrestleMania Clash With Lesnar Trumps SummerSlam
Kurt Angle Spills the Beans: Why His WrestleMania Clash With Lesnar Trumps SummerSlam

Invalid DateTime

Austin Theory&#8217;s WrestleMania 39 Revelation: John Cena&#8217;s Private Words Revealed
Austin Theory’s WrestleMania 39 Revelation: John Cena’s Private Words Revealed

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 40: Big Match For The Usos Saved For Biggest WWE PLE?
Wrestlemania 40: Big Match For The Usos Saved For Biggest WWE PLE?

Invalid DateTime

Mandy Rose Originally Planned For Championship Win At WWE Wrestlemania 35
Mandy Rose Originally Planned For Championship Win At WWE Wrestlemania 35

Invalid DateTime

The Rock Could Return For A Match At Wrestlemania 40, Per WWE President
The Rock Could Return For A Match At Wrestlemania 40, Per WWE President

Invalid DateTime

Drew McIntyre&#8217;s WrestleMania 39 Confession: The Unbreakable Bond with Sheamus and the Triple Threat Match
Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 39 Confession: The Unbreakable Bond with Sheamus and the Triple Threat Match

Invalid DateTime

Unbelievable Revelations: Paul Heyman&#8217;s Bold Move to Push Kevin Owens Away from WWE
Unbelievable Revelations: Paul Heyman’s Bold Move to Push Kevin Owens Away from WWE

Invalid DateTime

“It&#8217;s A Blessing And A Curse,&#8221; Charlotte Flair On Missing WWE After Wrestlemania 39
“It’s A Blessing And A Curse,” Charlotte Flair On Missing WWE After Wrestlemania 39

Invalid DateTime

Revealed: Brock Lesnar Set To Receive Farewell From WWE In 2025
Revealed: Brock Lesnar Set To Receive Farewell From WWE In 2025

Invalid DateTime

Reason Asuka’s Undefeated Streak Was Broken By WWE At Wrestlemania 34
Reason Asuka’s Undefeated Streak Was Broken By WWE At Wrestlemania 34

Invalid DateTime

Reason Roman Reigns To Remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Beyond Wrestlemania 40
Reason Roman Reigns To Remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Beyond Wrestlemania 40

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 41: WWE Closing In To Finalize PLE Location For 2025
Wrestlemania 41: WWE Closing In To Finalize PLE Location For 2025

Invalid DateTime

Unforgettable Night: WWE Legend&#8217;s Personal Account of The Rock vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 28
Unforgettable Night: WWE Legend’s Personal Account of The Rock vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 28

Invalid DateTime

Trish Stratus Recalls “Crazy” Moment When She “Was Able To Turn” At WWE Wrestlemania 20
Trish Stratus Recalls “Crazy” Moment When She “Was Able To Turn” At WWE Wrestlemania 20

Invalid DateTime

The Road to WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns&#8217; Massive Plan Potentially Revealed
The Road to WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns’ Massive Plan Potentially Revealed

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Has Plans Locked Down For 2024 PLE
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Has Plans Locked Down For 2024 PLE

Invalid DateTime

Stone Cold Steve Austin Set For A Big Return To Face WWE Smackdown Superstar?
Stone Cold Steve Austin Set For A Big Return To Face WWE Smackdown Superstar?

Invalid DateTime

Roman Reigns Vs. Cody Rhodes Mega WWE Feud Far From Over
Roman Reigns Vs. Cody Rhodes Mega WWE Feud Far From Over

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 43 Location Essentially Chosen By WWE Way Ahead In Schedule
Wrestlemania 43 Location Essentially Chosen By WWE Way Ahead In Schedule

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 40: Roman Reigns To Defend His Undisputed Title Against Top WWE Raw Superstar
Wrestlemania 40: Roman Reigns To Defend His Undisputed Title Against Top WWE Raw Superstar

Invalid DateTime

A Dream Come True: The Usos Discuss The Thrill And Responsibility Of Headlining WrestleMania 39
A Dream Come True: The Usos Discuss The Thrill And Responsibility Of Headlining WrestleMania 39

Invalid DateTime

A Superstar&#8217;s Praise: Finn Balor Reveals the Impactful Role Played by a Respected WWE Legend
A Superstar’s Praise: Finn Balor Reveals the Impactful Role Played by a Respected WWE Legend

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 40: Update On The Rock’s Status For Next Year’s Grand WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: Update On The Rock’s Status For Next Year’s Grand WWE PLE

Invalid DateTime

Spoiler On Roman Reigns Around WWE Wrestlemania 40 Premium Live Event
Spoiler On Roman Reigns Around WWE Wrestlemania 40 Premium Live Event

Invalid DateTime

“She Told Me About The Frustration,” Top WWE Star Frustrated Over Wrestlemania 39 Snub
“She Told Me About The Frustration,” Top WWE Star Frustrated Over Wrestlemania 39 Snub

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 40: Ronda Rousey To Compete Against Best Friend At WWE PLE?
Wrestlemania 40: Ronda Rousey To Compete Against Best Friend At WWE PLE?

Invalid DateTime

Shane McMahon Was Legit “Trying To Go After Brock” After WWE Wrestlemania 34 Incident
Shane McMahon Was Legit “Trying To Go After Brock” After WWE Wrestlemania 34 Incident

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Nurturing Two Main Event Plans Featuring Cody Rhodes
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Nurturing Two Main Event Plans Featuring Cody Rhodes

Invalid DateTime

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Possible Marquee Match Revealed Featuring Charlotte Flair
WWE Wrestlemania 40: Possible Marquee Match Revealed Featuring Charlotte Flair

Invalid DateTime

“I Had A Partially Torn Hamstring,” Reveals WWE Legend About Wrestlemania 39 Match
“I Had A Partially Torn Hamstring,” Reveals WWE Legend About Wrestlemania 39 Match

Invalid DateTime

WWE Summerslam 2023 Already Broke Record From Non-Wrestlemania Stadium Perspective
WWE Summerslam 2023 Already Broke Record From Non-Wrestlemania Stadium Perspective

Invalid DateTime

How&#8217;s Shane McMahon Doing After Unfortunate Injury At WWE Wrestlemania 39
How’s Shane McMahon Doing After Unfortunate Injury At WWE Wrestlemania 39

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 39 Wasn’t In Radar Of WWE Legend “In The Most Remote Possibility”
Wrestlemania 39 Wasn’t In Radar Of WWE Legend “In The Most Remote Possibility”

Invalid DateTime

Ex WWE Total Divas Starcast Member Missed Wrestlemania 39 Due To Pregnancy?
Ex WWE Total Divas Starcast Member Missed Wrestlemania 39 Due To Pregnancy?

Invalid DateTime

Wrestlemania 40: WWE’s Current Plans Regarding The Main Event Match
Wrestlemania 40: WWE’s Current Plans Regarding The Main Event Match

Invalid DateTime

WWE Smackdown: Title Plans On Hold For Top Superstar Due To Injury
WWE Smackdown: Title Plans On Hold For Top Superstar Due To Injury

Invalid DateTime

Top WWE Smackdown Superstar’s 2023 In-Ring Return Still Put On Hold
Top WWE Smackdown Superstar’s 2023 In-Ring Return Still Put On Hold

Invalid DateTime

Is Charlotte Flair Doing Okay After Scary Top Rope Fall At WWE Wrestlemania 39?
Is Charlotte Flair Doing Okay After Scary Top Rope Fall At WWE Wrestlemania 39?

Invalid DateTime

Roman Reigns To Face A Bloodline Member in Post WWE Wrestlemania 39 Season?
Roman Reigns To Face A Bloodline Member in Post WWE Wrestlemania 39 Season?

Invalid DateTime

WWE Raw: Much-Anticipated Heel-Turn Happening On April 10 Episode?
WWE Raw: Much-Anticipated Heel-Turn Happening On April 10 Episode?

Invalid DateTime

Ronda Rousey “Preferred And Pushed For The Tag Team” Run After WWE Wrestlemania 39 Creative Changes
Ronda Rousey “Preferred And Pushed For The Tag Team” Run After WWE Wrestlemania 39 Creative Changes

Invalid DateTime

WWE Smackdown: The Bloodline Saga To Continue On Post Wrestlemania 39 Episode
WWE Smackdown: The Bloodline Saga To Continue On Post Wrestlemania 39 Episode

Invalid DateTime

“Why Are We Breaking Tradition?” Ric Flair Furious On Her Daughter Missing Wrestlemania 39 Main Event
“Why Are We Breaking Tradition?” Ric Flair Furious On Her Daughter Missing Wrestlemania 39 Main Event

Invalid DateTime

1242Next

Latest wwe-wrestlemania News

WWE WrestleMania is arguably the event in sports entertainment today and it is also the Grandest Show of WWE. Every year, WWE host this spectacular event during the session of March – April. Catch all the exciting WWE WrestleMania news and including past and present. All WrestleMania news including the historic moments and everything. Check out everything on Sportzwiki. FAQs for WWE WrestleMania: Q. In which year, the first ever WrestleMania took place? A. The first WrestleMania took place in 1985 Q. Which WrestleMania records the highest attendance? A. WrestleMania 32 records the highest attendance marketed as 101,763. Q. Who main evented most WrestleMania events? A. Hulk Hogan, 8 WrestleMania main events Q. What was the latest WrestleMania main event? A. Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal title against Cody Rhodes on the main event of WrestleMania 39 Q. In which WrestleMania The Undertaker lost his WrestleMania undefeated streak? A. The Undertaker lost his WrestleMania undefeated streak at WrestleMania XXX in 2014 by the hands of Brock Lesnar.
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links