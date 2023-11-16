AEW Full Gear 2023: Big Change Made To Title Match Announced For PPV

AEW Full Gear 2023 has added another multi-person championship match to the pay-per-view card. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander has established herself to be a strong champion under her current title reign with the mid-card women’s belt but at this upcoming PPV edition, she will go through one of the toughest challenges of her AEW career when she will put the belt on the line against two other women.

Over on this week’s episode of Dynamite, Skye Blue managed to defeat Red Velvet to advance to the AEW TBS Championship Match. It will be a Three-Way Match at AEW Full Gear 2023, where she’ll not only face the champion Statlander but also her bitter rival Julia Hart.

In the match, Blue aimed for a knee strike but she was powerbomb-ed to the mat. Velvet then nailed a big superkick on her opponent before trying a corkscrew kick. Blue reversed and managed to hit Code Blue on Velvet to secure her spot at AEW Full Gear 2023.

Hart has recently hit Blue with her magic black mist, but Blue is trying to get her out of the influence of House of Black who was solely responsible for Hart transforming into a spooky transformation. Blue also hit Hart with her own mist as her attempts continued to bring Hart out of the current situation.

As for Statlander, she has been TBS Champion since May after she overcame the undefeated streak holder Jade Cargill at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. She will be entering AEW Full Gear 2023 as the second champion in the history of the secondary women’s championship of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view is scheduled on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California. The event will be streaming, live for viewing on BR Live in the United States and FITE/DAZN worldwide,

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: MJF (c) and TBA vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

– Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. FTR vs. House of Black vs. LFI

– Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Swerve Strickland

– Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks

– One of the best pro-wrestlers to sign with AEW