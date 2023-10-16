Bio

Dakota Kai is a Kiwi professional wrestler who is currently working in WWE as an active member of the Friday Night Smackdown roster. Before joining WWE, she worked in various independent circuits from all over the world. She has won multiple championships from the independent circuit as well as from WWE.

Dakota Kai Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Kai is 5’6″ and her billed weight is 121 lbs. She was born on 6 May 1988 and currently the Kiwi professional wrestler is 35 year old. She started her career in the New Zealand and Australian independent circuit. After earning fame in Asia, she arrived in the United States of America and achieved more success.

Dakota Kai: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

WWE Dakota Kai Early Life

Kai was born on 6 May 1988. Auckland, New Zealand is the place where Dakota Kai born. She is of Irish and Samoan descent. Her mother is originally from a Samoan village of Lepea and it is situated on the island of Upolu. She joined the world of professional wrestling at a very young age.

Who is Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai WWE Debut

Kai made her WWE debut in 2015 where she played the role of a local jobber. She was addressed as Evie. She wrestled her first match in NXT against Nia Jax who also made her WWE debut through this match. In December 2016 she got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. A number of months later she participated in the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Professional Wrestling Career

Pre WWE Career

Kai made her professional wrestling debut in 2007 at a very young age of 19 only. She worked on the Auckland based independent circuit promotions, one of those promotions was Impact Pro Wrestling. She also worked on Australian independent circuit and she was extremely famous in the New Zealand and Australia based independent circuit promotions.

In 2013 she arrived in the United States of America for the first time and started working on the Independence circuit promotions of America. Simultaneously she worked on the Australia and New Zealand based professional wrestling promotions. She was pretty successful on the Independence circuit and she won a couple of championships too.

Early Days in WWE

In 2015 she got a small opportunity to work in WWE as a jobber. She worked under her independent circuit ring name Evie and she jobbed to Nia Jax in her first match in WWE. It was also the debut match of Nia Jax. But she was not signed to WWE yet and after this match, she returned to the independent circuit once again.

NXT – Various Storylines

In December 2015 she got the biggest opportunity of her career when she signed a professional contract with WWE. Just a number of months after WWE organized the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament and Kai got a big opportunity to compete in this tournament. This was the first time she was addressed as Dakota Kai. She reached the quarter final before getting eliminated by Kairi Sane.

In October 2017 she returned to the NXT and started working regularly on the brand. She worked on the NXT for 3 years and she was extremely successful in the NXT. She was present in multiple big matches and storylines in the NXT, however, she could never win the NXT Women’s Championship. But she earned a lot of Tag Team success.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Dakota Kai Dakota Kai Nick Names King Kota Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Dakota Kai Height 5’6” Dakota Kai Weight 121 lbs. Relationship Status Single Dakota Kai Net Worth $3 Million Dakota Kai Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2007 Mentor Bayley Dakota Kai Signature Moves Scorpion kick, Fireman’s Carry Knee Smash, GTS, Diving Foot Stomp Finishing Move(s) Kaio Kick, Kai-Ropractor, GTK: Go To Kick Theme Song / Dakota Kai Song / Dakota Kai Music Catch your Breath, I am Danger Catchphrases *

Dakota Kai Net Worth & Salary

The former two times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is one of the biggest names of WWE right now and according to reports from various media sources, her current net worth is somewhere around $3 million. Sources also suggest that her current salary in WWE is something around $200,000 per year.

Dakota Kai Family

Kai was born on 6th May, 1988 in Auckland, New Zealand. She is of Irish and Samoan descent. Kai’s mother is originally from the Samoan village of Lepea which is situated on the island of Upolu. She has a brother named Earl who is a DJ. Nyrene, her sister, is a mixed martial artist. Kai is also the granddaughter of famous cricket player Pat Crawley.

Championships and Accomplishments

Kai has been active in the wrestling world for over 16 years and she has achieved multiple championships from independent circuit and WWE. In WWE she never had any singles success but she had been a top Tag Team wrestler and she has won multiple Tag Team Championship titles from both the main roster and the NXT.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Iyo Sky, NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship (2 times, inaugural) – with Raquel González, NXT Women’s Championship Invitational (2018), Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (2021) – with Raquel González, NXT Year-End Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) PWWA Championship (1 time), PWWA Interim Championship (1 time), PWWA Interim Championship Tournament (2012) IPW Women’s Championship (3 times) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 21 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2016 Shimmer Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Heidi Lovelace Artist of Stardom Championship (1 time) – with Hiroyo Matsumoto and Kellie Skater Records Two times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Kai wrestled under the ring name of Evie on the independent circuit. Her first appearance in WWE was also under the ring name of Evie. It is later revealed that Kai is a big Pokemon fan and her favourite Pokemon is Eevee. Her previous ring name Evie is a reference to it and it is inspired by her favourite Pokemon.

