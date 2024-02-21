Bio

Candice LeRae is an American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. She also worked on the independent circuit for a long time and won multiple prestigious championships from all over the independent circuit. Currently, she is active on Monday Night RAW.

Candice LeRae Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Candice is 5’2″ and her billed weight is 110 lbs. She was born on 29 September 1985 and currently, the former NXT women’s Tag Team Champion is 38 years old. She mostly earned success as a tag team wrestler in WWE and she is also working as a tag team wrestler in the main roster. Currently, she is working as a tag team with Australian professional wrestler Indi Hartwell.

Candice LeRae: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Candice LeRae Early Life

Candice was born on 29 September 1985 and currently, she is 38 years old. Riverside, California is the place where Candice LeRae born. She watched professional wrestling from her childhood along with her two brothers and she always wanted to be a professional wrestler. Before joining wrestling, she worked at Universal Studios Hollywood as a baker for a few years.

Who is Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae is a 38 year old American Professional wrestler who has worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. She had been an indie darling throughout her wrestling career and she won multiple big championships from all over the independent circuit. Currently, she is under contract with WWE and is active on Monday Night RAW.

Candice LeRae WWE Debut

Candice made her WWE debut in 2017 when she participated in a Battle Royal which was scheduled to determine the no. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. She was still not under contract. She also competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament and reached the quarter final.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Candice joined the world of professional wrestling at avery young age of 16 only. One of the first promotions to give her the opportunity to work was the Empire Wrestling Federation (EWF) where he worked for a couple of years. International Wrestling Council was also another independent circuit promotion that gave her an early break.

Independent Circuit

She kept on working on various independent circuit promotions and slowly she went on to become an indie darling. She had some excellent matches with some of the top stars in the world of independent professional wrestling. She also went outside of America and earned a lot of success. She became and household name in Japanese wrestling too.

Ring of Honor

One of the major promotions she worked on in her early days was the Ring Of Honor. She made a number of appearances in the mentioned promotion but she failed to earn a regular contract. She lost most of her matches in Ring of Honor. All of her early appearances in the promotion were dark matches only. She kept on working on the independent circuit simultaneously during that time.

Success in Other Promotions

Ring Of Honour was not be only promotion that gave her the opportunity to work. Another major wrestling promotion National Wrestling Alliance also allowed her to work on a big match against Awesome Kong for the NWA Women’s Championship in 2008. Candice lost the match. She remained active on Pro Wrestling Guerilla for the longest time period as she worked in the promotion for a decade.

She kept on working on other independent promotions and she never stopped winning championships. She also worked on various intergender wrestling matches. Combat Zone Wrestling was another wrestling promotion where she worked regularly during her independent circuit days. But the biggest call offer career was yet to arrive.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Candice LeRae Candice LeRae Nick Names The Poison Pixie Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Candice LeRae Height 5’2” Candice LeRae Weight 110 lbs. Relationship Status Married Candice LeRae Net Worth $5 Million Candice LeRae Eye Color Light Brown Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2002 Mentor * Candice LeRae Signature Moves Diving swinging reverse STO, Moonsault, Violence Party, Poison Rana Finishing Move(s) La Quebrada Theme Song / Candice LeRae Song / Candice LeRae Music Wickeder Ways Catchphrases *

Candice LeRae Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Candice is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $73,000 as her annual salary in WWE. It makes her one of the least paid athletes in WWE. We can expect her to get a pay rise soon.

Candice LeRae Family

Candice was born on 29 September 1985 in Riverside, California. There is no information available about her parents. She has three brothers, Shane Dawson, and Cole Dawson, and also an adopted brother named Warren Baxter. She used to watch professional wrestling from her very childhood along with her brothers. She fell in love with wrestling from her childhood.0

Championships and Accomplishments

Candice is active in WWE for over six years and in these six years, she has won only one Championship which is the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. But outside of WWE, she had been active on the independent circuit for a long time and she won multiple big Championships from all over the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Indi Hartwell Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AWS Women’s World Championship (2 times), AWS Women’s Title Tournament, 2nd Annual Women’s Tournament (2013), 3rd Annual Women’s Tournament (2013) Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) Dreamwave Tag Team Championship (1 time) FWE Women’s Championship (1 time) FSP Tag Team Championship (1 time) PWG World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Joey Ryan Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 18 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2016 Smash Wrestling – Gold Tournament (2015) Records One time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Apart from Professional wrestling, Candice is a massive fan of Disney movies. He has visited multiple Disney theme parks all over the world. She loves Disney so much that she decided to get married at Disneyland. Candice also loves watching NHL and she is a big fan of Anaheim Ducks which is a famous NHL team.

