CM Punk Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Latest Negative Update On Dream WWE Match

CM Punk is back in the WWE fold which essentially generates the possibility of witnessing some dream matches featuring him. One of those includes a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin which even WWE officials were reportedly interested in. However, chances are low that the two best talkers in WWE history eventually lock horns inside the squared circle.

Sean Sapp was the source behind Fightful’s paywall to report that the dream match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin would be happening if things went well. It appears that there are people within WWE who are pushing to see the Texas Rattlesnake go up against The Best in the World,

“One source in the company had indicated that many ideas have already been floated between CM Punk and WWE. We have not heard how far along in talks, planning or pitches that this is, but that if all went well, the ideal scenario would see Punk flying to Austin to go over ideas. One source indicated that while that is the “ideal scenario,” there’s a lot to get through first.”

CM Punk’s Most Likely Opponent Revealed For Wrestlemania 40 PLE

The possibility of this clash has quickly generated discussions within the Internet Wrestling Community as this could be epic. There could be some serious pipe bombs to be dropped during the lead-up to this matchup. As the rumors continue to circulate, the fans are eager to find out when and where this dream match could become a reality.

No discussions were made regarding Steve Austin vs. CM Punk

Ringside News previously reported through a tenured member of the creative team that, “Paul LeVesque just got back from the West Coast so we’re just starting to talk about creative for Punk and everything else.“

RSN then checked back about a possible Steve Austin vs. CM Punk match, and they were told that “There has been no talk of Austin vs. Punk.” This may be disappointing news for a number of fans as they were additionally told that Triple H was on the West Coast “all week.” When The Game came back, we were told that they, “talked Smackdown and RAW. Nothing else.”

CM Punk and Steve Austin had a brief history on WWE television that dates back to an encounter on June 13th, 2011. Plus, they’ve jointly promoted the WWE 13 video game alongside veteran Jim Ross. A showdown between the two couldn’t be ignited back then as Austin was still medically disqualified from action but he has since wrestled at Wrestlemania 38 in 2022.