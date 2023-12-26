sportzwiki logo
AEW Worlds End 2023: Two More Matches To Be Added On Weekend PPV Event

Arindam Pal
Dec 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM

AEW Worlds End 2023: Two More Matches To Be Added On Weekend PPV Event

AEW Worlds End 2023 is scheduled to go down, this weekend which would be the last major wrestling show of this year. As All Elite Wrestling looks forward to wrapping up the taping schedule of this year in a big way, some massive championship matches have been added to the card of the show.

Two world titles of the promotion from the men’s and women’s divisions will be defended on the night. Plus, two yet-to-be-revealed matches for AEW Worlds End 2023 have now been disclosed through a report via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to the reports of the reliable source, Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee is one of the matches that would be officially announced for AEW Worlds End 2023 while FTR vs. House of Black is also scheduled to be added to the card.

AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland

The current AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is on a high in her wrestling career with the third championship reign in AEW and she is set to go through her next defense at the upcoming PPV event. After just coming back to TV from a long hiatus, Riho is heading to AEW Worlds End 2023 where she will have the chance to regain that title from Toni Storm. During last week’s episode of Dynamite, Riho defeated Saraya to earn an AEW Women’s World Championship match against “Timeless” Toni Storm.

A long time ago, it was announced that at AEW Worlds End 2023, MJF would be putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe. The finals of the AEW Continental Classic will also take place with the respective winners of the Blue and Gold Leagues facing off against each other. Plus, Adam Copeland will compete against Christian Cage in a No Disqualifications bout.

AEW Dynamite: Interesting Title Match Set For December 27 Episode

AEW Worlds End 2023 PPV Match Card

The AEW Worlds End 2023 PPV takes place on December 30th in Long Island, New York. The currently confirmed match card for the show stands as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
– No DQ Match for the TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. “Edge” Adam Copeland
– Continental Classic Final To Determine The Inaugural Triple Crown Champion (AEW Continental Champion, ROH World Champion & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion): Gold League Winner (Jon Moxley OR Jay White OR Swerve Strickland) vs. Blue League Winner (Bryan Danielson OR Eddie Kingston)
– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Chris Jericho & TBA
– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho
– TBS Women’s Championship Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon
– FTW Rules Match for the FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW

aew worlds end

All Elite Wrestling

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

