Brie Bella: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Brie Bella is a retired American Professional wrestler who is mostly famous because of her excellent wrestling career in WWE. She is also an American Television personality. She was active in the world of professional wrestling for more than a decade and she had been a former WWE Divas champion. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Brie Bella Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Brie is 5’6″ and her billed weight is 119 lbs. She was born on November 21, 1983 and currently, the former WWE Divas champion is 40 year old. She is 16 minutes younger than her twin sister Nikki Bella. The Bella Twins were one of the biggest attractions of the PG Era of WWE and they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Brie Bella Early Life

Brie was born on November 21, 1983 and currently she is 40 year old. San Diego, California is the place where Brie Bella born. Much like her twin sister, she was fond of playing football and she played for the Scottsdale club in elementary school. Before joining the wrestling world, she tried to find a career in acting and modeling.

Brie Bella is a 40 year old retired American Professional wrestler and an American Television personality. She is mostly remembered because of her time in WWE throughout the PG Era of the promotion. She mostly worked alongside her twin sister Nikki Bella and together they were famously addressed as the Bella Twins. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Brie Bella WWE Debut

Brie made her WWE debut along with her twin sister Nikki Bella in 2007 at Florida Championship Wrestling which is the development territory of the promotion. Their first match was against Natalya Neidhart and Krissy Vaine in FCW. The main roster of Brie was in 2008 where she defeated Victoria in her first match in the promotion.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Brie Bella started her professional wrestling career back in 2007 along with her twin sister Nikki Bella. The duo attempted to find a career in modeling at first. By the time they switched their attention to professional wrestling. They got the opportunity to join WWE upon joining the world of wrestling and started working on the development territory of the promotion.

In Ring Debut, FCW

Florida Championship Wrestling was the development Territory of WWE back then and the two sisters started their careers in the mentioned brand. Together they used to be addressed as the Bella Twins and their first match in Florida Championship Wrestling was a tag team match against Natalya Neidhart and Krissy Vaine. The Bella Twins were victorious in their first match.

The twin sisters spent nearly a year in Florida Championship Wrestling before joining the main roster. They became quite famous among the fans of FCW, despite they could not win any championship while working in the brand. They mostly worked together as a tag team as long as they were in Florida Championship Wrestling.

Main Roster Debut

In 2008 they made their main roster debut. But in the main roster, they did not debut together. Brie started to appear in singles matches at first, but during matches, they changed their places which the referee and their opponents failed to notice and Brie cheated to win her matches. But she still was a babyface and she was also earning a big fan base in the main roster.

Revelation of The Bella Twins on Main Roster

During a match with Victoria, Brie and Nikki were still trying to play the same trick. But this time Victoria pulled Nikki out of the ring and both of them were exposed together. This was the first time Nikki Bella was introduced in front of the main roster audience. After this match, the two sisters started to work together in the main roster. They were addressed as the Bella twins in the main roster as well.

Professional Information Table

Brie Bella Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Brie is estimated to be somewhere around $12 million, which is more than her twin sister, who has a net worth of $2 million according to reports. Reports also suggest that Brie earns something around $350,000 as her annual salary from WWE.

Brie Bella Family

Brie was born on November 21, 1983 in San Diego, California. The former WWE Divas champion is of Mexican and Italian descent. She is the daughter of Jon Garcia and Kathy Colace. She was raised along with her twin sister Nikki Bella on a farm in the Phoenix Suburb of Scottsdale, Arizona. She joined the wrestling world in 2007 along with her sister.

Championships and Accomplishments

Brie had been active in WWE for more than a decade and she had been one of the biggest fan favorites during her time. But she could not be very successful in terms of winning championships in WWE. During her time there was not enough option for women to win in the promotion. The only Championship she could win was the WWE Divas championship and she won the title one time.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Personal life & Lifestyle

Brie had been a big football enthusiast throughout her life. She even played football along with her sister played for the Scottsdale club in elementary school. Apart from football, Brie also loves American football and she is a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles which is an American football team. Her twin sister Nikki Bella is also a fan of the mentioned American football team.

Personal Information Table

Brie Bella Movies and TV Shows

Besides a successful wrestling career, Brie is pretty successful in her acting career as well. She acted in a couple of movies and her debut movie was Confessions of a Womanizer released in 2014. She has worked in loads of television series. She was one of the biggest attractions of E!’s Total Divas. A spinoff of Total Divas also aired by the name of Total Bellas which was Solely based on the Bella Twins’ personal life.

Brie Bella Husband

Brie is currently married to wrestling legend and former four times WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan who is also famous by the name of Bryan Danielson. He was one of the biggest names in WWE during his time and currently, he is signed to the All Elite Wrestling promotion. Brie and Bryan married on April 11, 2014. They have two children together.

Main Roster Success

Singles Success

At first, The Bella Twins went on various storylines together on the main roster. They even attempted to work as rivals. But things were not going very pleasant for the twin sisters. Even though it was pretty clear that Brie Bella was the bigger project of the two sisters for WWE. Nikki was more of an afterthought at first. But as long as they were working as a tag team, they were being treated somewhat equally.

Divas Champion

In 2011 Brie received the first Championship success when she defeated Eve Torres in an episode of RAW in April. He was the first among the Bella Twins to receive Championship success. She retained the championship for 70 days before dropping the title to Kelly Kelly in a special episode of RAW. After dropping the titles she could never win any Championship in WWE.

Feud with Stephanie McMahon

Nikki Bella won the WWE Divas Championship on the very next year for the first time. Her first Championship reign lasted only six days. In 2014, Brie did a big feud with Stephanie McMahon which was part of the Authority vs Daniel Bryan storyline. Brie went on to challenge Stephanie McMahon in a big match at the SummerSlam event of the mentioned year.

Feud with Nikki Bella

At SummerSlam, Nikki Bella shocked the entire world when she betrayed Brie and cost her the big match against Stephanie McMahon. This shocking incident instantly started a feud between the two sisters. But this time the bigger project was Nikki, and the overall feud was won by Nikki this time. Brie was somehow out of the main event picture.

Final Days

In the same year, Nikki Bella went on to win the Divas championship for the second time and this time she became the longest reigning Divas champion in WWE history. Brie somehow became a sidekick of her twin sister and he could never raise himself back onto the main event picture again. In 2020 The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Iconic Quotes From Brie Bella

“The retirement at WrestleMania 32 was a bittersweet moment for me. I was excited to see the next chapter of my life, which is becoming a mother, but at the same time, it was a very historical moment. It was a big part of what the Women’s Division has been striving and fighting for.”

“Ever since we were little – and this goes from when we were babies through high school – everyone always said, ‘The twins are so entertaining. Just sit down with them for five minutes, and you will see so much happen. They will fight, they will laugh, they will love each other, and then they will tell each other off.’”

“We love to be athletic, but at the same time, we love to entertain. So my sister was actually looking to play pro soccer in Italy, and I convinced her. I said, ‘Please, there’s this thing called WWE Diva Search. I really want to go. I think we can do this.’ And sure enough, they gave my sister and me a shot.”

“Nicole and I got into wrestling through diva search. It used to be this competition WWE would put on. I found them when I saw the Divas wrestling in the ring, and I kind of just knew it was our calling. I felt like this was exactly what we are meant to do in life. Not only are the girls so glamorous, but they are also very tough.”

“It is actually crazy because with our wrestling career, our coaches were always blown away by our timing, and they always remarked how our chemistry and timing is always perfect. Just being twins, we have that. We don’t have to talk; we don’t have to communicate. It just happens.”

“If Bryan is like, ‘I’m going to be at the gym here for two hours,’ it forces me to keep myself busy for those two hours. It pushes you more! And Bryan is actually the first relationship I’ve been in where my partner enjoys a healthy lifestyle like me. Even past lifting weights at the gym.”

“I’m obviously very hippie-like, and I’m always in a different city and town and country, and I thought, ‘Why is it that the big food chains are always so promoted? I want the whole ingredients. I don’t want preservatives. I want what this town and these farmers produce and see how their chefs create.’”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Brie Bella

Brie had a decade long professional wrestling career and throughout this time she went through some big feuds and rivalries. In 2014 she had a feud with Stephanie McMahon. It was a part of the Daniel Bryan vs The Authority storyline and to support her husband, she got into a feud with Stephanie McMahon.

Brie and Stephanie McMahon had a big match at SummerSlam 2014 and Nikki Bella betrayed Brie which led to the biggest rivalry of Brie’s career. Nikki Bella might have been the biggest supporter of Brie both off screen and on screen, but the duo had been big rivals of each other as well. They attempted to feud with each other multiple times and in all the cases Brie had been the babyface.

Brie Bella Injury

Unlike her twin sister, Brie did not have to face many injuries in her wrestling career. Nikki Bella, who is more successful among the two sisters had to go through multiple big injuries like neck injury and fractured tibia. But thankfully, Brie who is a former WWE Divas champion had been pretty much immune from injuries.

Other Details

Brie has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2010. Since then she has appeared in almost each and every WWE video game that has been released so far. She has also appeared in WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Social Media Accounts

Brie Bella is active on Instagram from verified account. Brie and Nikki have a joint account on Twitter which has a total of 3.5 followers. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 8.6 million people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Brie Bella Twitter. Brie Bella Instagram.

Brie Bella Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 20 (68.97%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (31.03%) NXT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 203 (48.33%) 7 (1.67%) 210 (50.00%) TOTAL 224 (49.78%) 7 (1.56%) 219 (48.67%)

Brie Bella Manager

Brie never had any professional manager in her wrestling career but she had been managed by her twin sister Nikki Bella throughout her wrestling career. They definitely work as rivals of each other at some point but they have managed each other during their single matches as well. So we can definitely call Nikki Bella as one of the top managers of Brie.

