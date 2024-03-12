Deonna Purrazzo: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Deonna Purrazzo is American professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. She has also worked on loads of independent circuits and won many championships from all over the world. Currently, she is active in All Elite Wrestling.

Deonna Purrazzo Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Purrazzo is 5’3” and her billed weight is 165 lbs. She was born on June 10, 1994 and currently the former three times Impact Knockouts Champion is 29 years old. She is currently active in All Elite Wrestling and she was one of the top stars of Impact Wrestling during her time in the promotion.

Deonna Purrazzo Early Life

Purrazzo was born on June 10, 1994, and currently, she is 29 years old. Livingston, New Jersey is the place where Deonna Purrazzo born. She was born to Italian parents and she has a twin brother named Dominic Purrazzo. She attended and studied in Jefferson Township High School which is situated in Purrazzo’s hometown of New Jersey.

Deonna Purrazzo is a 29 year old American professional wrestler who is currently active in All Elite Wrestling. She has also worked in other big professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling, and she multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. She is also pretty famous on the independent circuit.

Deonna Purrazzo WWE Debut

Purrazzo never worked in WWE regularly. She was mostly treated as an enhancement talent in the promotion, and she could never be anything more than a jobber in the promotion. Her first appearance in the promotion was in 2014, when she worked as a rosebud for Adam Rose. Her first match in WWE was back in November 2015 when she faced Nia Jax in a losing effort.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Purrazzo is indeed one of the top stars in the world of wrestling today but the journey of becoming the top star was not really easy for her. She joined D2W Pro Wrestling Academy in December 2012 for her training. The Academy is now defunct. She was trained by famous independent wrestler and professional wrestling trainer Damian Adams.

Training in OVW

In 2013, Purrazzo made her in ring debut alongside her trainer Damian Adams as a team. She continued training under Adams after making her debut. After leaving D2W Pro Wrestling Academy, she tried training at Ohio Valley Wrestling which was a developmental Territory of WWE previously. She was trained by Rip Rodgers at OVW.

Independent Circuit

By 2015, Purrazzo established herself as one of the regular names only independent circuit. She worked on various independent circuit promotions like the East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA), and Ohio Valley Wrestling. She also won multiple championships on the independent circuit. Moreover, she became a top star on the Indies.

First Run in ROH

Purrazzo also got the opportunity to work in Ring Of Honor in 2015 for the first time in her career. On her first run in the promotion, she remained active for over three years. She did not get to win any Championship in the promotion on her first run but she was pretty successful. She did win the ROH Women’s Championship but that is not way until 2022.

First Run in TNA Wrestling

From 2014 to 2017, she also worked on TNA Wrestling. It was one of the early big calls of her career. On her first run in the promotion, she did not get enough success but she had been pretty impressive. Later, Impact Wrestling is the promotion which played a vital role in promoting her as one of the top stars of the wrestling world today.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Deonna Purrazzo Deonna Purrazzo Nick Names The Virtuosa Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Deonna Purrazzo Height 5’3” Deonna Purrazzo Weight 165 lbs. Relationship Status Married Deonna Purrazzo Net Worth $2 Million Deonna Purrazzo Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2013 Mentor * Deonna Purrazzo Signature Moves Bicycle Kick, High knee followed by Side Russian Legsweep, Three Amigos, Robinson Carry Finishing Move(s) Fujiwara Armbar, Cosa Nostra Theme Song / Deonna Purrazzo Song / Deonna Purrazzo Music Virtuosa Catchphrases *

Deonna Purrazzo Net Worth & Salary

According to various media sources, the current net worth of the former three times Impact Knockouts Champion is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. She is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling and reports suggest that she earns something around $100,000 as her annual salary from the promotion.

Deonna Purrazzo Family

Purrazzo was born on June 10, 1994, in Livingston, New Jersey. She was born to an Italian parents. There is not enough information available about her previous life and she keeps the information of her parents private so far. It is reported that she has a twin brother named Dominic who grew up with her in Livingston.

Championships and Accomplishments

Purrazzo is extremely successful in terms of winning championships. Despite she could never win any championships in WWE, she has won top championships from other promotions like the Impact Knockouts Championship three times, ROH Women’s World Championship, and the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship. Currently, she is active in the All Elite Wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) DCW Women’s Championship (1 time) ECWA Women’s Championship (1 time), ECWA Super 8 ChickFight Tournament (2015, 2016), ECWA Year-End Award (4 times) ESPN – Ranked No. 25 of the 30 best Pro Wrestlers Under 30 in 2023 GCW Women’s Championship (1 time) Impact Knockouts Championship (3 times), Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Chelsea Green, Homecoming King and Queen Tournament (2021) – with Matthew Rehwoldt, Impact Year End Award (4 times) AAA Reina de Reinas Championship (1 time), Lucha Libre World Cup: 2023 Women’s division – with Jordynne Grace and Kamille MFPW Girls Championship (1 time) NYWC Starlet Championship (1 time) Center Ring Divas Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 3 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021, Ranked No. 7 of the top 250 women’s wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 250 in 2023 ROH Women’s World Championship (1 time), ROH Year-End Award (1 time) Records Three times Impact Knockouts Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Purrazzo first appeared in WWE back in 2014 as a Rosebud for Adam Rose. Since then she kept on appearing in different stages of WWE until 2020 on various occasions. But in 2020, WWE officials decided to release since they believed that she was not ready for television. After leaving WWE, Purrazzo went on to become one of the top stars of the wrestling world.

Personal Information Table

Deonna Purrazzo Real Name / Full Name Deonna Lynn Purrazzo Birth Date June 10, 1994 Deonna Purrazzo Age 29 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Livingston, New Jersey Nationality American Hometown Livingston, New Jersey School/College/University Jefferson Township High School, Southern New Hampshire University Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Deonna Purrazzo Ethnicity Italian Current Residence New Jersey Hobbies Baking, Cooking, Reading and Playing Musical Instruments Deonna Purrazzo Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Deonna Purrazzo Movies and TV Shows

Purrazzo made her in ring debut at the age of 19 only and she always wanted to be a professional wrestler. She never considered as a professional career and there is no report on whether she ever appeared in any movies or television series. But with her growing success and popularity, we can definitely expect her to appear in some movies or television series in the future.

Deonna Purrazzo Husband

Purrazzo is currently married to famous professional wrestler Steve Maclin. He has been active in the wrestling world since 2013 and he was under contract with WWE for around seven years. Currently, he is active in TNA Wrestling and he has also been a former Impact World Champion. The couple got married in 2022. They were dating since 2020.

WWE Career and Main Event Success

WWE PC and In Ring Debut

Purrazzo also trained in the WWE performance centre in 2014 and she made various appearances in the promotion until 2020. Her first appearance in WWE was as a rosebud of Adam Rose in 2014. Her first match in the promotion was against “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax in an episode of the NXT. Needless to say, she lost her first match in WWE.

Jobbing in WWE

During her early days in WWE she had mostly been treated as a jobber as she lost almost all of her matches. But she got the opportunity to work with some of the top stars of today’s wrestling like Asuka, Emma, Nia Jax, and Bayley. Despite working in WWE irregularly, the promotion allowed her to work in other wrestling promotions.

Mae Young Classic Tournament

She also got the opportunity to participate in the second Mae Young Classic tournament and she had been extremely impressive in it. She defeated Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin) in the first round of the tournament and she also defeated Xia Li in the pre quarter finals. But she lost to Io Shirai (Iyo Sky) in the quarter final of the tournament.

Return to Impact Wrestling

In 2020, WWE decided to release her as the creative team of the promotion believed that she was not ready for the television. After she was released by WWE, she was signed by Impact Wrestling for the second time and this was the beginning of her ultimate rise. She had been promoted as one of the top stars of the promotion and she also earned worldwide recognition for her amazing performance in Impact Wrestling.

Recent Days, AEW, and Return to ROH

Purrazzo remained active in Impact wrestling until 2023 and she won the Impact Knockouts Championship three times in total along with other championships. She also got the opportunity to work in AEW and in 2022 she won the ROH Women’s Championship. Currently, she is promoted as one of the top stars of AEW and she is also challenging for the women’s Championship which she could not win yet.

Iconic Quotes From Deonna Purrazzo

“”Toni can play ALL the mind games she wants: she can taste me, she can eat me, she can STIFF ME. She might think holding that ankle lock is “displaying her technical abilities”, but she has another thing coming.”

“I think I had a lot to do with being fired. But also too the week before I was fired I was meant to be part of these two or three weeks of TV. I was losing again. I said, “Honestly, I’ve already lost to this person twice. I see no point for me to do the same job to the same person. Unfortunately, I don’t think wrestling tonight would be in my best interest.”

“I wish that I knew anything, but I don’t [laughs]. The last couple weeks have been really interesting because obviously, we’ve seen tons of stuff about my contract status come out on social media, and I’ve not really addressed it too much because I don’t really have anything to say yet, and I’ve been able to have some really great conversations with people all across the board,”

“The only thing I can say is, I feel validated, and I feel like the work that I’ve been able to put in at IMPACT has really changed the entire trajectory of my career and the perception of me. Going into IMPACT, I had, I think my time in NXT deemed me a little bit difficult, a little bit outspoken, a little bit maybe cocky or overconfident, and I think that I’ve been able to rehab that image of myself and show able to show people like, no, I’m a team player.

“Yes, of course, I want to be the champion, and I want to be at the top, but I can also be a champion and handle all the responsibilities that come with that. It’s opened a lot of doors for me going into this free agency. I don’t have an answer. I don’t have any details or anything because I just don’t know yet. There’s a lot of pros and cons to every place that I could go.

“Also, I will say, my heart is so full for IMPACT that whether I stay or go or whatever the case is going to be, it’s not gonna be an easy decision, no matter what my decision is. To stay is to be with my family. Obviously, my husband’s there, and I’ve had the time of my life and the career moments of my life there, but also I have to weigh is it time to maybe try to do that somewhere else. So it’s very difficult,”

“It’s funny, I’ve been wrestling, the end of this month will be 11 years, and I’m only 29. In my brain, I’m like, I’ve been wrestling for my entire life, which I kind of have, but I feel like I’m 40. I feel like I’m so much older than I am because wrestling has aged me, I guess, and I’m around everyone who’s older than I am. So it’s funny where I’m like, I still have an entire career if I want one. I can do this for another 11 years if I wanted to, or I could stop tomorrow because I’d be satisfied,”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Deonna Purrazzo

Purrazzo had various feuds with some of the top stars of wrestling today. Despite she worked in WWE for six years, she never had any rivalry in the promotion. Outside of WWE, she has multiple feuds with top stars. One of her biggest rivals in Impact Wrestling was Jordynne Grace. The iconic duo mostly wrestled for the Impact Knockouts Championship.

Apart from Jordynne Grace, Purrazzo also had other rivals. Arguably, the biggest rival of her career was Mickie James who is one of the biggest legends of wrestling. This iconic duo wrestled each other on various occasions and they mostly feuded for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Purrazzo is currently active in AEW where we can expect her to have some amazing rivalries.

Deonna Purrazzo Injury

Purrazzo suffered multiple injuries throughout her wrestling career. But thankfully, none of the injuries were severe enough to take out her out of action for a long time. But she had to go through some minor and major injuries. While talking to Fightful once, she discussed about some of the injuries she suffered in the past. Here is what she had to say;

“So far, I have broken my nose twice, I’ve had a concussion, and have had seven stitches under my left eye from a catch gone wrong in the ring. However, we are trained to expect injuries to happen and how to cope with them as they happen and know, ‘The show must go on!'” said the former three times Impact Knockouts Champion.

Other Details

Purrazzo never appeared in video games as a playable character as of now. She never worked in any WWE video game since she was never a regular wrestler in the promotion. She mostly earned her fame from Impact Wrestling and from the Independent Circuit. Impact Wrestling has not release any video games in a long time. Currently, she is active in AEW and we can expect her to appear in the next installment in the AEW video game series.

Deonna Purrazzo Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Deonna Purrazzo Social Media Accounts

Purrazzo is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 234.8K and her Instagram has a stunning following of 394K. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Deonna Purrazzo Twitter, Deonna Purrazzo Instagram.

Deonna Purrazzo Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AAA 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) AAA/Impact 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AEW 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) Beyond 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) Beyond/WWR 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) Black Label Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA/Beyond 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DWW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) ECWA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) FWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GCW 6 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact Wrestling 61 (65.59%) 0 (0.00%) 32 (34.41%) Impact/NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) JAPW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW (NJ) 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) Jericho Cruise 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Jim Crockett Promotions 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Limitless 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) MFPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 5 (38.46%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (61.54%) NWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 19 (23.46%) 0 (0.00%) 62 (76.54%) NXT UK 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) OVW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (100.00%) Prestige 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PROGRESS 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Queens Of Combat 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) RevPro 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) RISE 6 (54.55%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (45.45%) ROH 13 (52.00%) 0 (0.00%) 12 (48.00%) ROH/NJPW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) SHIMMER 4 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (60.00%) STARDOM 7 (36.84%) 1 (5.26%) 11 (57.89%) The Crash 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (100.00%) Warrior Wrestling 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Women’s Wrestling Army 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WrestleCircus 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WrestlePro 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) Wrestling Revolver 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WSU 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WSW 2 (50.00%) 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) WWE 4 (36.36%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (63.64%) WWR 8 (72.73%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (27.27%) XPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 183 (47.78%) 2 (0.52%) 198 (51.70%)

Deonna Purrazzo Manager

Purrazzo has mostly been a lone wolf in the world of wrestling. She never worked with any professional managers so far in any wrestling promotion. However, she had been managed by some of her tag team partners from time to time. Current WWE RAW star Chelsea Green managed her on various occasions.

FAQS

Q. When did Deonna Purrazzo start wrestling?

A. Deonna Purrazzo started working in 2013

Q. How tall is Deonna Purrazzo in feet?

A. Deonna Purrazzo is 5’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Deonna Purrazzo manager?

A. Deonna Purrazzo does not have a manager

Q. What is current Deonna Purrazzo song?

A. Deonna Purrazzo uses the song ‘Virtuosa’

Q. Who is Deonna Purrazzo mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Deonna Purrazzo father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Deonna Purrazzo boyfriend?

A. Deonna Purrazzo is currently married to famous professional wrestler Steve Maclin who is currently active in TNA Wrestling

Q. Who is Deonna Purrazzo brother?

A. Dominic Purrazzo is the twin brother of Deonna Purrazzo

Q. How much is Deonna Purrazzo worth?

A. Deonna Purrazzo’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Deonna Purrazzo won the Impact Knockouts title?

A. Deonna Purrazzo had been a three times Impact Knockouts Champion