“It Does Open Up An Opportunity For Someone Else,” WWE Star On Charlotte Flair’s Absence

Charlotte Flair is an overly protected character in the WWE but she’s not immune to the injuries. An unfortunate fall from the top rope, a few weeks ago caused multiple injuries and thereby sent her to a hiatus for a long time. Reports have already informed that she will miss Wrestlemania 40 as well as Summerslam 2024 since the assumed healing time goes up to nine months.

It was WWE commentator Michael Cole who announced on commentary that Charlotte Flair would be out of action for 9 months due to the knee injury she suffered during her match against Asuka on the December 8 episode. With WrestleMania 40 being just less than 4 months away, she would now miss the biggest event of the year and some more international PLEs lined up this summer.

Despite the injury, Charlotte Flair reportedly received one of the biggest contracts in WWE history, the likes of which have only been reserved for a few female talents. But since the injury will sideline her for a significant timeframe, she was removed from the late 2023 Smackdown banner which now only has the Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair on it.

Bianca Belair speaks on Charlotte Flair’s injury and subsequent hiatus

Speaking of Belair, she has an interesting take on Charlotte Flair’s injury. While speaking on ROAR Around The Ring, The EST of WWE was asked to share her thoughts on The Queen’s latest absence. She admitted that it’s indeed a huge blow to the WWE women’s division but the bright side is that a fresh talent would be presented with an opportunity as a replacement,

“Me selfishly, we all know I’ve always looked up to Charlotte Flair, I’ve always wanted to have a dream match against her, with her, it doesn’t matter as long as I can be in the ring with her.

But it does open up an opportunity for someone else, and that’s just the way this business is. I always say, you gotta stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. You never know when your opportunity’s gonna come, whether it’s your time, whether it’s another spot that opens up.”

Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, a torn meniscus, and a torn MCL during a match against Asuka on the December 8 episode of Smackdown. The injuries would require surgeries to heal off and such a long hiatus has already stressed out the top talent as revealed by her father, Ric Flair.