Charlotte Flair Banned From WWE In-Ring Competition After December 8 Injury

Just weeks away from kicking off the Wrestlemania season, WWE might not be able to get the services of Charlotte Flair, a stalwart of the women’s division. The genetically superior athlete has been a regular attendee on Smackdown programming since her return to the WWE programming following a long hiatus, this past summer. But an injury might cause another hiatus for her.

During the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. In the end, it was Asuka who was victorious by pinning her opponent with a roll-up.

After a commercial break spot, Charlotte Flair was visibly dealing with an injury and she was seen clutching her knee and screaming ‘My knee!’ As seen by the footage which is doing rounds online, it was noticed that the 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling, she must have tweaked or ruptured her knees in the process.

Charlotte Flair has been pulled from WWE Live Events

In an update to the injury situation, PWInsider reported that Charlotte Flair has been pulled from WWE live events scheduled for which she was originally slated to appear. The extent of her knee injury remains uncertain but she has been sent back home to Florida. It is unlikely that she will return to the ring until she gets medically evaluated in a full-fledged manner,

“WWE sources have indicated that she is not expected back in the ring until she is completely evaluated medically. She has been pulled off the road until the company gets confirmation on the nature of the injury. We are told the company is working on setting that up right now. Flair is believed to have injured her knee and struck her head while slipping from the top rope while wrestling Asuka on Friday Night Smackdown.”

Charlotte Flair was quickly tended to by medical personnel after the match, and her global fanbase couldn’t stop worrying about her well-being. Previous reports from PWInsider also noted that there have been backstage concerns about the veteran WWE star after she needed help to head into the backstage area.