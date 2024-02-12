WWE’s Becky Lynch Dealt With A “Pretty Severe Postpartum Depression”

Becky Lynch is helmed as one of the biggest WWE superstars of this generation in the women’s professional wrestling genre. She had her ups and downs in life and career but that didn’t stop her from reaching the pinnacle of success. She’s still going strong amid the new bunch of talents that she’s competing against. Meanwhile, the top WWE Star also had her own battle with a common problem, dealing with depression.

Becky Lynch and her husband, current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins became parents in December 2020 to their daughter, Roux. Soon after that joyful moment, she became the target of Post-Partum Depression which is a disorder that someone experiences after giving birth to a child. Symptoms of this disorder are sadness, anxiety, and changes in sleeping or eating habits.

Recently speaking on the Adam’s Apple podcast, Becky Lynch appeared to open up on going through severe postpartum depression but thankfully, she did have a great support system that helped her to get through the tough journey,

“I had a pretty severe postpartum depression last year for the first half of the year. I actually didn’t really know what was going on… But I had such a great support system that was able to help me and guide me through and yeah. I’m just very lucky.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Becky Lynch heading toward Wrestlemania 40 marquee match

Heading into Wrestlemania 40, Becky Lynch is one of the assumed names to be on the card of the WWE premium live event. She is someone who is credited to be on every marquee WWE show that needs bigger attraction and she was there to make that announcement in the media event that went down in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At present, the Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will face the Elimination Chamber 2024 match winner at Wrestlemania 40 given that she remains the champion until that night. The official announcement regarding this match came on Raw, last week which makes us believe that Becky Lynch is the clear favorite to win the Chamber match and then head onto the biggest WWE PLE for a marquee match against The Nightmare.