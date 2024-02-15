AEW Revolution 2024: Will Ospreay Booked For March PPV In Singles Bout

AEW Revolution 2024 will be the first major pay-per-view to be presented by All Elite Wrestling in early March. By the time this major AEW event takes place, the top free agent Will Ospreay’s NJPW contract will also expire and the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be able to participate in AEW, full-time.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Don Callis revealed that his client, Konosuke Takeshita, will face Ospreay at AEW Revolution 2024. Ospreay and Takeshita previously shared the ring one time when Ospreay teamed with Takeshita to take on Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at AEW WrestleDream in October in a tag team match.

Ospreay previously also announced that he signed with AEW in November since AEW and NJPW share a working relationship. The former IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion was thus able to compete in AEW events and he will also be in action at AEW Revolution 2024.

The top free agent had his dates finished up in Japan by wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January, in a losing effort against Jon Moxley and the current IWGP Global Champion David Finlay. Then he wrestled his final NJPW date recently at New Beginning in Osaka, Japan where he and the United Kingdom lost a ten-man steel cage tag team match against Bullet Club War Dogs.

While Ospreay looks forward to joining All Elite Wrestling, full-time at AEW Revolution 2024, the event will be highlighted with legendary Sting’s final match that will be contested for the AEW tag team titles at the PPV.

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place on March 2nd at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The currently predicted match card for the PPV is given below,

– Retirement Match for AEW World Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby vs. The Young Bucks

– AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Hangman Page

– AEW Women’s Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm

– TNT Championship in TLC Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copland III (TBA)

– AEW & ROH Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Acclaimed (TBA)

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay