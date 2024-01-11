AEW Collision: Deonna Purrazzo Set For In-Ring Debut On January 13 Episode

Beginning this year, Tony Khan was confident about bringing some free agents and Deonna Purrazzo appeared to be the front-runner in this league. It was last week during the New Year’s Episode that she made her anticipated AEW debut and things will start escalating for her career in due course. As of this writing, she’s booked to compete in the first match as an official AEW talent.

Deonna Purrazzo has now been announced to compete against Red Velvet during the upcoming episode of AEW Collision. This match was set up during a backstage segment of AEW Dynamite. Before Red Velvet could leave the confrontation that she was having, she was warned about having a battered stirring arm that could occur via the former WWE Superstar’s submission maneuver.

AEW Dynamite: Sting’s Final Match Seemingly Set For Revolution 2024 PPV

As seen on the January 3 episode of AEW Dynamite Mariah May defeated Queen Aminata in her first-ever match on All Elite Wrestling TV. After the match, she cut a promo on winning the match and her ally, AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm. It was during this promo that Deonna Purrazzo came out while making her debut on AEW Dynamite.

Being one of the hottest free agents in the pro-wrestling market in late 2023, the former Knockouts Champion from TNA/IMPACT Wrestling was certainly in the conversation to make her way back to the WWE where she might have the chance to establish “The Virtuosa” character. But she ultimately opted to root for All Elite Wrestling which reportedly was her first choice, anyway.

Goldberg Attempted To Be Part Of Sting’s Retirement Match At AEW Revolution 2024

Deonna Purrazzo chose AEW over coming back to WWE

During his Backstage Report podcast, Sean Sapp spoke about the sudden arrival of Deonna Purrazzo in AEW. It appears that she indeed had a lot of options to choose from when it came to the offers she was presented with and WWE was also on the hunt. But it was her impatience that led her to AEW,

“She won on that one, she had a major debut, and she had the fans chanting her name. There was some interest from WWE, I don’t know to what degree, but I was told all of their free agent talks would be tabled until after the new year, and it became abundantly clear that she didn’t want to wait that long. She signed with AEW, and that’s kinda where she wanted to head anyway.”

Upon her debut on AEW TV, Deonna Purrazzo set her sights firmly on AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm who also addressed the target on her back during the latest episode. It appears that a confrontation between the two will soon go down on Dynamite TV.