AEW WrestleDream 2023 PPV To Kick Off New Era In All Elite Wrestling?

All Elite Wrestling is all set to bring their next pay-per-view outing in the form of AEW WrestleDream 2023, this weekend, and the hype is relatively low around the show. According to the recent reports provided by Wrestling Observer, this PPV would eventually have the lowest number in audience since the COVID-19 pandemic era.

Per the reports of WrestleTix, AEW WrestleDream 2023 has sold above 5,000 tickets so far, and the show’s setup has the capacity of having 7,566 fans. Despite the shortage of numbers, AEW President Tony Khan is touting big thins for the show which is dedicated to Antonio Inoki on his one-year death anniversary.

During the latest episode of Saturday Night Collision, a promo aired for this upcoming AEW WrestleDream 2023 event Khan stated the following,

“At AEW WrestleDream next Sunday, we will pay tribute to the dreamer that made this all possible, the late great Antonio Inoki, with an event one year in the making. You won’t want to miss AEW WrestleDream as we’ll end a chapter in wrestling history and begin a new era in AEW live on pay-per-view next Sunday night, October 1.”

On that very same night, more matches for AEW WrestleDream 2023 have been confirmed to stack things up for the show. Don Callis revealed that Will Ospreay will team with Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara against Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kota Ibushi in a six-man tag team match. This comes after Guevara turned on Jericho on Dynamite.

In honor of the late great Inoki, Eddie Kingston will put his newly-won ROH World Title and New Japan Strong Openweight Title on the line against Katsuyori Shibata at AEW WrestleDream 2023. On Collision, Christian Cage cheated his way to pin Luchasaurus in a triple threat also featuring Darby Allin. Backstage, Tony Schiavone revealed that Cage will be defending his gold at this Sunday’s PPV.

Julia Hart will challenge TBS Champion Kris Statlander at AEW WrestleDream 2023 while a four-way tag team match has also been added featuring Lucha Bros, Hook & Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns, and The Young Bucks to determine the new challengers for AEW Tag Team Titles.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 PPV Match Card

AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, October 1. The updated match card for the event goes as follows,

– Bryan Danielson vs. NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

– 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match for TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: AEW World Champion MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. The Righteous

– Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. The Don Callis Family (Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita)

– ROH World Championship & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

– TBS Women’s Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

– “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

– Number-One Contender’s Match for AEW World Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bro vs. The Kingdom vs. Orange Cassidy & FTW Champion Hook