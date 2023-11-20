Bio

Carlito is a Puerto Rican professional wrestler who has worked in multiple major promotions. He was one of the biggest attractions of the mid card division of WWE throughout the Ruthless Aggression Era. He has won multiple prestigious championships in WWE including the United States Championship and the IC Championship. Currently he is active on WWE SmackDown.

Carlito Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Colon is 5’10” and his billed weight is 220 lbs. The was born on February 21, 1979 and currently the former WWE United States champion is 44 year old. He has recently made his return to WWE and currently he is an active member of the WWE Friday Night Smackdown roster.

Carlito: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Carlito Early Life

Carlito was born on February 21, 1979 currently he is 44 year old. Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico is the place where Carlito born. He was the son of the legendary professional wrestler and the founder of the World Wrestling Council, Carlos Colon. He had three younger siblings, one of them was former WWE star Primo Colon.

Who is Carlito

Carlito Is a 44 year old Puerto Rican professional wrestler who is considered one of the biggest wrestling legends of Puerto Rico. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and had been a big name of the promotion throughout the Ruthless Aggression era. Recently he has returned to WWE and is active on Friday Night Smackdown.

Carlito WWE Debut

Colon made his WWE debut back in 2003 at the Ohio Valley wrestling promotion which was the development territory of WWE back then. He made his televised main roster debut in October 2004, in an episode of Smackdown. At first he had a segment with John Cena and later he defeated Cena to win the WWE United States Championship. It was also his main roster debut match in the main roster of WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Carlito started his professional wrestling career back in 1999. He started his career through World Wrestling Council professional wrestling promotion which is a Puerto Rico based wrestling promotion and it was also his local promotion. He remained active in World Wrestling Council for four long years and he had been one of the top stars of the promotion.

He was pretty impressive in World Wrestling Council. Even the big giant in the market also got impressed by his in ringworks. In 2003, he signed a professional contract with WWE. Upon signing with the promotion he started working in Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development territory of the promotion back then.

Signing with WWE, OVW

He remained active in Ohio Valley Wrestling until 2004 and only one year after joining the development territory of the promotion, he got the main roster call. Upon joining the main roster of WWE in 2004, he started working in the Smackdown brand of the promotion. He had been named Carlito Caribbean Cool in the main roster.

Early Main Roster Plans

Before making his main roster debut officially, he worked in a number of dark matches and in house show matches. He was originally supposed to team up with Rico Constantino upon making his main roster debut but the idea had to be dropped since Rico picked up a legit injury and he got sidelined from action.

Main Roster Debut

He made his main roster debut in October 2004 in an episode of Smackdown to confront the WWE United States champion John Cena. His first match was against none other than John Cena and it was for the WWE United States Championship. He made an instant impact by defeating John Cena on his debut match to win the WWE United States Championship.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Carlito Carlito Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Carlito Height 5’10” Carlito Weight 220 lbs. Relationship Status Unknown Carlito Net Worth $5 Million (disputed) Carlito Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1999 Mentor * Carlito Signature Moves Flowing DDT, Monkey flip, Sitout spinebuster, Fireman’s carry flapjack Finishing Move(s) Back Stabber Theme Song / Carlito Song / Carlito Music Bad Apple Catchphrases That’s Cool, That’s Not Cool

Carlito Net Worth & Salary

There are some legit confusions about the net worth of Colon. No source could confirm the actual net worth of the former WWE United States champion. Some sites claim that his net worth is somewhere around $5-6 million, but some sites even claim that his net worth is even lower than $1 million. There are also reports that his current salary in WWE is something around $900,000.

Carlito Family

Colon was born in the Santurce district of San Juan on February 21, 1979. He was the son of famous Puerto Rican professional wrestler Carlos Colon who was also the founder of World Wrestling Council which was a Puerto Rico best professional wrestling promotion. He graduated from the Jesuit school Colegio San Ignacio de Loyola in 1997.

Championships and Accomplishments

Colon has won multiple prestigious Championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He has won WWE United States Championship as well as the WWE Intercontinental Championship in WWE. He has also been a former Tag Team champion in WWE. He also won other championships outside of WWE as well.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Primo, World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Primo Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) BTW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) FWE Heavyweight Championship (1 time) 1WS World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) FC Television Championship (1 time) Imperio World Championship (1 time, current), Imperio World Championship Tournament (2017) IWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Magnum Heavyweight Championship (1 time) MWF Undisputed Championship (1 time) PWE United States Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – PWI ranked him #27 of the 500 best singles wrestlers of the year in the PWI 500 in 2006 PWA Elite Championship (1 time) QPW Tag Team Champion (1 time) – with Chris Masters UPW Championship (1 time), UPW Championship Tournament (2017) WAR World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWC Television Championship (1 time), WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship (17 times), WWC World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Eddie Colón (1) and Konnan (1) Records One time WWE United States Champion, WWE Intercontinental Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Colon had a younger brother named Edwin Colon who is also a famous professional wrestler. He was famous by the name of Primo in WWE and he had been a multiple times Tag Team Champion in the promotion. He is also a pretty big name of World Wrestling Council where he has won multiple prestigious championships.

