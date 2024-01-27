Bio

Chris Masters is an American Professional wrestler who had been one of the top stars of WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era. He is also one of the biggest attractions of the independent circuit at this moment. Currently he is under contract with National Wrestling Alliance NWA.

Chris Masters Height, Weight, Age & More:

Masters’ physique has always been one of the biggest attractions about him. When he was under contract with WWE, WWE always presented his physique as one of the key attractions to him. The billed height of Masters is 6’4″ and his billed weight is 265 lbs. He was born on January 8, 1983 and currently he is 41 year old.

Chris Masters: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Chris Masters Early Life

Masters was born on January 8, 1983 and currently the former two times NWA National Champion is 41 year old. Santa Monica, California is the place where Chris Masters born. He had been a childhood professional wrestling fan and grow up admiring Shawn Michaels And The Ultimate Warrior. John Cena praised him by stating that he was the strongest wrestler he ever faced.

Who is Chris Masters

Chris Masters WWE Debut

Masters signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2003 and worked in Ohio Valley Wrestling for a couple of years which was the development territory of WWE during that time. He made his main roster debut in 2005 and he made an instant impact by beating Stevie Richards in his debut match. His debut was also promoted by WWE via promo packages.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, Ultimate Pro Wrestling

Masters started his training for professional wrestling career at the age of 16 only. He started training in Ultimate Pro Wrestling which was a California based independent circuit wrestling promotion. He trained for around three years before making debut in 2002 at the age of 19. You made his injuring debut in Ultimate Pro Wrestling and he had been pretty interesting from the very first day of joining the wrestling world.

Joining WWE

When Masters got to know that WWE was recruiting talent from Ultimate Pro Wrestling, he started working really hard on his physique so that he can earn a contract from the big promotion. His hard work really paid off as he got a development and contract from WWE in 2003 and he gladly accepted it.

Ohio Wrestling Career

Upon signing a development contract with WWE, Masters started working in Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE during the time. He spent a total of 2 years in Ohio Valley Wrestling and he had been pretty impressive. It was pretty much confirmed that he had an excellent future lying ahead of himself in the main roster of WWE.

Success in OVW

He even won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship one time with Brent Albright. After spending a couple of years in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Masters made his main roster debut in 2005. WWE promoted his main roster debut via promo packages. They used to air promo packages almost every week during their weekly shows.

Main Roster Debut

Masters made his main roster debut in the mentioned year and his first match was against Stevie Richards. Not only he was victorious in his first match, but he also broke Richards’ nose using a move named Polish Hammer which continued to be his signature maneuver. He also used the Full Nelson Hold as his finishing move and he called it The Master Lock.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Chris Masters Chris Masters Nick Names The Masterpiece Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Chris Masters Height 6’4” Chris Masters Weight 265 lbs. Relationship Status Single Chris Masters Net Worth $2 Million Chris Masters Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2002 Mentor * Chris Masters Signature Moves Bearhug, Polish Hammer, Electric Chair Drop, Military Press Slam Finishing Move(s) The Master Lock Theme Song / Chris Masters Song / Chris Masters Music Masterpiece Catchphrases *

Chris Masters Net Worth & Salary

Masters currently active on the independent circuit and he is one of the top stars of the Indies. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Masters is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. He is currently not active in any regular wrestling promotion so he does not receive any fixed salary. Report suggest that he earned something around $253,000 from WWE as his annual salary in 2006.

Chris Masters Family

Masters was born on January 8, 1983 in Santa Monica, California. The name of his mother is Diane Mordetzky and his father’s name is unknown. There is no information available on whether he has any siblings. In 2013 He saved his mother from an arson attack. He proved that he was not only The Masterpiece on the screen but on the real life as well.

Championships and Accomplishments

Masters was one of the biggest projects of WWE in 2005-06 and it look like he would be one of the future main event stars. But unfortunately he could not be a top star in WWE, neither he could ever win any championships in the promotion. However, he has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ASWA Eastern States Championship (1 time) AWO Heavyweight Championship (1 time) cOw Interstate Championship (1 time) Arizona Heavyweight Championship (1 time, current) CWE Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) Stu Hart Heritage Championship (1 time, current) NWA National Championship (2 times), NWA National Championship Tournament (2021), NWA Champions Series Tournament (2023) – with Team Rock N’ Roll (Ricky Morton, Kerry Morton, Taya Valkyrie, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, Mims, Dak Draper and Alex Taylor Willoughby) OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brent Albright PCW Heavyweight Championship (2 times), Road To Glory Tournament (2014) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 89 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2007 QPW Tag Team Champion (1 time) – with Carlito RCW Canadian Heavyweight Championship (1 time) RWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Vendetta Pro Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WAW Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WLW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship (1 time, current) WrestleSport Heavyweight Championship (1 time, current) Records Two times NWA National Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Masters had been a wrestling fan from his childhood and it was Masters’ dream to become a professional wrestler. This is how he reacted about his reaction after becoming a wrestler; “It was a dream come true. That’s something I’ll take with me to my grave. He was my childhood idol, I idolize the guy, and I still trip out that I got to wrestle him on a pay-per-view. How many people get to do that? How many people get to wrestle their idol?”

Personal Information Table

Chris Masters Real Name / Full Name Christopher Todd Mordetzky Birth Date January 8, 1983 Chris Masters Age 41 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Santa Monica, California Nationality American Hometown Santa Monica, California School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Jewish Chris Masters Ethnicity White Current Residence Costa Mesa, California Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming Chris Masters Tattoo Multiple tattoos including Cross tattoo on right arm

Chris Masters Movies and TV Shows

Masters never considered acting as a professional career and wrestling had always been his dream career. However, he has appeared in a number of movies mostly as guest stars. Big Time Rush (2010) and Silent Library (2011) are the two movies that he appeared in and he appeared in both movies as himself.