Personal Information Table

Candice LeRae Real Name / Full Name Candice LeRae Dawson Birth Date 29 September 1985 Candice LeRae Age 38 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Riverside, California Nationality American Hometown Riverside, California School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Degree in Culinary Arts Religion Christianity Candice LeRae Ethnicity White Current Residence Cleveland, Ohio Hobbies Watching Disney Movies and NHL Candice LeRae Tattoo *

Candice LeRae Movies and TV Shows

Candice watched wrestling from her childhood along with her brothers and all she wanted to become was a professional wrestler when she grew up. Her dream came true and she is a famous professional wrestler today. She never wanted to become an actor and there is no report on whether she has ever appeared in any movies or television series. However, she has appeared in a number of wrestling related documentaries and podcasts.

Candice LeRae Husband

Candice is currently married to her fellow professional wrestler Johnny Gargano. They started their relationship during their independent circuit days and they got married in 2016. Together they have a son named Quill Gargano. Johnny Gargano is currently under contract in WWE and is active on Monday Night RAW. He was one of the top stars of the NXT and he is also the first NXT Triple Crown Champion.

Success in WWE

NXT Debut

In May 2017 Candice got the first opportunity to work in WWE. She participated in a Battle Royal to crown the no. 1 contender for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. But she failed to win as she was eliminated by Billie Kay. She was still not under contract with WWE but she was about to get one.

Mae Young Classic Tournament

In July it was announced that she would be participating in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She reached the quarter final of the tournament but she ultimately got eliminated by Shayna Baszler. After her defeat in the mentioned tournament, we did not get to see her in WWE for quite a while as she was still not under contract.

NXT Career

In January 2018 she and a professional contract in WWE and she started working in the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. During the early days of her career, she used to accompany her husband Johnny Gargano during his matches. But slowly she joined in ring action against various wrestlers.

Success in NXT

She remained active in the NXT until May 2022, but she had to leave action due to maternity. She was pretty successful in the NXT at she won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship one time along with Indi Hartwell. She had been a familiar name in the NXT and fans also expected her to win the NXT Women’s Championship in the future.

Main Roster Career So Far

In September 2023 she returned to action but this time she was promoted to the main roster. After joining the main roster she teamed up with Indi Hartwell again but it is pretty unfortunate that she had to struggle a lot in the main roster, even to get regular bookings. Triple H is failing to book the whole roster properly after becoming the Head of Creative. Candice is one of the victims. We hope her situation improves in the future.

Iconic Quotes From Candice LeRae

“It took me almost 2 decades of work for this moment, but hey—’Even miracles take a little time. Thank you everyone for the love and support. It’s still so surreal and 6-year-old me is losing her mind! To my fellow unpopular, socially awkward, ‘weird’, anxious, overlooked, ‘geeky’ humans …. believe in your dreams and don’t give up on YOURSELF. The road may be very long, but it will be worth it. I believe in you.”

“I’ve been watching online, a lot of YouTube videos, giving my brain a refresher of Disney parades, Disney shows, and how the princesses act in the park. And I am like, Oh, I kinda like some of these things! Because they are so ridiculous and over the top for a wrestling persona {laughs} for me just to be sitting here acting and believing that I am this evil Disney princess fairy is absurd. It’s ridiculous {laughs}

“But I love it and it’s such a fun thing to get to play with, I try different/weird mannerisms every time I go out to the ring or win a match. It gives me this new sense of my character, it’s like you’re tapping into these things that you didn’t even know existed in your brain. It’s so fun. {laughs}”

“My age plays a factor a lot of the time, it’s no secret, I am not the youngest girl on the roster. {laughs} Today I just turned 35. All these girls are coming in, they are so much younger than me and I am like, at what point am I not going to be able to keep up with all these girls? As other girls are earning their opportunities and are having their opportunities, I am so happy for all of them.

