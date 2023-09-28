AEW WrestleDream 2023: Top Star Off The Card; New Match Announced

Top All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole will not be seen performing at this Sunday night’s AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view event after confirming that he’s been dealing with an injury. He was supposed to compete in a match partnering with AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF to defend their ROH tag team titles but there’s been a change in the lineup following the injury confirmation.

Over on this week’s Dynamite, Cole was seen appearing with crutches and plaster in his leg to confirm the speculations of an injury that was picked up, last week. Admittedly, he broke his ankle in multiple places and will have to undergo surgery to fix the issues.

Cole almost relinquished the ROH World Tag Team Titles, but his MJF refused the idea and announced that he would be facing The Righteous by himself at AEW WrestleDream 2023 in a Handicap Match. The injury suffered by Cole occurred as he was running down the ramp to be at ringside for MJF during his AEW World Title defense against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe during the AEW Grand Slam episode.

Cole previously missed a long time starting from last summer due to a series of concussions which reportedly put his career in jeopardy. But he came back to action, earlier this year. In his absence, it seems just a matter of time before MJF will eventually drop the ROH tag title to The Righteous at AEW WrestleDream 2023.

Another fresh match has been added to the PPV following a backstage segment that took place on last Saturday’s AEW Collision. It actually aired Dynamite where Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta challenged the “Absolute” Ricky Starks to a match at AEW WrestleDream 2023. As the match was officially announced, Fightful Select reported that it was in the works heading into Dynamite and that’s why the segment aired on Dynamite instead of Collision.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 PPV Full Match Card

Starks vs. Yuta is the 10th overall match announced for AEW WrestleDream 2023 which is a homage to the legendary Antonio Inoki who passed away, one year ago to the date of the PPV takes place this Sunday, October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The full match card for the event goes as follows,

– Bryan Danielson vs. NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

– 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match for TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: AEW World Champion MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (MJF’s partner Adam Cole is out with an injury)

– Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. The Don Callis Family (Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita)

– ROH World Championship & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

– TBS Women’s Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

– “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

– Number-One Contender’s Match for AEW World Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bro vs. The Kingdom vs. Orange Cassidy & FTW Champion Hook

– Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta