AEW Full Gear 2023: Is CM Punk Returning At This Weekend’s PPV?

Heading into AEW Full Gear 2023, all Elite Wrestling delivered the final Dynamite episode, last night on the TBS Network. Going into that show, AEW owner Tony Khan dropped a huge announcement of signing a big name into the company. This mystery persona was also touted to be one of the biggest pro-wrestlers of the world who’s currently enjoying free agency.

Speculations are on regarding The Devil storyline to be unveiled at AEW Full Gear 2023. Over on Instagram CM Punk is having quite the fun and teasing to be the one to be revealed as The Devil. He posted an old promo from WWE Hell in a Cell where he was portrayed as the Devil. However, it’s been affirmed that the former Straight Edge Leader is not the man under that devil mask on AEW television.

AEW’s big payoff for The Devil angle doesn’t involve CM Punk

Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that a big payoff is expected to happen when the revelation is made at AEW Full Gear 2023 The Devil storyline does not involve CM Punk. It was noted that the company’s creative team has a plan for the Devil mask. While some people know about those plans, these are being kept a secret for the time being,

“Multiple sources reached out to confirm that is the case, and that several people within the company know the identities, but have done well at keeping it quiet. You may remember in the case of Retribution, not only were the eventual reveals not the people under the masks originally, but the talent themselves had no idea for a while they were planned for it.”

It was also reported that Dr. Britt Baker DMD hasn’t been under the mask, and her return is not imminent from her current hiatus at AEW Full Gear 2023. “If people in the company are to be believed” then Baker’s comments from recent media scrum can’t be considered as a swerve to hide her return from the public.

AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2023 is scheduled on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California. The event will be streaming, live for viewing on BR Live in the United States and FITE/DAZN worldwide,

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: MJF (c) and TBA vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

– Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. FTR vs. House of Black vs. LFI

– Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Swerve Strickland

– Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks

