AEW Revolution 2024: Will Ospreay And All-Star Scramble Match Added To PPV

Tony Khan took Will Ospreay, one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling under his wings and he will perform at AEW Revolution 2024. The former NJPW star officially became a part of the AEW roster after finishing his prior commitments with his Japanese promotion starting from this week’s Dynamite.

Ospreay made his way to the ring for an exclusive interview with veteran commentator, Tony Schiavone and got big pop from the audience in Huntsville, Alabama. He reflected on his past AEW tenures and picked up wins against Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

That segment was interrupted by his Don Callis family, with all members of the faction out at ringside. The Family officially welcomed Ospreay to being an All Elite before plugging in Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution 2024. Callis noted whoever wins will be aligned with the group, eventually.

AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Headed To Arthur Ashe Stadium In New York City

Later on Dynamite, Chris Jericho defeated Atlantis Jr. after Atlantis Sr. threw in the towel to end the match. It was then announced that Jericho would be part of a big match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Following the cancellation of the Meat Madness Match, an All-Star 8 Man Scramble Match was announced for AEW Revolution 2024 with the lineup being Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Wardlow vs. FTW Champion Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. TBA vs. TBA. The winner of this bout receives an AEW World Title matchup opportunity at a later date.

“I Guarded That Secret With My Life,” AEW Bombshell On Her Arrival

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place, this Saturday, March 2nd at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The currently predicted match card for the PPV is given below,

– Tornado Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks

– Triple Threat Match for the AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

– TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses at AEW Revolution 2024, he has to shake Kingston’s hand)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

– Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

– All-Star Scramble Match: Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Wardlow vs. FTW Champion Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. TBA vs. TBA (Winner will earn a future world championship opportunity)