AJ Styles: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

AJ Styles is an American Professional wrestler who is currently working in WWE. Styles has worked in various professional wrestling promotions and he had been a household name in the world of wrestling and without any doubt he is one of the top stars of not only WWE but in the world of wrestling today.

Styles has worked on major promotions throughout his professional wrestling career and he is active in the world of wrestling since more than 25 long years. He has won multiple prestigious Championships from all over the wrestling world. Right now he is active On the Smackdown brand of WWE and he is also the leader of the faction The OC. He is still one of the top stars of Friday Night Smackdown

AJ Styles Height, Weight, Age & More:

The Phenomenal One is currently 46 year old as he was born on June 2, 1977. His billed height in WWE is 180 cm and he weighs 218 lbs. which is his billed weight in the promotion. Styles have won multiple World Championships from major promotions like WWE and of course, TNA Wrestling.

AJ Styles Early Life

AJ Styles was born on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. His childhood passion was watching wrestling but he grew up in poverty and his father could not afford cable television. Therefore, he could not watch wrestling regularly during his childhood. He graduated from Johnson High School in Gainesville, Georgia in 1996. He always wanted to be a professional wrestler

Who is AJ Styles

AJ Styles is one of the top American Professional wrestlers today who is currently under contract with WWE and he has done a phenomenal job in this business ever since he joined it. He has worked in various major promotions apart from WWE like WCW and TNA Wrestling. He was one of the biggest names TNA ever produced.

AJ Styles WWE Debut

What most people do not remember, Styles actually made his WWE debut way back in 2001. He mostly worked as a job in WWE during the time. He made some televised appearances and all of them were jobber works. He could not survive in WWE for fairy long in this tenure as he was released back in 2002. On the same year, he made his TNA Wrestling debut.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

Styles started his professional wrestling career back in 1998 and he worked in some major independent circuit promotions during this time. In 2001 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign for WCW. But this chance could not be a big deal for him since the promotion was already going downhill and on the same year, it died forever. He could have become a top star of WCW but that never happened.

First Tryout in WWE

On the same year he got another big opportunity as he got a tryout in WWE. He made various appearances in WWE, both in dark Matches and in televised shows. But he was mostly treated as a jobber. He worked for only one year in WWE in his early days and he got to work as a jobber only. It never looked like WWE had any big plans for him during the time.

Success in TNA Wrestling

In 2002, he got two more big calls. He got signed by the new promotion in the market Ring of Honor and he started working on another newly founded promotion TNA Wrestling. This is the first time he has had the opportunity to express his full potential. TNA was a top promotion during the time but it always had one big complaint about it; it could not produce enough big names.

But AJ Styles was one of the fewest names that was produced by TNA Wrestling and it would not be exaggerated if someone says that Styles became a top wrestling star only after working with TNA Wrestling. From the very first day, Styles had been treated as a top star in the promotion and he did an excellent job to get everything out of this opportunity.

AJ Styles remained active in TNA Wrestling for 12 long years and he is always considered one of the biggest names the promotion ever produced. He is also considered one of the biggest Legends of the promotion. He has won so many big championships while working in the promotion including multiple World Championships. In 2014, he left TNA Wrestling never to return to the promotion

Professional Information Table

Ring Name AJ Styles Nick Names The Phenomenal One, The Phenomenal Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Height 5’11” Weight 218 lbs Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 Million AJ Styles Eye Color Light Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1998 Mentor Rick Michaels AJ Styles Signature Moves Pele Kick, Discus Clothesline, Brainbuster, Tornado DDT Finishing Move(s) The Phenomenal Forearm, Styles Clash Theme Song / AJ Styles Song / AJ Styles Music Phenomenal (current) Catchphrases Smackdown Live is the House that AJ Styles Built

AJ Styles Net Worth & Salary

A recent report from Sportskeeda suggests that the current net worth of AJ Styles is somewhere around $8 million. The site also claimed that the Phenomenal One earns $3 million per year from WWE. He is indeed one of the most highest paid stars of WWE right now.

AJ Styles Family

AJ Styles currently lives in Gainesville, Georgia with his family. He is married to Wendy Jones and the couple is leaving happy together since year 2000. They also have four children. The family is living a very happy life together. In spite of being a top star of the industry, not much is known about his parents.

AJ Styles House

AJ Styles currently lives in Gainesville, Georgia with his family. It is said that the house he lives in is nothing luxurious. It is just another normal house. Even though, it is not known how much the house worth.

Championships and accomplishments

AJ Styles has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the wrestling world including multiple big championships from Japanese wrestling promotions too. He has worked in all over the world and he is indeed one of the most renowned stars in the world of wrestling.

AJ Styles Championships and accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (2 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (3 times), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (1 time), 32nd Triple Crown Champion, 15th Grand Slam Champion (under current format; 22nd overall), Slammy Award (1 time) Match of the Year (2020) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AAW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Natural Heavyweight Championship (1 time), The Baltimore Sun – WWE Male Wrestler of the Year (2016), WWE Best In-Ring Moment (2016), CWF/CWE Heavyweight Championship (1 time), FWE Heavyweight Championship (1 time, final), IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Championship (1 time), IWR King of The Indies Championship (1 time), Max-Pro Television Championship (1 time), MPW Universal Heavyweight Championship (1 time), IWGP Heavyweight Championship (2 times), NKPWA Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Wildside Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Wildside Television Championship (3 times), NWA World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), NWA World Tag Team Championship (4 times), NWA World Tag Team Championship (4 times), TNA World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), TNA World Tag Team Championship (2 times), TNA X Division Championship (6 times, inaugural), First TNA Triple Crown Champion (5 times), First TNA Grand Slam Champion (2 times), TNA Year End Awards (10 times), PPW Tag Team Championship (1 time), PWG World Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated Match of the Year (2016) vs. John Cena at SummerSlam, Tag Team of the Year (2006), Most Popular Wrestler (2017, 2018), Wrestler of the Year (2016–2018), Wrestler of the Decade (2010s), Ranked No. 1 of the 500 best singles wrestlers of the year in the PWI 500 in 2010, RPW British Heavyweight Championship (1 time), ROH Pure Championship (1 time, inaugural), ROH World Tag Team Championship (1 time), Rolling Stone WWE Wrestler of the Year (2016), Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 4 of the top 10 men’s wrestlers in 2018, Ranked No.2 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2017, WWA International Cruiserweight Championship (1 time), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Flying Wrestler (2005), Best Wrestling Maneuver (2003, 2015), Most Outstanding Wrestler (2014–2016), Pro Wrestling Match of the Year (2014) vs. Minoru Suzuki, Wrestler of the Year (2015, 2016), United States/Canada MVP (2018), Worst Worked Match of the Year (2006) TNA reverse battle royal, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2017) Records

Personal life & Lifestyle

We have already mentioned that AJ Styles grew up in poverty. It is also said that he had to suffer a lot in his childhood since his father was abusive and alcoholic. But his hard work paid off and right now, he is one of the top stars of the world of professional wrestling.

AJ Styles cars – AJ Styles might not live in a big luxurious house but he is a big car enthusiast. He owns multiple luxury cars like Lamborghini Huracan worth $210,000, a Porche Macan worth $54,900, Corvette C8 worth $60,000, Cardilac CTC worth $47,000, and Chevrolet Subarban worth $62,000. H/T – sportsmanor.com

AJ Styles Real Name / Full Name Alan Jones Birth Date June 2, 1977 AJ Styles Age 46 Relationship Status Married AJ Styles Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Jacksonville, North Carolina Nationality American Hometown Jacksonville, North Carolina School/College/University Johnson High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity AJ Styles Ethnicity Welsh, Scottish Current Residence Gainesville, Georgia Hobbies Playing video games, AJ Styles Tattoo On his right torso, he tattoo mentioning AJ with dates of his children’s birthdays

AJ Styles Movies and TV Shows

AJ Styles never considered acting as a potential career, but he made some guest appearances in multiple television and web series. His debut was in 2009 when he made a guest appearance in MTV reality television series Made. He also featured on some other web series.

AJ Styles Wife

The name of AJ Styles wife is Wendy Jones and they got married in year 2000. They have been living happily together for over twenty three long years and together they have four children as well. His eldest son, Ajay Covell Jones was born on 2005 and his youngest daughter is Anney Jones who was born on 2014.

Return to WWE

Surprise Appearance in Royal Rumble

He made his return to WWE in January, 2016. He returned as a surprise in front in the Royal Rumble match of the mentioned year. He entered as entry no. 3 in the match and he faced Roman Reigns directly after entering this match. He was given a mid card treatment in this match as he could survive for around half an hour. But he was pretty impressive in this match.

When he was brought back to WWE it only looked like he would never get any better treatment than a mid card. At WrestleMania 32 he got a mega match against Chris Jericho but he lost this match. He was still receiving a mid card treatment and the fans were waiting to see him winning some mid card titles like the IC Championship or the United States Championship. His fans were happy with the treatment he was receiving.

WWE Champion

But by seeing his rising popularity, WWE decided to award him with a main event push. On the same year WWE returned with the brand extension and they introduced a new World Championship called the Universal Title. The WWE championship remained intact on Smackdown, and AJ Styles shocked the world when he got to win the WWE championship.

He won the WWE championship not once but twice. He was one of the biggest names of WWE SmackDown after the second brand extension of the promotion. One of his famous catchphrases during the time was, “SmackDown Live was the house that AJ Styles built.” and it would not be a foul claim since he carried the blue brand on his shoulders at a point. He remained the biggest attraction of Smackdown during the time

Transition to RAW

But after getting drafted to Monday Night RAW, he somehow lost his main event push forever. Still he kept on doing a great job and now he did not have to prove himself to anyone anymore. He was already a top star and he established himself as one of the top names of the promotion, and definitely one of the most reliable one as well.

Return to Smackdown

On the latest WWE draft, he made his return to WWE SmackDown once again and he is having an excellent time in the blue brand of the promotion. He has won some big matches and feuds ever since joining back SmackDown. His latest feud was against former two times NXT Champion Karrion Kross which he won.

We are waiting to see him getting involved in a new feud on SmackDown soon. At this moment he is working as the leader of the OC faction and it is doing an excellent job. Even at the age of 46, he is one of the most high flying and entertaining stars of WWE. We hope to see him working in WWE and keep entertaining us for at least another decade.

Iconic Quotes from AJ Styles

“You’re only as old as you feel, and I feel pretty young. I’ve got one gear, and till it gets reversed, I’m going all out.”

“I would love to tell you that it’s been absolutely perfect, that I’ve been a man that’s been super Christian. But I’ve had mistakes, dumb things I’ve regretted, so it’s not a perfect life. But it’s one that has helped me make better decisions.”

“I’m not trying to be something that I’m not, and I think a lot of people can relate to that. They want something that’s real, and I think I give that to them.”

“I want to be known as A.J. Styles, the WWE Superstar that he is, and have amazing matches, make memories – I think that’s the goal.”

“There’s plenty of people who’ve never gotten the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania. To perform there and do that, I never thought it would ever happen. I had learned to live with it. So to say I did, that is a big notch in my belt.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of AJ Styles

AJ Styles had many major feuds throughout the world of professional wrestling. During his TNA Wrestling days, Samoa Joe was one of his biggest rivals. But his biggest Rival from TNA would always remain Christopher Daniels. AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels he is also considered one of the best feuds in TNA wrestling history.

After transitioning to WWE, he had many feuds over the years. One of the most important feuds of his WWE career was against Dean Ambrose. This feud helped him to build himself as a proper WWE champion. The duo had a series of matches, and ultimately the feud was won by the Phenomenal One.

Another big feud he had was against John Cena. This was the ultimate feud that helped WWE to build him as a proper main event star. The duo has produced some excellent matches together. One of his latest feuds that was pretty important was against the WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The duo even had a dream match at WrestleMania 38.

AJ Styles Injury

AJ Styles had to go through multiple injuries throughout his career and they have sidelined him from action for many days. One of the recent injuries he had was last December during a WWE live event when he broke his ankle and it took him out of action for a number of months. No injuries could ever sideline him for so long.

Other Details

AJ Styles is a religious Christian and he is also a big fan of Christian hip hop music. He also loves playing video games.

AJ Styles Salary $3 million Brand Endorsements Puma, Truth Nutrition Sponsors NJPW Charity Make A-Wish, Boys and Girls Club, he also delivered food for people affected by Hurricane Harvey along with Mark Henry in Houston.

Social Media Accounts

AJ Styles is active on both Twitter and Instagram with millions of followers. His verified Twitter account has a total of 1.3 million followers and he is also active on his Instagram account with a total 2.6 million followers. You can check his accounts by clicking here. AJ Style Twitter, AJ Styles Instagram.

AJ Styles Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 9 (64.29%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (35.71%) 2CW 5 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3PW 3 (30.00%) 1 (10.00%) 6 (60.00%) 5 Star 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) AAA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) AIW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) APW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) BML 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) CMLL 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CZW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECWA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) FIP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FWA 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) FWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 1 (33.33%) 1 (33.33%) 1 (33.33%) House Of Hardcore 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IGF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA-MS 14 (58.33%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (41.67%) IWC 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 4 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (55.56%) JAPW/ROH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW (NJ) 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) N/A 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 2 (22.22%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (77.78%) NJPW 50 (64.94%) 0 (0.00%) 27 (35.06%) NJPW/RevPro 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) NWA TNA 54 (55.67%) 7 (7.22%) 36 (37.11%) NXT 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWG 15 (60.00%) 2 (8.00%) 8 (32.00%) PWS 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) RevPro 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) ROH 49 (65.33%) 2 (2.67%) 24 (32.00%) ROH/FWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH/NJPW 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) Smash (Canada) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 307 (56.33%) 23 (4.22%) 215 (39.45%) UWF (Carolina) 6 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (33.33%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 5 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) WRESTLE-1 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWA 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) WWE 330 (55.18%) 8 (1.34%) 260 (43.48%) WWF 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WXw 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) XWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) ZERO-ONE 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TOTAL 897 (56.49%) 49 (3.09%) 642 (40.43%)

AJ Styles Manager

AJ Styles does not have a regular manager, however, multiple wrestlers and wrestling personnel have managed him time to time. At this moment, he is leading a faction called the OC. The members of the faction are Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim. The members of this faction manages him time to time.

FAQS

Q. When did AJ Styles start wrestling?

A. AJ Styles started working in 1998

Q. How tall is AJ Styles in feet?

A. AJ Styles is 5’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is AJ Styles manager?

A. AJ Styles currently does not have any manager, however, members of the OC accompany him during his matches

Q. What is the current AJ Styles song?

A. AJ Styles uses the song ‘Phenomenal’

Q. Who is AJ Styles mother?

A. No information available yet

Q. Who is AJ Styles father?

A. No information available yet

Q. Who is currently AJ Styles girlfriend?

A. AJ Styles is currently married to Wendy Jones since 2000

Q. Who is AJ Styles brother?

A. No information available yet

Q. How much is AJ Styles worth?

A. AJ Styles’ net worth is something around $8m

Q. In which year AJ Styles won his first WWE World title?

A. AJ Styles won his first WWE world title in 2016

Q. What was AJ Styles’ entry number in Royal Rumble 2016?

A. AJ Styles entered as entry no. 3 in Royal Rumble 2016