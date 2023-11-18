AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoiler On Big Signing To Be Revealed At PPV

AEW Full Gear 2023 will be the latest pay-per-view event from All Elite Wrestling where Tony Khan is set to make a huge revelation. When it comes to announcements, the AEW owner is someone who knows how to drop bombshells on live TV or on social media. During this week’s dynamite, he got committed to another big presentation for the company during tomorrow night’s PPV.

Tony Khan logged onto X and proclaimed that a new signing will be done at AEW Full Gear 2023. While no such indication was made regarding the signing, that name has been touted to be one best pro wrestlers in the world,

“AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They’ll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear!”

In a recent update from Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Podcast, a revelation was made suggesting that Will Ospreay might be the individual in question to be appearing at AEW Full Gear 2023. If this name gets confirmed then this would represent a significant acquisition for AEW. Ospreay is reportedly interested in going to the WWE which could force the AEW head honchos to secure him as fast as possible,

“I was told Will Ospreay. That is a big deal. Huge deal because WWE was actively pursuing him. Will make the fans happy, wrestler of the year.”

Time will tell whether Ospreay will be revealed to be the big signing at AEW Full Gear 2023. During this week’s Rampage, a new match for the PPV was revealed. Bullet Club Gold was attacking MJF. They were beating the AEW World Champion down while Jay White was about to smash MJF in the head with his own title belt. MJF got some surprising help in the form of Samoa Joe.

With that, Samoa Joe is going to be MJF’s partner in the ROH Tag Team Title match at AEW Full Gear 2023. This match will happen with a stipulation where MJF had to agree that he would give Samoa Joe an AEW World Title match if he helps him and that deal was made, official.

AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2023 is scheduled on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California. The event will be streaming, live for viewing on BR Live in the United States and FITE/DAZN worldwide. The announced match card for the show is given below,

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: MJF (c) and Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

– Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. FTR vs. House of Black vs. LFI

– Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Swerve Strickland

– Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks

– One of the best pro-wrestlers to sign with AEW