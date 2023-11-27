Chelsea Green: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Chelsea Green is an American Professional wrestler who is currently signed with WWE and is active in the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion. She is also one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at this moment. She has also worked in other prestigious promotions like Impact Wrestling and she has also worked on the independent circuit.

Chelsea Green Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Green is 5’7″ and her billed weight is 125 lbs. She was born on April 4, 1991 and currently the one half of the WWE women’s Tag Team Champion is 32 year old. She made her return WWE during the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2023 and since them she is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion.

Chelsea Green Early Life

Green was born on April 4, 1991 and currently the former Impact Knockout Champion is 32 year old. She had been a childhood professional wrestling fan and she watched WWE while growing up. She admired WWE Legend Kelly Kelly while growing up and she was one of her biggest inspirations.

Chelsea Green is a 32 year old American Professional wrestler who has been active in the world of professional wrestling for nearly a decade. She has worked in multiple prestigious wrestling promotions as well as on the independent circuit. She has also won many prestigious championships. Currently she is active in the Monday Night RAW brand of WWE.

Chelsea Green WWE Debut

Green signed a professional contract with WWE back in 2018 for the first time. But her first appearance in WWE took place 3 years back. She appeared as the physical therapist of Daniel Bryan back in 2014. Her first appearance after signing a professional contract with WWE was in October 2018 in a live event and she played a psychotic character.

Professional Wrestling Career

Independent Circuit

Green started her professional wrestling career back in 2014 at the age of 23 only. She started her professional wrestling career on the independent circuit and remained active in the Indies for over 4 years. She also won multiple championships from all over the independent circuit and had some excellent matches as well.

TNA Wrestling

In 2016, she also got the opportunity to work in the TNA Wrestling which later became Impact Wrestling. This was the first time when she got a big exposure. She became quite famous among the TNA wrestling fans in a couple of years’ career in the promotion. In 2018 she also got the opportunity to work in Lucha Underground.

Early WWE Appearances

In 2018, Green got the biggest opportunity of her career when she got to sign a professional contract with WWE. But she made a number of appearances in WWE before signing with the promotion. She appeared as the physical therapist of Daniel Bryan in 2014 when Brie Bella was having a feud with Stephanie McMahon. She also participated in the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough.

NXT

Upon signing a professional contract with WWE, she started training at the WWE Performance Center. In October 2018 she made her in ring debut in WWE during an episode of NXT. She started working regularly on the NXT and kept on working in the brand for two and a half years. She had been pretty impressive in her short run in the NXT.

In 2021 WWE released a lot of their workers due to the covid 19 pandemic budget cut issues. Green was one of the victims of this time. She was doing pretty good in the NXT and everyone was expecting her to shine in the main roster soon. But unfortunately, she was released from the promotion and she had to go elsewhere to succeed further in her career.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Chelsea Green Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Height 5'7" Weight 125 lbs. Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 Million Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2014 Mentor * Signature Moves Legsweep DDT, Springboard armdrag, Neck snap, Figure-four headscissors Finishing Move(s) Coup De Grace Theme Song / Song / Music I'm prettier Catchphrases *

Chelsea Green Net Worth & Salary

Green is indeed one of the richest female stars in WWE right now. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $500,000 per year from WWE as her annual salary.

Chelsea Green Family

Green was born on April 4, 1991 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. She is currently 32 year old. There is not enough known about her previous life; about her parents or siblings. She grew up watching professional wrestling and she was a fan of WWE legend Kelly Kelly while growing up. Currently, she is married to former WWE star Zack Ryder who is also famous by the name of Matt Cardona.

Championships and Accomplishments

Green is pretty successful in terms of winning championships. She has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of independent circuit. She has also been a former Impact Knockouts Champion. Currently, she is holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Piper Niven.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time, current) – with Sonya Deville/ Piper Niven Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ASW Women’s Championship (1 time), ASW Women’s Championship Tournament (2015) Impact Knockouts Championship (1 time), Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Deonna Purrazzo NWA Women’s Invitational Cup (2021) Pro Wrestling Illustrated Ranked No. 26 of the top 50 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2017 and 2019 PW2.0 Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Santana Garrett QOC Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Taeler Hendrix, QOC Tag Team Championship Tournament (2017) – with Taeler Hendrix Records One time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Green find a professional contract with WWE back in 2018 for the first time. But before signing with the promotion she made multiple appearances in WWE. Her first appearance in the promotion was back in 2014 when she appeared as the physical therapist of Daniel Bryan. She also participated in the sixth season of the WWE Tough Enough competition.

Personal Information Table

Chelsea Green Real Name / Full Name Chelsea Anne Green Birth Date April 4, 1991 Chelsea Green Age 32 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Victoria, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown Victoria, British Columbia, Canada School/College/University * Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Chelsea Green Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies * Chelsea Green Tattoo *

Movies and TV Shows

Green has appeared in many documentary movies like Queens of Combat Invade Supercon Night 1 and RISE Wrestling. RISE 6 Brutality. She has also appeared in a Canadian feature film in 2020 and the name of this movie is Parallel Minds. It was a sci-fi thriller film. She played the role of Alexa in this movie. We can definitely expect her to work in more movies in the future.

Chelsea Green Husband

Green is currently married to legendary professional wrestler Matt Cardona who was famous by the ring name of Zack Ryder in WWE. He was one of the top mid cards of WWE during his time and he won multiple prestigious championships from the promotion. Currently, he is active on the independent circuit by his real name Matt Cardona.

Main Roster Success

Career Outside of WWE

After getting released from WWE in 2021 she returned to Impact Wrestling and she had been treated as one of the top stars of the promotion. She won a couple of championships in the promotion as well. She also worked in Ring Of Honor for a short amount of time after getting released from WWE. She spent 2 years outside of WWE and she did a good job.

Return to WWE

In January 2023 she made her return to WWE. It was already rumored previously that she is coming back to the promotion again. It was reported that she personally contacted Triple H and requested a job. Triple H agreed to take her back in the promotion. He made her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble pay per view event.

Surprise Royal Rumble Entry

She was one of the surprise entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Fans expected to see an excellent performance from Green in the Royal Rumble match, but she survived the Royal Rumble match for only 5 seconds, which made things pretty much clear that she was brought back to be a jobber only.

Women’s Tag Team champion

She was mostly being treated as a comedian heel upon her return to the promotion. She might have lost most of her matches since her return but she received regular bookings. She also tasted her first Championship success in WWE upon her return when she teamed up with Sonya Deville to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team championships.

Recent Days

But after Sonya Deville got injured, Piper Niven replaced her and became her Tag Team partner to share the other half of the Tag Team Championship. At this moment, Green and Niven are doing an excellent job as the Tag Team champions of the Women’s division of WWE. We hope Green has an excellent future lying ahead of herself in WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Chelsea Green

“I found that when I went to the ring as a bad guy, people hated that I took care of myself. That I went to the gym, that I had hair extensions, that I put makeup on. They hated that I was a girly-girl. I thought, OK, I’m going to crank that up to 110 percent and make people really annoyed.”

“As Laurel Van Ness it’s so much fun, and with that comes a creative outlet. You can be who you wanna be and be that particular character. I’m so thankful that Impact allows me to do that.”

“When I first started out wrestling in front of 100 people, I thought, ‘Chelsea, you’re better than this. You should be working in front of thousands!’ But I was crazy.”

“I knew nothing about wrestling! Sometimes that’s a great thing, and sometimes that really annoys people in this industry but that’s the truth. I had no clue how to wrestle. I had to learn everything, absolutely everything. To start from the bottom.”

“I think as females, we always want to have more air time, more room time, more — longer matches and more main events. But, at the end of the day, we’re going in that direction, and I’m happy with that, and I’m happy with the side everyone has taken in women’s wrestling.”

“I worked on trying to get to Mexico, which was the first thing that I really wanted to do, but a couple of my girlfriends thought that I should learn how to wrestle before I go to Mexico, so I should try out in Japan. That is how I kind of got over there in Japan.”

“I am glad the world opened their eyes to female Japanese stars. I think people for so long paid attention to Mexico, Canada, Australia and England and never Japan.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Chelsea Green

Green is active in WWE since returning in January 2023 and she is doing a very good job. Upon returning she did not have any concrete feud yet. During her NXT days, she had a number of good feuds, and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart can be considered her best rival from her NXT days.

Chelsea Green Injury

Green suffered multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career. Injuries have been a big barrier throughout her wrestling career. One of the worst injuries she ever faced was the broken wrist injury that she suffered on her first television appearance in the NXT. it sidelined her from action for 3 and a half months.

Other Details

So far Chelsea Green has not appeared in any WWE video game yet. Fans expected her to feature in the latest WWE video game installment which is WWE 2K23. But somehow she remained missing from this game. The upcoming WWE video game would be WWE 2K24 which will be released next year and we can definitely expect her to feature in this game. This would also be the first video game in which she would feature as a playable character.

Chelsea Green Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Chelsea Green is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 351.8K and her Instagram has a total following of 875K. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Chelsea Green Twitter, Chelsea Green Instagram.

Chelsea Green Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AIW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Bar Wrestling 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) CAP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) F1RST 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) GCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) GFW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) GFW/TNT 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) House Of Hardcore 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Impact Wrestling 27 (46.55%) 0 (0.00%) 31 (53.45%) Lucha Underground 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) MLW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NWA 5 (38.46%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (61.54%) NXT 22 (42.31%) 0 (0.00%) 30 (57.69%) NXT UK 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PCW ULTRA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Prestige 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Queens Of Combat 7 (77.78%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (22.22%) RISE 3 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (66.67%) ROH 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (83.33%) SHIMMER 4 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (55.56%) SHINE 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) STARDOM 8 (72.73%) 1 (9.09%) 2 (18.18%) The Crash 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 5 (38.46%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (61.54%) Warrior Wrestling 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WrestleCade 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCircus 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) WrestleCon 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestlePro 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 10 (23.26%) 0 (0.00%) 33 (76.74%) WWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) XPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 108 (40.15%) 1 (0.37%) 160 (59.48%)

Chelsea Green Manager

Upon returning to WWE in January 2023, Green has worked with multiple wrestlers on tag teams. The first Tag Team partner she had was Sonya Deville who also managed her during her singles matches. Right now she is teaming up with Piper Niven and the Scottish professional wrestler also works as the manager of Green during her singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Chelsea Green start wrestling?

A. Chelsea Green started working in 2014

Q. How tall is Chelsea Green in feet?

A. Chelsea Green is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Chelsea Green manager?

A. Chelsea Green does not have a manager, however, she gets managed by her current Tag Team Partner Piper Niven

Q. What is current Chelsea Green song?

A. Chelsea Green uses the song ‘Hot Mess’

Q. Who is Chelsea Green mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Chelsea Green father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Chelsea Green boyfriend?

A. Chelsea Green is currently married to famous professional wrestler Matt Cardona who was famously known as Zack Ryder in WWE

Q. Who is Chelsea Green brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Chelsea Green worth?

A. Chelsea Green’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Chelsea Green won the WWE Women’s Tag Team title?

A. Chelsea Green had been a one time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion