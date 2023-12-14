sportzwiki logo
AEW Star Tay Melo Shares Photos Of Her Baby With Heartfelt Post

Arindam Pal
Dec 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM

AEW Star Tay Melo Shares Photos Of Her Baby With Heartfelt Post

Following a debacle stint in the WWE, Tay Melo found her foothold in professional wrestling after arriving at the All Elite Wrestling promotion. After the long quest of proving her in-ring potential, the Brazilian star finally got the chance in AEW. Not only that, she found her true love in Sammy Guevera with whom she’s happily married from last year.

Just a few days ago, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevera shared the news of welcoming their baby girl into the world which is keeping both the parents out of AEW TV, for the time being. The two are genuinely excited to go through this newly begun chapter in their life and they didn’t mind to share their baby’s picture with the world.

“One day I’ll tell y’all everything I had to go through to be here with my little one today,” Tay Melo wrote on X in a post where she was seen holding the newborn. “I’m the happiest person alive. Thank you so much Jesus. I’m so grateful for our family and our life.” Hours later, she shared two more photos of the baby.

AEW Worlds End 2023: New Championship Match Added To December PPV

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have been dating since 2021

For those who don’t remember, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo got married in 2022, and they were officially engaged on New Year’s Eve of that year but have been together since late 2021. Back in May of 2023 right before Double or Nothing went on air, Sammy tried to pull off a babyface move by announcing on TV that they were expecting a baby.

The pregnancy is the reason that kept Tay Melo out of action but she has no intentioned either to be away from the wrestling scene upon becoming a mother as she’s previously spoken about her career to be continuing in All Elite Wrestling. However, there are no updates for her to be back into imminent action. Hopefully, we’ll get more updates regarding her TV arrival in due course.

For the time being, Tay Melo shared another post to plug in the AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view to be emanating from the United Kingdom and claimed that she would be seen performing on that show. That being said, it’s safe to say that we can see newly became Mother on TV around this summer.

AEW

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

tay conti

tay melo

taynara conti

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE NXT

