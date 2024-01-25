AEW Revolution 2024: Big Matches Featuring Champions Teased On Dynamite

There’s still time to get the card figured out for AEW Revolution 2024, the first pay-per-view event from All Elite Wrestling, this year. Over on the latest edition of Dynamite, multiple matches for the scheduled PPV have been teased which includes the legendary Sting.

AEW Revolution 2024 has long been hyped up with the news that Sting will be having his final match during this PLE. Darby Allin said Sting then appeared in a promo session on Dynamite where Darby illustrated how Sting had an impact on his career since 2015 when he was initially retired due to a neck injury.

Soon after Sting got signed with the AEW, Darby was the one to get tagged with him. Darby also asked if he wanted to end his career as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Sting agreed and so did the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill as the two teams will now collide on the February 7th episode of Dynamite with the tag titles on the line. Assuming that Sting and Darby will win the titles, these two are likely scheduled to face The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution 2024.

“Timeless” Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo are also on a collision course at AEW Revolution 2024. In a face-off segment on Dynamite, Deonna said that she came to All Elite Wrestling to become the AEW Women’s World Champion but she doesn’t want to wrestle the delusional sham that Toni has become.

Deonna also revisited the past and pointed out how the two of them have similar tattoos. Toni threw her shoe at Deonna and had to eat it back. Deonna tried to lock in the Fujiwara Armbar on Toni but Mariah May helped her escape the scene. Deonna delivered a pump kick on Toni’s butler before posing with the women’s title, hinting at becoming the challenger at AEW Revolution 2024.

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place on March 2nd at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The currently predicted match card for the PPV is given below,

– Retirement Match: Sting and Darby vs. the Young Bucks

– AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Hangman Page

– AEW Women’s Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm

– TNT Championship in TLC Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copland III

– AEW & ROH Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Acclaimed

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong