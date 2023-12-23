Details On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends

Charlotte Flair is heartbroken after picking up a sudden injury on Smackdown, two weeks ago which would keep her out of action for several months. The injury occurred at such a time when she would be required to miss events like Wrestlemania and even Summerslam alongside some international premium live events.

For the past few days, there have been speculations about the severity of the injury that Charlotte Flair is currently dealing with and WWE finally gave an official statement on her status during the latest episode of Smackdown. Her injury was addressed alongside the hiatus that she will have to go through.

Charlotte Flair suffered multiple injuries on Smackdown

While the assumed hiatus continues to be nine months long for Charlotte Flair, more details continue to emerge regarding the injury situation. After it was revealed that she is likely dealing with a torn ACL, a new report from PWInsider informed that she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Plus, while falling off the top rope, the former world champion possibly cracked her neck.

According to the report, Charlotte Flair is set to undergo surgery as soon as possible. No updates are available for her return but the nine-month estimate remains intact. That being said, The Queen will be out for a significant time in 2024 which will form a significant gap in the SmackDown women’s division.

It was during the December 8 episode of WWE Smackdown that Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. In the end, it was Asuka got the win with a roll-up.

There was a spot during a commercial break where a 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling, she must have ruptured her knees in the process to cause the injury. Upon diagnosis, Charlotte Flair was quickly pulled off the upcoming live event appearances. Thereafter, talents found out that she was dealing with an ACL tear which turned out to be true.

