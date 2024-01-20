Bio

Bob Backlund is a retired American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and in multiple territories of NWA. He was one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling during his time and he has also been a multi times world champion in WWE.

Bob Backlund Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Backlund was 6’1″ and his billed weight was 234 lbs. He was born on August 14, 1949 and currently the former two times WWE world champion is 74 year old. He was one of the biggest stars of WWE during the late 70s and early 80s and he can be considered as the face of the promotion between the periods of Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan.

Bob Backlund: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bob Backlund Early Life

Backlund was born on August 14, 1949 and currently he is 74 year old. Princeton, Minnesota is the place where Backlund born. He joined the world of wrestling during his high school days. He graduated from Princeton High School. Before becoming a professional wrestler, he tried his luck on amateur wrestling and he was pretty successful.

Who is Bob Backlund

Bob Backlund is a 74 year old retired American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest names of WWE during the late 70s and early 80s. He is a two times WWE World champion and is also one of the longest reigning WWE World champions in the history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bob Backlund WWE Debut

Backlund signed a professional contract with WWE back in late 1976. During his early career he had been managed by “The Golden Boy” Arnold Skaaland. He had been promoted as a main event star from the very first day of joining the promotion. Soon he started feuding with Billy Graham for the WWE Championship and in February 1978 he defeated Graham to win the WWE title.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Backlund is widely considered the face of WWE between the time of Bruno Sammartino and the arrival of Hulk Hogan. He was the biggest attraction of the promotion during the late 70s and early 80s. He started his professional wrestling career in 1973. He was trained by Eddie Sharkey who was a renowned wrestling trainer.

Career in AWA and NWA

The first professional wrestling promotion that gave him a break was the American Wrestling Association AWA. During the time it was a pretty big promotion. He also worked on various territories of the National Wrestling Alliance NWA. He had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the world of wrestling.

Success in NWA

Backlund also worked in Western States Sports which was an NWA territory that was owned by Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk. He also won the NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship in the promotion which was the top prize of it and it was also the first major Championship that Backlund won.

Other Promotions

Backlund also worked in other major promotions like Georgia Championship Wrestling (GCW) and Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF, NWA Florida). He won multiple prestigious championships from all of these mentioned promotions. Slowly he was turning out to be one of the biggest attractions of the wrestling world of his time.

He worked in various NWA territories and kept on winning major championships. He impressed the whole world of wrestling soon after joining the wrestling world. Finally, one big company was arriving in search of him and it was the World Wide Wrestling Federation WWWF, the promotion that is now going by the name of WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Bob Backlund Bob Backlund Nick Names The All American Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Bob Backlund Height 6’1” Bob Backlund Weight 234 lbs. Relationship Status Married Bob Backlund Net Worth $2 Million Bob Backlund Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1973 Mentor * Bob Backlund Signature Moves Belly to Back Suplex, Vertical Suplex Finishing Move(s) Crossface Chickenwing, Half Nelson Bridging Cradle Theme Song / Bob Backlund Song / Bob Backlund Music Hail to The Chief Catchphrases *

Bob Backlund Net Worth & Salary

Backlund was one of the top stars of WWE during his time and he has also been a two times WWE World Champion. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Backlund is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Currently, he is not signed with any wrestling promotion so he is not receiving any kind of salary from anywhere.

Family

Backlund was born on August 14, 1949 in Princeton, Minnesota. Unfortunately, there is no information available about his parents or whether he has any siblings. He graduated from Princeton High School and he joined the world of amateur wrestling during his high school days. He had a pretty successful career in amateur wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments

Backlund is extremely successful in terms of winning championships in WWE. He is a two times WWE World Champion as well as a one time WWE Tag Team Champion. He has also won multiple prestigious championships from outside of WWE, mostly from the territories of the NWA. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWWF/WWF World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Pedro Morales, Slammy Award (1 time), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2013) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NWA Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Steve Keirn George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2016 NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jerry Brisco International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2023 New Japan Pro-Wrestling – MSG Tag League (1980) – with Antonio Inoki, Greatest 18 Club inductee NEWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (1978) vs. Superstar Billy Graham on February 20, Match of the Year (1982) vs. Jimmy Snuka in a steel cage match on June 28, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1994), Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1977, 1981), Rookie of the Year (1976), Wrestler of the Year (1980, 1982), Ranked No. 7 of the 500 best singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum – Modern Era (Class of 2008) NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship (3 times) WAR World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Scott Putski and The Warlord Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Technical Wrestler (1980), Match of the Year (1980) vs. Ken Patera in a Texas Death match on May 19 in New York City, New York, Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (1982) Being WWF Champion, Most Overrated Wrestler (1983), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2004) Records Two times WWE World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Backlund mostly became famous as a babyface in WWE during his first run in the promotion. But after he returned to the promotion in 1992, he started working as a heel and he had been an amazing heel. His feud with Bret Hart became very popular among the fans during the time. He even defeated Hart to win his second WWE Championship.

Personal Information Table

Bob Backlund Real Name / Full Name Robert Louis Backlund Birth Date August 14, 1949 Bob Backlund Age 74 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Princeton, Minnesota Nationality American Hometown Princeton, Minnesota School/College/University Princeton High School, Waldorf University, North Dakota State University Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Bob Backlund Ethnicity White Current Residence Glastonbury, Connecticut Hobbies * Bob Backlund Tattoo *

Bob Backlund Movies and TV Shows

Backlund had been a famous professional wrestler and he never considered acting as a professional career. However, he appeared in a number of movies and television series mostly as guest stars. He appeared on MTV’s Singled Out as a guest star, where he acted in sketches with hosts Jenny McCarthy and Chris Hardwick.

Bob Backlund Wife

Backlund married Corrine Gentzkow in 1967 and they are still living together happily. She is also known as Corki Backlund and she was a physical education teacher in High School. Some sources also claim that they got married in 1974. Together, the happy couple has a daughter named Carrie Backlund.

Main Event Success

Joining WWE

In late 1976, Backlund signed with WWE and from the very first day of joining the promotion, he had been treated as one of the top stars. During the time, Vince McMahon Sr. was in charge of WWE. “The Golden Boy” Arnold Skaaland used to manage him during his early days in WWE. He received a strong push soon after joining the promotion.

First WWE World Title Win

Soon after joining the promotion he started a feud with “Superstar” Billy Graham who was the World Champion of the promotion at the time. After a number of failed attempts to win the Championship, he finally defeated Billy Graham in February 1978 at Madison Square Garden to win his first WWWF World Championship, which is of course the WWE World Title.

He remained the face of the promotion while holding the WWE World Championship and he is still considered one of the best world champions in WWE history. He kept on retaining the championship for four long years and finally in December 1983, he was beaten by The Iron Sheik for the Championship. In 1984 he semi retired from in ring action.

Second WWE Championship Run

In 1992 he returned to WWE and this time he had an amazing heel run. He was more famous as a babyface in WWE and this time he proved what he was capable of doing as a heel and he had been excellent. He even had a feud with “The Hit Man” Bret Hart and defeated him at Survivor Series 1994 to win the WWE Championship. He dropped the title to Diesel only in three days after winning it.

Final Days

He remained active in WWE until 1997 and during the time he also worked on the independent circuit. Slowly he was stepping out from in ring action but he kept on making sporadic appearances in WWE. His latest appearance in WWE took place in 2017. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Backlund will always be remembered as one of the biggest faces of WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Bob Backlund

“I was working out in a gym in Minneapolis and I met this guy named Eddie Sharkey. He had a school there where wrestlers like Red Bastien, Billy Red Lyons and Mad Dog Vachon were working out. Those were some very interesting characters, but they were all good athletes, so I joined.”

“When I got out of my hometown of Glastonbury, Connecticut, I became ‘Mr. Backlund’ and if someone did not call me Mr. Backlund I just kept walking. I demanded respect because I believe that in life that respect is so important, especially for kids to respect others.”

“I met Mr. Piper when he was a young person getting in the business in the Olympic theater in Los Angeles. He was just starting and I had the championship for a while. I was over in Japan and they had asked me to go over and have a match with Roddy for 59 minutes and 30 seconds.”

“Bruno Sammartino is the greatest wrestling champion ever in the world. I wrestled more than he did but he was a strong man, he pushed a lot, threw people around and he was the greatest. I actually did more wrestling maneuvers then he did but that wasn’t his thing.”

“When they have you in the short-arm scissor, they keep you in it for quite a while, and you’re fighting to get out. And the more enthusiasm you can do when you’re fighting to get out, the better. But if you’re not in shape, you’re not going to keep up with that rate.”

“When I got put into the Hall of Fame in 2013, I told Triple H I would like to get back in the business and put a little bit more W in it and I was serious about it. I don’t know if he is ever going to take me up on the offer. I do think about it every now and then.”

“One of my biggest things is I don’t want to have to lie around all day and take pills to stay alive. And I think working out is a better alternative to some doctor giving me pills all day. I don’t want that to happen. It’s a big reason I work out.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Bob Backlund

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Backlund had some excellent rivalries with some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. One of his early and best Rivals in WWE was “Superstar” Billy Graham whom he defeated to win his first WWE Championship. This legendary duo had a brief feud over the World championship.

After he returned to WWE in 1992, he played a villainous character and he also had an excellent rivalry with “The Hit Man” Bret Hart. Backlund defeated Bret Hart to win his second WWE Championship title. He also had great rivalries with Adrian Adonis, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Big John Studd, Ivan Koloff, Magnificent Muraco and Sgt. Slaughter.

Bob Backlund Injury

Much like most professional wrestlers, Backlund had to suffer multiple injuries as well. In 1984, when he was having a feud with The Iron Sheik, he got injured and he lost his title match. He was then replaced by Hulk Hogan who challenged the Iron Sheik for the title. The injury, however, was all work.

Other Details

Despite being one of the top stars of this time, Backlund has never appeared in any official WWE video game yet. We are not counting WWE Supercard here. Backlund has been one of the biggest requests by the gamers to be included as a playable character. We hope 2K listens to the gamers for the upcoming installment.

Bob Backlund Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Backlund who is a WWE Hall of Famer does not have any verified social media account like Twitter or Instagram.

Bob Backlund Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 1 (6.67%) 0 (0.00%) 14 (93.33%) AWA 8 (53.33%) 6 (40.00%) 1 (6.67%) CWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 37 (74.00%) 10 (20.00%) 3 (6.00%) NWA 12 (57.14%) 1 (4.76%) 8 (38.10%) TNA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) UWF (Herb Abrams) 2 (66.67%) 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) WAR 12 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (40.00%) WWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWF 93 (56.71%) 10 (6.10%) 61 (37.20%) WWWF 14 (77.78%) 1 (5.56%) 3 (16.67%) TOTAL 182 (58.33%) 29 (9.29%) 101 (32.37%)

Bob Backlund Manager

When Backlund signed his first professional contract with WWE in late 1976, Vince McMahon Sr. assigned “The Golden Boy” Arnold Skaaland as his manager. Skaaland worked as a manager in his later career but he was also a professional wrestler previously. He is a WWE Hall of Famer who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1994.

FAQS

Q. When did Bob Backlund start wrestling?

A. Bob Backlund started working in 1973

Q. How tall is Bob Backlund in feet?

A. Bob Backlund is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Bob Backlund manager?

A. Bob Backlund had been managed by Arnold Skaaland during his early career

Q. What is current Bob Backlund song?

A. Bob Backlund uses the song ‘Hail to The Chief’

Q. Who is Bob Backlund mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Bob Backlund father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Bob Backlund girlfriend?

A. Bob Backlund is currently married to Corrine Gentzkow

Q. Who is Bob Backlund brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Bob Backlund worth?

A. Bob Backlund’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Bob Backlund won the WWE World title?

A. Bob Backlund had been a two times WWE World Champion