Personal Information Table

Carlito Real Name / Full Name Carlos Edwin Colón Coates Jr. Birth Date February 21, 1979 Carlito Age 44 Relationship Status Unknown Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace San Juan, Puerto Rico Nationality American Hometown San Juan, Puerto Rico School/College/University Jesuit school Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Carlito Ethnicity Mixed Current Residence San Juan, Puerto Rico Hobbies * Carlito Tattoo *

Carlito Movies and TV Shows

Colon never worked any movies but reports suggest that he has appeared in at least three television and web series. His first appearance in a television series was back in 2017 when he appeared in the famous television series named GLOW. He has also appeared in The Edge & Christian Show That Totally Reeks Of Awesomeness and The Goldbergs.

Carlito Wife

There is no information on his married life or whether he is in any kind of relationship with anyone. It is said that he likes to keep his relationships private. However, he had many on screen relationships in WWE with various names like Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus. But none of them had any real relationship with him.

Further Success

Mid Card Success

Throughout his WWE career, Colon had been treated as a solid mid card in the promotion. He won all the mid card championships in WWE including the United States Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship, and also WWE Tag Team Championship. At a point he had been treated as a mid card and it was mostly during the time of 2005 and 2006.

Unified Tag Team Champion

He had various feuds with some of the biggest names of WWE like Randy Orton. In 2008 he teamed up with his real life brother Primo and together they were known as The Colons. At WrestleMania 25, WWE decided to merge the Tag Team titles. The Colons went on to face the team of John Morrison and The Miz. The Colons were victorious in this match and they also became the unified WWE Tag Team Champions.

Departure From WWE

Colon remained active in WWE until 2010 and he got released from the promotion in the mentioned year. Upon getting released from WWE, he went to the independent circuit and he also started working in other promotions. He won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling and he was able to maintain his success.

Sporadic WWE Appearances

In spite of not being signed with WWE he made a number of appearances in the promotion. He appeared in the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2021. He also appeared at the Backlash event of 2023 to help Bad Bunny against Damian Priest. The show took place in his hometown Puerto Rico and he received a massive response from the home crowd.

Return to WWE

It was already rumoured that WWE was bringing him back in a full time basis. At the Fastlane event of October, he made his return to WWE on a full time basis and joined the LWO faction. He is still active in Friday Night Smackdown and currently he is doing a feud with Santosh Escobar. The duo would face each other at the upcoming Survivor Series event.

Iconic Quotes From Carlito

“I spit in the face of tropes that do not want to be cool!”

“You know what cool is? You’re looking at it!”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Carlito

Colon had multiple top feuds throughout his WWE career. He was an active member of the main roster of WWE for 6 long years and he feuded with some of the biggest names of the promotion. Randy Orton was one of his biggest rivals from his early days. Another WWE legend Triple H was also a big Rival of Colon in WWE.

Arguably the best feud of his career was against the former 16 times WWE World Champion John Cena who was also his first rival in the main roster of WWE. Colon made an instant impact by defeating John Cena on his debut match and by capturing the WWE United States Championship. Cena would always remain one of the biggest Rivals of his career.

Carlito Injury

Colon did not suffer many injuries throughout his professional wrestling career and he had been pretty much immune from injuries. However, he suffered a legitimate injury earlier in his WWE career when he was holding the WWE United States Championship. The injury forced him to drop the championship to John Cena after his 42 day reign.

Other Details

Colon has appeared in multiple successful WWE video games. He has appeared in all the WWE video games as long as he was active in the promotion. His first appearance in a WWE video game was back in 2005 when he appeared in the WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2005 video game. He has appeared in other WWE video games as well.

Carlito Salary $900,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Carlito is not available from various accounts on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Carlito Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 Star 4 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (60.00%) AAA 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) 2 (66.67%) AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AIW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Alpha-1 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Aro Lucha 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) AWR 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FWE 1 (14.29%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (85.71%) Heroes & Legends 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 10 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (33.33%) Hybrid 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IGF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Independent Wrestling Expo 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWC/NEW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) LL USA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Maximum Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Nacion Lucha Libre 3 (33.33%) 1 (11.11%) 5 (55.56%) NEW 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OTT 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) OVW 11 (44.00%) 1 (4.00%) 13 (52.00%) Prestige 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) RevPro 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) The Crash 5 (45.45%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (54.55%) The Crash/Revolucha 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) VPW 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) VXS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCade 3 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (50.00%) WrestlePro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWC 4 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (50.00%) WWE 131 (39.58%) 10 (3.02%) 190 (57.40%) XWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 199 (42.34%) 13 (2.77%) 258 (54.89%)

Carlito Manager

Colon had been managed by various number of wrestling figures, mostly by his fellow professional wrestlers. During his early career he had been managed by Chris Masters when they were working as a tag team. Later he had been managed by his younger brother Primo during his singles matches. Together they were famously known as the Colons and they were a famous tag team of their time.

FAQS

Q. When did Carlito start wrestling?

A. Carlito started working in 1999

Q. How tall is Carlito in feet?

A. Carlito is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Carlito manager?

A. Carlito had been managed by multiple names throughout his career. Currently, he is managed by his LWO teammates.

Q. What is current Carlito song?

A. Carlito uses the song ‘Bad Apple’

Q. Who is Carlito mother?

A. Carlito’s mother is Nancy Colón

Q. Who is Carlito father?

A. Carlito’s father is famous Puerto Rican professional wrestler Carlos Colon

Q. Who is currently Carlito girlfriend?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Carlito brother?

A. Famous professional wrestler and former WWE Tag Team Champion Primo is the younger brother of Carlito

Q. How much is Carlito worth?

A. Carlito’s net worth is something around $5m (disputed)

Q. How many times Carlito won the WWE United States title?

A. Carlito had been a one time WWE United States Champion