AEW’s Mariah May Escaped Safely After Her Building Caught On Fire

Mariah May, a talent billed from the United Kingdom and performed mostly in the indie circuit, has just made her way to the United States thanks to AEW inking her into a contract. She is having a wonderful time on AEW TV due to the creative team linking her to none other than the reigning AEW Women’s champion Toni Storm.

On the personal front, she has experienced something unprecedented, as of last night. Mariah May logged onto her X account on January 5th to update her fans and followers about a fire incident that occurred in her building. Luckily, she alongside everyone else involved in the incident managed to escape from the scene and emerged safely.

Legendary Trish Stratus Doesn’t Plan On Wrestling Outside The WWE

While commenting on the situation, Mariah May added humor to it by writing the following,

“sad news… the building I live in had a fire good news…everyone is ok and the firefighters are sexy.”

Adding more to the info, the AEW bombshell wrote that she was safe and sound, and she also helped some more four-legged friends to escape the blaze,

“and I made friends with some animals I carried out. a win is a win.”

Royal Rumble 2024: Multi-Time Women’s Champion Eyeing Return At WWE PLE?

and I made friends with some animals I carried out a win is a win — Mariah May ♡ マライア・メイ (@MariahMayx) January 5, 2024

Speaking of wins, Mariah May got to pick up her debut win on AEW Dynamite during the latest episode against Aminata, a match that was announced beforehand by Tony Khan between the former Stardom wrestler and the former GCW Women’s Champion Queen Aminata. However, that winning moment was overshadowed by the debuting Deonna Purrazzo in AEW.

Mariah May wants more in-ring action in AEW

During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Mariah May was asked to namedrop a few of her colleagues whom she would like to go toe-to-toe with now that she’s in a bigger league than prior. In response, she revealed that two former champions and a current one are already there on her wishlist. Besides, she also wanted to deliver great stories on TV.

“I really want to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida, Kris Statlander. I want to wrestle everybody, to be honest,” Mariah May said. “I think Julia Hart and everything she’s doing is really cool, so I’d definitely love to cross paths with her in the future, not right now.

I’m obviously very preoccupied at the minute, but I think, in the future, I’d love to cross paths with her. I think that would be really cool. I can see a lot of things that I feel like are gonna be great matches, but more importantly, great stories.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)