Dakota Kai Cars – No information available

Personal Information Table

Dakota Kai Real Name / Full Name Cheree Georgina Crowley Birth Date 6 May 1988 Dakota Kai Age 35 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Auckland, New Zealand Nationality Kiwi Hometown Auckland, New Zealand School/College/University No information available yet Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion No information available yet Dakota Kai Ethnicity No information available yet Current Residence Aukland, New Zealand Hobbies Playing video games Dakota Kai Tattoo Multiple tattoos

Dakota Kai Movies and TV Shows

Kai has never appeared in any movies or television series, however, in 2009, she appeared in a music video called “Sweet December” by an Auckland based band These Four Walls. She is getting pretty famous in WWE and we can definitely expect her to appear in some movies and television series in the future.

Dakota Kai Husband

Currently there is no information available on if she is married or whether she is dating someone. It seems like she wants to keep her dating life a secret.

Main Roster Success

Storyline with Raquel Gonzalez

Kai had an excellent storyline with Raquel Gonzales in the NXT who is currently going by the name of Raquel Rodriguez in the main roster. The duo first worked as a tag team in the NXT and won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship two times. Later, they worked as a rival in the NXT as well. Kai betrayed Gonzalez and the duo started a feud.

Release

On April 2022, Kai was released from WWE and it was revealed later that her contract was already coming to an end and WWE was not planning to renew her contract either. It was a little disappointing since the fans were looking forward to seeing her making her main roster debut soon since she had been waiting in the NXT for five long years.

Return to WWE – Main Roster Debut

At SummerSlam 2022 she made a grand return. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the match ended, Bayley with a new faction along with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. This was the official return of Kai after her release in April. The new stable confronted Bianca Belair by declaring a challenge for the champion.

Damage CTRL – Women’s Tag Team Champion

Kai and Sky worked together as a tag team and Bayley’s main focus remained on the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. The duo won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship two times in total and they had been extremely successful as a tag team. But Bayley failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

Injury – Recent Days

Recently, Kai picked up an unfortunate ACL injury which sidelined her from action for a number of months. Meanwhile, her Tag Team partner Iyo Sky became massively successful as she won the Money in the Bank ladder match and also cashed it in to win the Women’s Championship successfully. Kai has made her television return recently on SmackDown but she is yet to return in the ring.

Iconic Quotes From Dakota Kai

“I want so badly for this division to continue to be elevated and lifted and just to prove that we are worthy of these tag team championships. Whoever wants to try and take them off of us, it’s not gonna be that easy. So [laughs] it was such a cool moment,”

“So with the Women’s Tag Team Championships being brought back, and then creating a tournament around it, during the tournament, we were really adamant that we were going to be the ones to win those championship. In the finals, it didn’t work out that way, so I think with the rematch, we knew we had to be the ones to win them.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Dakota Kai

Kai did not have any mentionable singles feud on the main roster yet. Whatever feud she had was as a team with Damage CTRL. The best feud of her career was against Raquel Gonzalez in the NXT. The duo first worked as a tag team and they also won the Tag Team Championship multiple times. Later they worked as rivals in the NXT and overall it was an excellent rivalry.

Dakota Kai Injury

Kai has suffered multiple injuries throughout her career but the latest injury that she faced has to be the worst of them all. A number of months ago she suffered an ACL injury and she has been out of action due to it since. Recently she has made her return to television but she is still not completing in the ring. We hope to see her back in action soon.

Other Details

Kai has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was WWE 2K19. Since then she has appeared in all WWE video games apart from WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Her latest appearance in a WWE video game was the latest installment of the WWE video game series; WWE 2K23.

Dakota Kai Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements WWE merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Dakota Kai is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 581K people. Here are link to her social media account where you can follow her. Dakota Kai Instagram.

Dakota Kai Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 101 (51.79%) 1 (0.51%) 93 (47.69%) NXT UK 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) PROGRESS 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) SHIMMER 19 (57.58%) 0 (0.00%) 14 (42.42%) SHINE 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (83.33%) STARDOM 7 (58.33%) 1 (8.33%) 4 (33.33%) WWE 25 (30.12%) 2 (2.41%) 56 (67.47%) TOTAL 156 (46.43%) 4 (1.19%) 176 (52.38%)

Dakota Kai Manager

Kai had been managed by various number of superstars from time to time. During her NXT days, she had been managed by Raquel Gonzalez during her singles matches. After making her main roster debut, she gets managed by her Damage CTRL teammates Bayley and Iyo Sky regularly. Kai manages her teammates during their matches as well.

FAQS

Q. When did Dakota Kai start wrestling?

A. Kai started working in 2007

Q. How tall is Dakota Kai in feet?

A. Dakota Kai is 5’6” tall in feet

Q. Who is Dakota Kai manager?

A. Dakota Kai gets managed by her Damage CTRL teammates

Q. What is current Dakota Kai song?

A. Dakota Kai uses the song ‘Kombat’

Q. Who is Dakota Kai mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Dakota Kai father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Dakota Kai boyfriend?

A. Dakota Kai is currently single

Q. Who is Dakota Kai brother?

A. Kai has a younger brother named Earl who is a DJ

Q. How much is Dakota Kai worth?

A. Kai’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Dakota Kai won the WWE Women’s Tag Team title?

A. Kai had been a two times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion