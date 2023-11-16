AEW Full Gear 2023: Massive Signup Set To Be Revealed At PPV

The final big-four event under the All Elite Wrestling banner will be AEW Full Gear 2023, this weekend which is promised to be a memorable one. As usual, the company announced a loaded card for the show while another new arrival is being promised by the owner of the company.

When it comes to announcements, AEW owner Tony Khan is someone who knows how to drop bombshells on live TV or on social media. Last night, he got committed to another big presentation for the company at AEW Full Gear 2023.

AEW Full Gear 2023: Is CM Punk Returning At This Weekend’s PPV?

Tony Khan logged onto X and proclaimed that a new signing will be done at AEW Full Gear 2023. While no such indication was made regarding the signing, that name has been touted to be one best pro wrestlers in the world,

“AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They’ll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear!”

There is someone who is roaming around the AEW locker room under a Devil mask, and the company has not revealed who is under it. The pro-wrestling circuit is pretty sure that it will be that particular wrestler’s identity that will be revealed at AEW Full Gear 2023.

AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV

AEW Full Gear 2023: CM Punk not returning at PPV

CM Punk recently had some fun on Instagram about this character but Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that this angle doesn’t have anything to do with Punk,

“Those that we’ve spoken to are of the belief it isn’t CM Punk, and saying that it would be a huge work on those in the know if so. It goes without saying, but he hasn’t been portraying the person under the mask.”

AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2023 is scheduled on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California. The event will be streaming, live for viewing on BR Live in the United States and FITE/DAZN worldwide,

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: MJF (c) and TBA vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

– Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. FTR vs. House of Black vs. LFI

– Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Swerve Strickland

– Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks

– One of the best pro-wrestlers to sign with AEW