“All the girls that are working on NXT are such amazing people, and they all work so hard. So I’ve never had a moment where somebody else was given an opportunity and I am like, them really, over me? It’s always been, man that girl, she deserves it. But they are all younger than me, so I am going, as happy as I am for you and as much as you deserve this I am not getting younger. {laughs} Let’s be honest, I am not getting younger. Johnny {Gargano} and I want kids, so I think I put this pressure on myself and it’s not anybody else doing it, it’s this weird pressure I put on myself…

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Candice LeRae

Candice had been active in the NXT for around five years and she has had multiple top rivalries with some of the biggest names. One of her biggest Rivals from the NXT was Mia Yim. Together they had some excellent matches. She also had a very exciting rivalry with Zelina Vega during her early days in the promotion.

After joining the main roster in September 2023, she is struggling to receive regular bookings. She is attempting to work as a tag team with Indi Hartwell but irregular booking is not helping her to get a proper feud with any wrestler. A rivalry between her and the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was teased, but we could never get to see a proper feud between the two. We seriously hope that her situation improves in the future.

Candice LeRae Injury

Candice was out on maternity leave for more than a year and he made her return to action in September 2023 directly on Monday Night RAW. After returning, she had a short feud with Xia Li. During a match between the duo episode of Monday Night RAW, Candice suffered an injury at the hands of Li. Later it was confirmed that the injury was all work.

Other Details

Candice has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K19. Since then she has appeared in every WWE video game that had released so far. She is also a part of WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. She would definitely appear in WWE 2K24 as well.

Candice LeRae Salary $73,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Candice LeRae Social Media Accounts

Candice LeRae is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 353K people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Candice LeRae Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AAW 7 (41.18%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (58.82%) AIW 10 (35.71%) 1 (3.57%) 17 (60.71%) APW 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) Bar Wrestling 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) Beyond 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (100.00%) ChickFight 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) CZW 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) CZW/PWG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DDT 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) DREAMWAVE 7 (53.85%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (46.15%) EWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) F1RST 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCP 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) FIP 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) Freelance Wrestling 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) FWE 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Lucha Underground 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NXT 103 (63.19%) 3 (1.84%) 57 (34.97%) OTT 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) OVW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PROGRESS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PWG 27 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 18 (40.00%) Queens Of Combat 3 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (50.00%) ROH 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) SHIMMER 7 (31.82%) 0 (0.00%) 15 (68.18%) SHINE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Smash (Canada) 10 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (28.57%) Smash (Canada)/CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCircus 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCircus/Wrestling Revolver 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCon 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Wrestling Revolver 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WSU 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) WWE 33 (58.93%) 2 (3.57%) 21 (37.50%) WWNLive 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWR 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WXw 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) TOTAL 246 (54.30%) 7 (1.55%) 200 (44.15%)

Manager

Candice never worked with any professional manager in WWE, however, she had been managed by various names in the promotion. Her husband Johnny Gargano who is also a famous professional wrestler regularly managed her at a point. Candice also managed her husband during his matches. Her current Tag Team partner Indi Hartwell also manages her during her singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Candice LeRae start wrestling?

A. Candice LeRae started working in 2002

Q. How tall is Candice LeRae in feet?

A. Candice LeRae is 5’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Candice LeRae manager?

A. Candice LeRae does not have a manager, however, she had been managed by various names like Johnny Gargano and Indi Hartwell

Q. What is current Candice LeRae song?

A. Candice LeRae uses the song ‘Wickeder Ways’

Q. Who is Candice LeRae mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Candice LeRae father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Candice LeRae boyfriend?

A. Candice LeRae is currently married to her fellow professional wrestler Johnny Gargano who is a former NXT Champion

Q. Who is Candice LeRae brother?

A. Candice LeRae has three brothers, Shane Dawson, Cole Dawson, and an adopted brother named Warren Baxter

Q. How much is Candice LeRae worth?

A. Candice LeRae’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Candice LeRae won the NXT title?

A. Candice LeRae had been a two times NXT Champion