Chad Gable: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Chad Gable is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. He is also a former amateur wrestler. He has been under contract with WWE for a decade and he is one of the biggest Tag Team specialists of the promotion. He is also the leader of the famous WWE faction the Alpha Academy. Currently, he is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion.

Chad Gable Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Gable is 5’8″ and his billed weight is 202 lbs. The former three times WWE Tag Team Champion was born on March 8, 1986 and currently he is 37 year old. Despite being extremely talented, he never gets a decent singles push in WWE. It is believed that he is short height is the biggest reason behind his failure in his singles career.

Chad Gable Early Life

Gable was born on March 8, 1986 and currently, the former three times WWE Tag Team Champion is 37 year old. Saint Michael, Minnesota is the place where Chad Gable born. He was an extremely good student as he graduated from Northern Michigan University. He also received his master’s degree from Full Sail University in October 2021.

Who is Chad Gable

Chad Gable WWE Debut

Gable signed a professional contract with WWE in November 2013 and started training at WWE Performance Center. He made his in ring debut at a NXT house show in Cocoa Beach, Florida on September 5, 2014, where he defeated Troy McClain. He made his television debut in January 2015, where he faced Tyler Breeze in a losing effort.

Professional Wrestling Career

WWE PC

After having a successful amateur wrestling career, Gable joined the world of professional wrestling in 2013. He started training in the WWE Performance Center and he had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world. His amateur wrestling background helped him a lot to gain quick experience in professional wrestling.

Pro Wrestling Debut

He made his in ring debut at a NXT house show in Cocoa Beach, Florida in September 2014 where he defeated Troy McClain. His next match was against the then debuting Braun Strowman in a losing effort. In January 2015 he made his on screen in ring debut against Tyler Breeze and he lost his on screen debut match.

The American Alpha

In May 2015, Gable began his first storyline with the newcomer Jason Jordan and convinced him to form a Tag Team with him. Jordan, therefore, abandoned his previous tag team partner Tye Dillinger, and formed a new tag team with Gable. Together, they were started to be addressed as The American Alpha. Their team was formed in July 2015.

The American Alpha became a very famous tag team in a very short amount of time. At NXT Takeover: Dallas, the American Alpha defeated The Revival to win their first and only WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. They had been Tag Team Champions for 68 days before dropping it back to Revival at NXT Takeover: The End.

Main Roster Beginnings

In WWE draft 2016, the American Alpha had been drafted to Friday Night Smackdown. But the Tag Team could not be as successful as they were in the NXT. Jason Jordan faced injuries that sidelined him from action and the Tag Team had to be stopped. Gable on the other hand started working as a singles competitor.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Chad Gable Chad Gable Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Chad Gable Height 5’8” Chad Gable Weight 202 lbs. Relationship Status Married Chad Gable Net Worth $4 Million Chad Gable Eye Color Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2014 Mentor * Chad Gable Signature Moves Diving crossbody, Cloverleaf, Moonsault, Rolling overhead mule kick Finishing Move(s) Ankle lock, Chaos Theory Theme Song / Chad Gable Song / Chad Gable Music For the Academy Catchphrases Shoosh! Shoosh Please, Thank You!

Chad Gable Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Gable is estimated to be somewhere around $4 million. Reports also suggest that the former three times WWE Tag Team Champion earns something around $400,000 as his annual salary from WWE. He has been signed to the promotion for a decade and doing pretty good on Monday Night RAW right now.

Chad Gable Family

Gable was born on March 8, 1986 in Saint Michael, Minnesota. He is the son of Pam Betts and Pete Betts. There is not enough information available about his previous life. He had been a very good student as he graduated from Northern Michigan University and also received his master’s degree from Full Sail University.

Championships and Accomplishments

Gable has mostly been a tag team specialist in WWE and his focus always remained on Tag Team success. He started his career as a tag team wrestler and he is still doing excellent Tag Team work. He won the NXT Tag Team Championship one time and he has also won the Tag Team Championship on the main roster for a total of three times.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jason Jordan, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Bobby Roode (1) and Otis (1), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jason Jordan Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 83 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019 Rolling Stone – Most Promising Youngster of the Year (2017) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Rookie of the Year (2015), Most Underrated (2019), Worst Gimmick (2019) as Shorty G Records Three times WWE Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Besides his excellent professional wrestling career, Gable had been a very successful amateur wrestler. He was a Minnesota high school state champion in 2004. He also defeated Jordan Holm 2 to 0 in the final of the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 84 kg category. He even made it to the 2012 Summer Olympics, where he competed in the Greco-Roman style 84kg event.

