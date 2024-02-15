AEW Revolution 2024: Sting’s Retirement Match Officially Announced On Dynamite

The first pay-per-view from All Elite Wrestling of this year will go down in early March in the form of AEW Revolution 2024. This event will essentially be highlighted with the final match of the legendary Sting and that match has now officially been announced following the latest episode of Dynamite.

In one of the marquee matches of Dynamite, The Young Bucks defeated Top Flight in a tag team match. After the bout was over, they declared themselves to be the new number-one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Titles and shoved Tony Schiavone before demanding a match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Schiavone reminded them about the vicious attack on Sting from last week which was the reason why the Icon was absent on AEW’s weekly taping, this week. Schiavone further noted how disrespectful act this has been against a legend like Stinger, The Young Bucks decided to fine him a sum of $1,000 by exercising their power as the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW.

AEW Revolution 2024: Will Ospreay Booked For March PPV In Singles Bout

Plus, The Bucks also declared themselves the official number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships as they are an undefeated team. They were about to hit Schiavone with a double-team move until Darby Allin made the save and made their match official at AEW Revolution 2024.

A few weeks ago, The Young Bucks returned on AEW Dynamite during the homecoming edition from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and they essentially indicated to go right after The Icon. In due course, Sting and Allin won the AEW tag team titles which makes the upcoming match at AEW Revolution 2024 a title match.

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place on March 2nd at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The currently predicted match card for the PPV is given below,

– Retirement Match for AEW World Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby vs. The Young Bucks

– AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Hangman Page

– AEW Women’s Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm

– TNT Championship in TLC Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copland III (TBA)

– AEW & ROH Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Acclaimed (TBA)

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay