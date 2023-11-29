Andre the Giant: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Andre The Giant was a French professional wrestler who worked in various prestigious wrestling promotions like WWE. He is considered one of the biggest legends in the history of professional wrestling. He won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. Unfortunately he passed away in January 1993.

Andre the Giant Height, Weight, Age & More:

Andre is one of the tallest and largest professional wrestlers in the history of the business. He is still remembered for his amazing height. The billed height was a stunning 7’4″ and his billed weight was 520 lbs. He was born on 19 May 1946 and he was 46 year old at the time of his death on 28 January 1993.

Andre the Giant Early Life

Andre was born on 19 May 1946 and he was 46 year old at the time of his death on 28 January 1993. Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, France is the place where Andre The Giant born. His father was Bulgarian and his mother was Polish. Andre was pretty big and heavy from his very childhood. He was 6’3″ at the age of 12 only.

Who is Andre the Giant

Andre The Giant was a French professional wrestler and a professional wrestling legend. He remained active in the world of wrestling for 3 decades and he is one of the biggest names in the history of this business. He won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling including a WWE World Championship and other prestigious titles.

WWE Debut

Andre made his WWE debut in March 1973 in Philadelphia. He worked as a babyface in his early days in WWE. He wrestled Frank Valois and Bull Pometti in a handicap match and he won his first match. He made his Madison Square Garden debut only two days later where he defeated wrestling legend Buddy Wolfe.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Andre started his professional wrestling career in 1964 at the age of 18 only. At first he worked on the French professional wrestling promotions. His size was a huge advantage for him and he caught the eyes of a lot of wrestling promoters during his early days. He worked in various professional wrestling promotions all over the world.

WWWF (WWE) Beginnings

One of the early promotions that gave him opportunity was WWWF. It was nothing but the early form of WWE which was the founded by Vincent J. McMahon. He started to promote Andre as a large, immovable monster. From 1973, he had been started to be treated as one of the strongest monstrous wrestler who just could not be beaten.

WWE Debut

It was also the same year in which he made his WWE debut when WWE was popularly known as WWWF; World Wide Wrestling Federation. He started working in WWE as a babyface and his first match was against Frank Valois and Bull Pometti in a handicap match in Philadelphia, which he won pretty easily.

MSG Debut

Only 2 days later he worked on the famous Madison Square Garden arena where he wrestled legendary professional wrestler Buddy Wolfe who is the former NWA Florida Heavyweight champion. Needless to say, it was an easy win for Andre. He had been portrayed as an Unstoppable force in WWE who never stopped winning matches.

Defeats outside of WWE

He remained undefeated in WWE for 15 long years. Upon joining the promotion in 1973, he did not lose a single match in the promotion for 15 years. However, he lost multiple matches outside of WWE. The Shiek, Jerry Lawler, Ronnie Garvin, Stan Hansen, and Antonio Inoki were some of the wrestlers who defeated Andre outside of WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Andre the Giant Andre the Giant Nick Names The 8th Wonder of the World Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Andre the Giant Height 7’4” Andre the Giant Weight 520 lbs. Relationship Status * Andre the Giant Net Worth $10 Million (at the time of his death) Andre the Giant Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1964 Mentor * Andre the Giant Signature Moves Tomb Stone Pile Driver, Scoop Slam Finishing Move(s) Elbow Drop, Body Splash Theme Song / Andre the Giant Song / Andre the Giant Music Ave Satanus Catchphrases *

Andre the Giant Net Worth & Salary

Andre passed away in January 1993 and according to reports from various media sources, his net worth was estimated to be somewhere around $10 million at the time of his death. Andre made it to the 1974 Guinness Book of World Records as the then highest paid wrestler in history. He earned an annual salary of approximately $400,000 in WWE.

Andre the Giant Family

Andre was born on 19 May 1946 in Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, France. He was the son of a Bulgarian father and a Polish mother and he was raised Catholic. He was pretty big and heavy from his early childhood. He weighed 13 lbs. as a child. Andre revealed himself that his grandfather was 7’8″ who is the biggest reason behind his huge height.

Championships and Accomplishments

Andre remained active in the world of professional wrestling for 3 decades and throughout this time he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. He had been a former WWE World Champion, he was also one of the first WWE Hall of Fame inductees. He also won multiple other championships from outside of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Haku, WWE Bronze Statue (2013), Slammy Award (1 time), WWF Hall of Fame (Class of 1993) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) 50th State Big Time Wrestling – Texas Battle Royal (1977) All Japan Pro Wrestling – World’s Strongest Tag Determination League East Sports Special Award (1991) – with Giant Baba NWA Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Dusty Rhodes Fédération Française de Catch Professionnel – World Heavyweight Championship (France) (1 time) Houston Wrestling – Two-Ring Battle Royal (1974, 1975) International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2021 IWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Michael Nador NWA Hollywood Wrestling – Los Angeles Battle Royal (1975, 1980) NWA San Francisco – Cow Palace Battle Royal (1977) New Japan Pro-Wrestling – International Wrestling Grand Prix (1985), MSG League (1982), MSG Tag League (1981) – with Rene Goulet, Sagawa Express Cup (1986), Greatest 18 Club inductee NWA United States Tag Team Championship (Tri-State version) (1 time) – with Dusty Rhodes Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum – Class of 2002 Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1977, 1982), Match of the Year (1981) vs. Killer Khan on 2 May, Match of the Year (1988) vs. Hulk Hogan at The Main Event, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1988), Editor’s Award (1993), Ranked No. 3 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003 Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame (Class of 1995) NWA Austra-Asian Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Ron Miller Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Feud of the Year (1981) vs. Killer Khan, Most Embarrassing Wrestler (1989), Worst Feud of the Year (1984) vs. Big John Studd, Worst Feud of the Year (1989) vs. the Ultimate Warrior, Worst Worked Match of the Year (1987) vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 3, Worst Worked Match of the Year (1989) vs. the Ultimate Warrior on 31 October, Worst Tag Team (1990, 1991) with Giant Baba, Worst Wrestler (1989, 1991, 1992), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996) Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2016 Records 1974 Guinness Book of World Records for being the then-highest-paid wrestler in history

Personal life & Lifestyle

Andre holds an amazing world record of drinking 156 beers in one single sitting. It remained an Urban Legend for a long time as there was no solid proof behind it. But the story was finally confirmed by WWE themselves in 2013. Tim White who was one of the closest friends of Andre also confirmed the story;

“He could drink an airplane dry before it got to take off,” Tim White was asked by WWEClassics and told them the story, “He’d go into a restaurant and eat 12 steaks and 15 lobsters. He didn’t do that often, but if he felt like putting on a show and having some laughs, he’d go ahead and do that.”

Personal Information Table

Andre the Giant Real Name / Full Name André René Roussimoff Birth Date 19 May 1946 Andre the Giant Age 46 (at the time of his death on 28 January 1993) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, France Nationality French Hometown Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, France School/College/University No information available Educational Qualification No information available Religion Catholic Andre the Giant Ethnicity White Current Residence * Hobbies Playing Cards Andre the Giant Tattoo *

Andre the Giant Movies and TV Shows

Much like being a famous professional wrestler, Andre The Career had a pretty successful acting career as well. He worked in various movies and television series. He made his acting debut in 1967 in the French Italian German movie Casse-tête chinois pour le judoka. Since then he appeared in multiple movies and television series until 1994 movie Trading Mom, which was released after his death.

Andre the Giant Wife

Andre The Giant married Jean Christensen but the exact year of their marriage is still unknown. It is believed that they got to know each other for the first time in 1972 or 1973. Together they had only one daughter; Robin Christensen who is currently 44 year old. Jean Christensen who lived as Andre’s widow for 15 years passed away in 2008.

Main Event Success

First Feud with Hulk Hogan

During that time, he had some excellent feuds with some of the top names in WWE. During the early 80s, he had a feud with Hulk Hogan and he won this feud. It was the time when Hulk Hogan was still not Hulkamania. He also had other top feuds with some of the biggest names in sports entertainment during the time. The “Mongolian Giant” Killer Khan was one of his top opponents during the time.

Creating History at WrestleMania III

In 1982, Vincent K. McMahon became in charge of WWE and he did not treat Andre in any different way. In 1987, At WrestleMania III, Andre created history with Hulk Hogan in front of 93000 fans when he challenged Hogan for the WWE World Championship. In 15 long years, Hogan became the first wrestler in WWE history to pin and defeat Andre The Giant. This moment is still considered one of the best moments in professional wrestling history.

Rematch with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania IV

At WrestleMania IV, WWE tried to recapture the amazing moment from WrestleMania III once again by booking a rematch between Hulk Hogan and Andre. But this match is not much remembered and this match was just a part of a tournament that was scheduled for the WWE World Championship. Even though Hogan and Andre were far from over.

WWE World Champion

In 1988, Andre won his only WWE World Championship. But unfortunately, it is considered one of the worst World Championship reigns in WWE history. The reign did not even last for one day and ultimately it was an illegal reign as per the storyline. In spite of being one of the top stars in professional wrestling history, Andre’s World Championship reign will always be remembered as one of the worst ever.

Final Days, Death

After 1990, Andre became a little irregular as his body was giving up. He was giving sporadic appearances in WWE, and after WrestleMania VI, he spent the rest of his in-ring career in All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) and Mexico’s Universal Wrestling Association (UWA). Unfortunately in January 1993, he passed away at the age of 46 only.

Iconic Quotes From Andre the Giant

“I use what God gave me.”

“I am not supernatural. I’m just myself.”

“Often when I go to home of people who have small children, the children will run from me, even though they have seen me on television. I understand why they do this but it is a sad feeling for me, even so.”

“I like my opponents the way I like my steaks – in bunches.”

“I love my profession. I know what I’m doing, I love travelling.”



It’s difficult wherever I go. They don’t build anything for big people. They have everything for blind people, for cripple people, for some other people, but not for big people.”

“I know I have eaten more good food, drunk more beer and fine wine, had more friends, and seen more of the world than most men ever will.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Andre the Giant

Andre had some amazing feuds with some of the top names in the wrestling world. Randy Savage had been a big Rival throughout his professional wrestling career. Jake “The Snake” Roberts would also remain on top of his rival’s list. Another top Rival of Andre would have been Bobby Heenan. Big John Studd could also be counted as one of his top Rivals.

But the biggest rival of Andre has to be none other than Hulk Hogan himself. They are not only big rivals to each other but their rivalry is considered one of the best rivalries in professional wrestling history. Their match at WrestleMania III created history and Andre won his only World Championship by defeating Hulk Hogan only.

Andre the Giant Injury

Andre suffered multiple injuries throughout his career but one of the worst injuries that he ever faced was from 1981 before a match with Killer Khan. He broke his uncle which ultimately sidelined him from action for two and a half months. Thankfully he recovered from the injury and it could never cause any serious damage to his career.

Other Details

Andre has appeared in multiple wrestling video games, most of which are WWE video games. He was one of the playable characters of the inaugural licensed WWE video game WWF WrestleMania which was released in 1989. Since then he has appeared in countless WWE video games including the latest installment of the WWE video game series, WWE 2K23.

Andre the Giant Salary * Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Andre is alive anymore so he does not have any verified account on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Andre the Giant Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 10 (90.91%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (9.09%) AWA 13 (72.22%) 1 (5.56%) 4 (22.22%) CWA (Germany) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CWF 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) EMLL 6 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) MLW (Canada) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 77 (62.10%) 20 (16.13%) 27 (21.77%) NWA 8 (72.73%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (27.27%) NWA/BTA (Dallas) 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCCW 3 (75.00%) 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWC 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWF 70 (61.40%) 12 (10.53%) 32 (28.07%) WWWF 21 (95.45%) 1 (4.55%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 214 (67.08%) 36 (11.29%) 69 (21.63%)

Andre the Giant Manager

Andre had not been managed by many individuals but the Legend who was famous for being his manager was WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. Andre and Heenan worked as rivals at first but later they became a team. Heenan would always be remembered as the manager of Andre and Andre would always be one of his best clients.

FAQS

Q. When did Andre the Giant start wrestling?

A. Andre the Giant started working in 1964

Q. How tall is Andre the Giant in feet?

A. Andre the Giant is 7’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Andre the Giant manager?

A. WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan is famous for being the manager of Andre the Giant

Q. What is current Andre the Giant song?

A. Andre the Giant uses the song ‘Ave Satanus’

Q. Who is Andre the Giant mother?

A. Andre the Giant’s mother was Mariann Roussimouff

Q. Who is Andre the Giant father?

A. Andre the Giant’s father was Boris Roussimouff

Q. Who is currently Andre the Giant girlfriend?

A. Andre the Giant was married to Jean Christiansen

Q. Who is Andre the Giant brother?

A. Jacques Roussimoff is the brother of Andre the Giant

Q. How much is Andre the Giant worth?

A. Andre the Giant’s net worth is something around $10m at the time of his death

Q. How many times Andre the Giant won the WWE World title?

A. Andre the Giant had been a one time WWE World Champion