Britt Baker: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Britt Baker is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW. She is also one of the top stars of the independent circuit today. She has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. Currently, she is active in AEW.

Britt Baker Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Baker is 5'7″ and her billed weight is 121 lbs. She was born on April 23, 1991, and currently, the former AEW Women's World Champion is 32 years old.

Britt Baker Early Life

Baker was born on April 23, 1991, and currently, she is 32 years old. Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania is the place where Britt Baker born. Baker was pretty athletic in her childhood as she participated in basketball and track and field. She attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine and she is recognized as a DMD.

Who is Britt Baker

Britt Baker is a 32 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently active in All Elite Wrestling. She has also worked in WWE but she could never earn a contract from the promotion. She is currently one of the top stars of the women’s wrestling world and she has won multiple big championships from all over the world of wrestling.

Britt Baker WWE Debut

Baker never got the opportunity to work in WWE regularly or she could ever earn any contract from the promotion. However, she made one appearance in WWE back in 2016 as a local competitor against “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax. She had been thrashed by the former WWE Raw Women’s champion in this match. There is no record of whether she has appeared on any other occasions in WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Baker started her professional wrestling career back in 2015 on the independent circuit. The first promotion to give her the first break was the International Wrestling Cartel (IWC). She also got the opportunity to work in other independent circuit promotions and she had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world.

First WWE Appearance

While being active on the independent circuit, Baker appeared in an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, and she went one on one with “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax. She worked as a jobber in this match and she had been completely thrashed by the former WWE RAW Women’s champion. This is counted as her first WWE appearance.

Independent Circuit

While making this appearance in WWE, she was still not under contract with the promotion. It was just one match appearance and she remained active on the independent circuit. She became a household name in the International Wrestling Cartel as she went on to become the inaugural Women’s champion of the promotion in July 2017.

A lot of fans expected her to get an opportunity to work in WWE and the fans kept on looking forward to see her in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. But she never got the opportunity to work in WWE on a full time basis. Her only WWE appearance stood being squashed by Nia Jax. But she remained active on the independent circuit and became pretty successful in the Indies.

Success on The Independent Circuit

She made her first mark when she worked in the All In event which was an independent circuit pay per view and it was promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. She competed in a four corner survival match against Madison Rayne, Chelsea Green, and Tessa Blanchard, and eventually the match was won by Tessa Blanchard.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Britt Baker, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Britt Baker Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Britt Baker Height 5’7” Britt Baker Weight 121 lbs. Relationship Status In a Relationship Britt Baker Net Worth $5 Million Britt Baker Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2015 Mentor * Britt Baker Signature Moves Superkick, Fisherman’s Neckbreaker Finishing Move(s) Lockjaw, The Stomp Theme Song / Britt Baker Song / Britt Baker Music The Epic Catchphrases *

Britt Baker Net Worth & Salary

Baker is indeed one of the top stars of AEW today. She is a one time Women’s World champion of the promotion and she is also considered one of the best Women’s Champions in the history of the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Baker is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $100,000 as her annual salary in the promotion.

Britt Baker Family

Baker was born on April 23, 1991, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Her father Sam Baker was a healthcare executive and her mother Mary Ann Baker was a first grade teacher. She was pretty athletic from her childhood and she also was a pretty bright student. She graduated from Pennsylvania State University and also attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.

Championships and Accomplishments

AEW is the only major promotion where Baker worked in her professional wrestling career so far. The only major Championship she could ever win in her wrestling career was the AEW Women’s World Championship. She is an active wrestler on the independent circuit and she won multiple top indie championships.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW Women’s World Championship (1 time), Women’s Owen Hart Cup (2022), Dynamite Award (1 time) – Best AEW Fashion Moment (2022) – D.M.D.’s Brittsburgh Jacket Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) IWC Women’s Championship (2 times) MFPW Girls Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Woman of the Year (2021), Match of the Year (2021) – vs. Thunder Rosa (March 17), Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2021), Ranked No. 4 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021 Remix Pro Fury Championship (1 time) REW Pakistan Championship (1 time) Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 7 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2021 WC Big Top Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Adam Cole Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Improved (2020) Zelo Pro Women’s Championship (1 time) Records One time AEW Women’s World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Baker is often regarded as Dr. Brit Baker D.M.D. and she sometimes uses this as her ring name. This is just not a ring name or a wrestling character like Dr. Isaac Yankem D.D.S., Baker is a dentist in reality and she earned a DMD degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in May 2018.

Personal Information Table

Britt Baker Real Name / Full Name Brittany Ann Baker Birth Date April 23, 1991 Britt Baker Age 32 Relationship Status In a Relationship Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania Nationality American Hometown Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania School/College/University Pennsylvania State University, University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine Educational Qualification Graduate, DMD Religion Christianity Britt Baker Ethnicity White Current Residence Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Hobbies Not Known Britt Baker Tattoo *

Britt Baker Movies and TV Shows

Baker has been active in the world of professional wrestling since 2015 and all she wanted to be is a professional wrestler. There is no report on whether she has ever wanted to become an actor. She never appeared in any movies, but she appeared in the reality television show AEW All Access, which is definitely based on wrestling.

Britt Baker Wife

Baker is currently in a relationship with famous professional wrestler Adam Cole. The couple have been together since 2017 and they have been living happily together for the last seven years. Cole has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW. He is considered one of the biggest stars of the NXT of his time. Currently, he is active in AEW.

Success in AEW

Joining AEW

On January 1, 2019, a new major professional wrestling promotion was founded named All Elite Wrestling. Baker became the first ever female signing of the promotion as she signed a professional contract with the mentioned promotion in January 2, 2019. But she did not make her debut instantly after signing a professional contract with the promotion.

AEW In Ring Debut

She made her AEW debut on May 25, 2019, in the first ever pay per view event of the promotion, Double or Nothing. The promotion organised a fatal 4 way match. The match also featured Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae, and Awesome Kong. Baker went on to win the match to make an instant impact. No price was on the line in this match.

AEW Women’s World Champion

Despite being promoted as one of the top stars of the promotion, she did not get to win the Women’s World Championship in the next two years. In May 2021, Baker finally defeated Hiraku Shida at the Double or Nothing to win the AEW Women’s World Championship. This was not only her first women’s championship win in AEW but also her first major championship win.

Main Event Success

Baker had been promoted as the top female star of AEW after winning the championship and she kept on retaining the title for the next 290 days. She defeated some of the top stars of the promotion to remain the champion and she will always be remembered as one of the top AEW Women’s World Champions in the history of the promotion.

Recent Days

Baker dropped the Women’s Championship in March 2022 in an episode of Dynamite. Thunder Rosa was the wrestler who defeated Baker to take the Championship away from her. After dropping the title Baker could never win the mentioned Championship back. She is still active in AEW, and she is still promoted as one of the top stars of the promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Britt Baker

“I’m absolutely scared and I absolutely have reservations, but sometimes you need to find that deep down in you to bring out the best performance of yourself, to bring out the best version of yourself, but yep I’m nervous and I’m scared.”

“I went to school for eight years to be a dentist. Sorry if the person in the fifth row doesn’t like it and thinks I should be a bag guy because people hate the dentist. People might not like the dentist, but they do like people who chase their dreams.”

“There is nothing worse than being in the middle, where fans just don’t care. So I hope more than anything that they form an opinion of me one way or the other because I don’t want to be the person they don’t care about. They can boo me, they can cheer me, as long as there’s some kind of reaction.”

“Instead of diving further back to the fandom as a child, more recently when I was training as an independent wrestler, that is really when women’s wrestling took to the forefront and really started this upward rise.”

“It’s the pressure of live TV. I also have the added stress of keeping my dental career in check because I am going to be out of the office on Wednesdays and flying back home on Thursdays.”

“You have to wake up, go to the office, do any after office paperwork, you have to go to the gym, you have to train and train, you eat, you get a little bit of sleep and then you do it again.”

“I’ve never wrestled Kylie Rae, I’ve never wrestled Nyla Rose. I’m more familiar with Kylie Rae, I know her, she was my room-mate in Japan. I was in the match where she broke her collar bone in Japan, I was her tag partner.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Britt Baker

Baker never got the opportunity to work in WWE regularly so we cannot discuss about any rivals she ever had in WWE because there is none. There is a record of only one match she had in WWE. It was against the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Baker had been squashed in this match. So, we cannot consider Jax as one of her rivals.

She, however, had a number of huge rivalries in All Elite Wrestling. The mentioned promotion always promoted her as one of the top stars and she is also a former Women’s World Champion of the promotion. She had multiple top feuds in the promotion with the likes of Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, and Hiraku Shida. She presented Some excellent matches with the mentioned names, mostly for the Women’s World Championship.

Britt Baker Injury

Baker is currently not active in AEW and she has been out of action in the last year. There had been no confirmation from the promotion about her absence, however, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that she was out of action due to an injury. There is not enough information available about this injury. She suffered injuries in her past as well but thankfully, no injuries good ever cause any serious harm to her career.

Other Details

Baker never got to appear in any WWE video game since she never got the opportunity to work in the mentioned promotion as a regular star. She has appeared in only one video game so far and the video game in which he appeared as a playable character is AEW Fight Forever. We cannot expect her to appear in any WWE video game before she signs with the promotion.

Britt Baker Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Baker is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 404.7K and her Instagram has a stunning following of 532K. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Britt Baker Twitter, Britt Baker Instagram.

Britt Baker Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AEW 64 (61.54%) 0 (0.00%) 40 (38.46%) AEW/Jericho Cruise 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AIW 10 (37.04%) 0 (0.00%) 17 (62.96%) Bar Wrestling 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Blackcraft 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWC 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Jericho Cruise 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PCW ULTRA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Queens Of Combat 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) RISE 9 (56.25%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (43.75%) ROH 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) ROH/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) SHIMMER 8 (47.06%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (52.94%) STARDOM 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) Warrior Wrestling 1 (20.00%) 1 (20.00%) 3 (60.00%) WrestleCircus 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WSU 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWE 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 109 (51.90%) 1 (0.48%) 100 (47.62%)

Britt Baker Manager

Baker has not worked with any professional managers in her wrestling career so far but she has been managed by various names from time to time. Jamie Hayter worked as a partner of Baker at a point in AEW and she has managed her during her matches. Her husband Adam Cole who is also a famous professional wrestler has also managed her on some occasions.

FAQS

Q. When did Britt Baker start wrestling?

A. Britt Baker started working in 2015

Q. How tall is Britt Baker in feet?

A. Britt Baker is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Britt Baker manager?

A. Britt Baker does not have a manager, however, she had been managed by various names like Jamie Hayter and Adam Cole

Q. What is current Britt Baker song?

A. Britt Baker uses the song ‘The Epic’

Q. Who is Britt Baker mother?

A. Britt Baker’s mother was Mary Ann Baker

Q. Who is Britt Baker father?

A. Britt Baker’s father was Sam Baker

Q. Who is currently Britt Baker boyfriend?

A. Britt Baker is currently in a relationship with famous professional wrestler Adam Cole

Q. Who is Britt Baker brother?

A. Dane Baker is the younger brother of Britt Baker

Q. How much is Britt Baker worth?

A. Britt Baker’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Britt Baker won the AEW Women’s World title?

A. Britt Baker had been a one time AEW Women’s World Champion