Chris Masters Wife

There is not enough information available about the married life of Masters. It is reported that currently he is not in any kind of relationship with anyone. However, he was married to Vesela Marinova in 2004 and they were together until 2011. No exact reason had been reported for their separation.

Further Success

The Master Lock Challenge

Upon joining the main roster Masters started to throw Open challenge to people from the audience as well as wrestlers from the locker room to break his Master Lock submission move. He also offered cash prizes to anyone who could beat his lock. He called it the Master Lock challenge. It was one of the most fun segments of the time.

Feud with Shawn Michaels

He also had some excellent feuds during his early days on the main roster of WWE. One of the feuds was against the Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels and the duo even faced each other at The Unforgiven event of 2005. It was treated as one of the main event matches of the show. Masters lost the match but he had been pretty impressive.

Further Success in WWE

Masters had been treated regularly as a main event talent in WWE. He even represented team Monday Night RAW in the first ever Smackdown vs RAW match in Survivor Series 2005. He also participated in the Elimination Chamber match in the New Year’s Revolution event of 2006. He even booked a place in the WrestleMania 22 event.

Demotion

But slowly he started to lose his push and he was released from WWE by November 2007. After getting released from WWE, he went to the independent circuit and spent a couple of years. In 2009 he returned to WWE and this time he was treated as a lower mid card. He remained active in WWE for a couple of years and in August 2011 he left the promotion never to return again.

Career After WWE

After getting released from WWE in 2011, he returned to the independent circuit. He was one of the fewest big wrestlers who performed in India. He worked on Ring Ka King which was a TNA brand opened in India. He worked on various independent circuit promotions and won multiple prestigious championships. He even worked on TNA Wrestling for 3 years. He is still active on the independent circuit.

Iconic Quotes From Chris Masters

“I don’t ever feel like I’m coming back to WWE full-time. For me, it would be great to just come back to the Rumble to sort of make amends with certain people in the company, but to also show the WWE Universe the polished performer that I’ve become. Yeah, I wasn’t able to do it when I was there unfortunately, but I did get there.”

Credit – Insight H/T – Wrestling Inc.

“It was a dream come true. That’s something I’ll take with me to my grave. He was my childhood idol, I idolize the guy, and I still trip out that I got to wrestle him on a pay-per-view. How many people get to do that? How many people get to wrestle their idol?”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Chris Masters

Masters was one of the biggest projects of WWE when he made his WWE debut. One of his early Rivals in the promotion was the Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels himself. The duo even faced each other at The Unforgiven event of 2005. Despite losing the match, Masters had been pretty impressive.

He also had an excellent feud with John Cena over the WWE championship in his early days. He would never win the WWE championship, nor he could ever beat John Cena in a match, but their rivalry was pretty fun. When he formed a tag team with Carlito, he also had a tag team feud with the Big Show and Kane over the World Tag Team Championship.

Chris Masters Injury

Masters suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career but no injuries could ever cause any serious damage to his career. One year after starting to train for wrestling, he picked up an injury that sidelined him from action for three months. During the time he got to know about the recruitment of WWE and he started working on his physique so that he could earn a contract with WWE.

Other Details

Masters has appeared in a total of five video games as playable characters. The first WWE video game in which he appeared in was WWE Day of Reckoning 2 which was a Nintendo Gamecube exclusive video game released in 2005. He appeared in the next three WWE video game installments. His last appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2011 as a DLC.

Chris Masters Salary $253,000 (in 2006) Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not known

Chris Masters Social Media Accounts

Chris Masters is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a total following of 156K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Chris Masters Instagram.

Chris Masters Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 5 Star 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) APW 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (83.33%) AWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 13 (100.00%) Bar Wrestling 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Black Label Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DWW/GFW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) EWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Expo Lucha 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) F1RST 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FWE 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) GFW 9 (45.00%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (55.00%) GFW/MXPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GLCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GLCW/BTW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Heroes & Legends 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) House Of Hardcore 4 (66.67%) 1 (16.67%) 1 (16.67%) IGF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) Independent Wrestling Expo 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NWA 27 (56.25%) 1 (2.08%) 20 (41.67%) NWA/AAA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NWE 5 (20.83%) 1 (4.17%) 18 (75.00%) OVW 14 (58.33%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (41.67%) PCW ULTRA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Ring Ka King 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) ROH/PCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) TNA 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) UPW 4 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (50.00%) UWN/NWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) VPW 4 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (50.00%) WrestleCade 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestlePro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Wrestling Retribution Project 3 (42.86%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (57.14%) WWC 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWE 113 (44.49%) 5 (1.97%) 136 (53.54%) WWFX 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WXw 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) TOTAL 206 (43.28%) 8 (1.68%) 262 (55.04%)

Chris Masters Manager

Masters did not work with any professional manager in WWE. Fans expected him to be accompanied by some professional manager in the promotion since he was receiving a big push during his early days in the promotion. However, he had been managed by his then Tag Team partner Carlito during his singles matches. The duo managed each other during their singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Chris Masters start wrestling?

A. Chris Masters started working in 2002

Q. How tall is Chris Masters in feet?

A. Chris Masters is 6’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Chris Masters manager?

A. Chris Masters does not have a manager

Q. What is current Chris Masters song?

A. Chris Masters uses the song ‘Masterpiece’ in WWE

Q. Who is Chris Masters mother?

A. Chris Masters’s mother is Diane Mordetzky

Q. Who is Chris Masters father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Chris Masters girlfriend?

A. Chris Masters is currently single

Q. Who is Chris Masters brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Chris Masters worth?

A. Chris Masters’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Chris Masters won the NWA National title?

A. Chris Masters had been a two times NWA National Champion