Personal Information Table

Chad Gable Real Name / Full Name Charles Edward Betts Birth Date March 8, 1986 Chad Gable Age 37 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Saint Michael, Minnesota Nationality American Hometown Saint Michael, Minnesota School/College/University Northern Michigan University, Full Sail University Educational Qualification Graduate, Masters Religion Christianity Chad Gable Ethnicity White Current Residence Saint Michael, Minnesota Hobbies Gymming, Wrestling, Traveling Chad Gable Tattoo *

Chad Gable Movies and TV Shows

There is no report of whether Gable has ever appeared in any movies. The only television series he appeared in was WWE Ride Along which was a reality television series presented by WWE themselves. He appeared in an episode of this TV series back in 2018. There is no record of he has appeared in any other television series.

Chad Gable Wife

Gable has been married to Kristi Oliver since 2011 and together they are having a very happy life. There is not enough information available about his wife. Together the Happy couple has two children; Charles James Betts and Meadow Ann Betts. They were seen on screen during Gable’s big match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship recently on RAW.

Tag Team Specialist, The Alpha Academy

Further Tag Team Success

Gable played various roles like Tag Team Specialist and Shorty G after the end of the American Alpha and he did everything pretty perfectly. He also won the Smackdown Tag Team titles once with Robert Roode. But he had never been pushed as a top star, neither as a concrete mid card despite being extremely talented. It is said that he was never pushed due to his short height. Most of the fans wanted him to get a decent singles push which never came.

Feud with Baron Corbin

In 2019 he got the opportunity to compete in the King of the Ring tournament where the majority of fans routed for him to win. He did reach the final of the tournament but finally lost to Baron Corbin in the final and lost the opportunity to win the King of the Ring tournament. Following this defeat, he started a feud with Corbin but it did not help him much either.

The Alpha Academy

In 2020 he formed a new tag team with Otis and together they started to be known as the Alpha Academy. It took a little time but this tag team became extremely famous among the fans, it is still intact and even expanding. They went through various character changes. They worked as a heel tag team as well as fan favorites. They had also been one time WWE Raw Tag Team champions.

Feud with Gunther

Recently, he had an excellent feud with Gunther over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Gable had never been considered a legit threat for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship, but the duo presented an amazing match for the championship in a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. After losing the match, Gable was erased from the IC Championship picture.

Expansion of The Alpha Academy

At this moment, Gable is working to build his Alpha Academy faction strongly. It started as a tag team and at this moment it is a faction. Maxxine Dupri was the first wrestler who joined it to start the expansion, and recently former WWE Cruiserweight champion Akira Tozawa joined the faction. Gable is doing pretty good in WWE right now but there is a fat chance that he would ever be pushed as a singles wrestler in the promotion.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Chad Gable

Chad Gable has mostly worked as a tag team wrestler and there are very few singles feuds in his WWE career. One of his latest singles feuds was against the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther over the Championship. Gable lost the feud overall but the duo a presented and excellent match on Monday Night RAW recently.

In 2019 he had an excellent feud with Baron Corbin. It all started during the final of the King of the Ring tournament of the mentioned year. Corbin defeated Gable to win the King of the Ring tournament and it also became the reason behind the beginning of their feud. Gable received some big victories over Corbin during this feud.

Chad Gable Injury

Gable did not suffer many injuries in his wrestling career but one of the worst injuries he ever faced was from October 2016. He teamed up with Jason Jordan to compete in an eight man tag team match at the No Mercy event. The team had to suffer a loss due to the injury that Gable faced. It was also his first defeat on the main roster.

Other Details

Gable has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. The first video game in which he appeared as a playable character was in WWE 2K17. Since then he has appeared on each and every WWE video game. He is also a part of the latest WWE video game series installment, which is WWE 2K23.

Chad Gable Salary $400,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Chad Gable is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 426K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Chad Gable Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 95 (54.29%) 2 (1.14%) 78 (44.57%) WWE 207 (45.20%) 5 (1.09%) 246 (53.71%) TOTAL 302 (47.71%) 7 (1.11%) 324 (51.18%)

Chad Gable Manager

Gable had been managed by most of his teammates during his matches. Previously he had been managed by the likes of Jason Jordan and Bobby Roode. Recently he gets managed by his Alpha Academy teammates. Maxxine Dupri can be considered his regular manager since she is not very active in the ring.

FAQS

Q. When did Chad Gable start wrestling?

A. Chad Gable started working in 2014

Q. How tall is Chad Gable in feet?

A. Chad Gable is 5’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Chad Gable manager?

A. Chad Gable had been managed by various wrestlers throughout the time. Recently, he gets managed by his Alpha Academy teammates.

Q. What is current Chad Gable song?

A. Chad Gable uses the song ‘For the Academy’

Q. Who is Chad Gable mother?

A. Chad Gable’s mother is Pam Betts

Q. Who is Chad Gable father?

A. Chad Gable’s father was pete Betts

Q. Who is currently Chad Gable girlfriend?

A. Chad Gable is currently married to Kristi Oliver

Q. Who is Chad Gable brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Chad Gable worth?

A. Chad Gable’s net worth is something around $4m

Q. How many times Chad Gable won the WWE Tag Team title?

A. Gable had been a three times WWE Tag Team Champion and also a one time NXT Tag Team Champion