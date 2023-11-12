AEW Full Gear 2023: Texas Deathmatch And Tag Title Match Added To PPV

The next stop for All Elite Wrestling will be the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view that takes place next weekend. A packed card for the show has already been confirmed over the past couple of weeks. The capacity of an already-announced match was tweaked this week on Collision while a new match was added to the card.

Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page are having a heated feud en route to AEW Full Gear 2023. Now, they will settle things in Chicago with a brutal match rather than just going one-on-one inside the squared circle.

During AEW Collision this week, it was announced that a Texas Death Match stipulation has been added to the matchup of Strickland vs. Page at AEW Full Gear 2023. This matchup will expectedly have some brutal spots as experienced in the past on AEW programming.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode

Also, during AEW Collision this week, it was also confirmed that the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line at AEW Full Gear 2023. Ricky Starks and Big Bill have won the tag titles from FTR and they’ll join forces once again, but this time, they’ll have to face more than one team for a title defense.

Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. FTR vs. House of Black vs. LFI will go down with the AEW World Tag Team Titles hanging in the balance. When the new champions were crowned, the outcome was more than shocking, and many doubted whether Starks and Big Bill could retain the titles in the first place.

AEW Full Gear 2023 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2023 is scheduled on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California. The currently confirmed match card for the event is given below:

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: MJF (c) and TBA vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. FTR vs. House of Black vs. LFI

– Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

– Texas Deathrules Match: Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Swerve Strickland

– Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks