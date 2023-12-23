Details On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Details On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends

All

WWE

Details On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM

Details On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends

Charlotte Flair is heartbroken after picking up a sudden injury on Smackdown, two weeks ago which would keep her out of action for several months. The injury occurred at such a time when she would be required to miss events like Wrestlemania and even Summerslam alongside some international premium live events.

For the past few days, there have been speculations about the severity of the injury that Charlotte Flair is currently dealing with and WWE finally gave an official statement on her status during the latest episode of Smackdown. Her injury was addressed alongside the hiatus that she will have to go through.

Update On Brock Lesnar’s Current Status With WWE Ahead Of Royal Rumble 2024

Charlotte Flair suffered multiple injuries on Smackdown

While the assumed hiatus continues to be nine months long for Charlotte Flair, more details continue to emerge regarding the injury situation. After it was revealed that she is likely dealing with a torn ACL, a new report from PWInsider informed that she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Plus, while falling off the top rope, the former world champion possibly cracked her neck.

According to the report, Charlotte Flair is set to undergo surgery as soon as possible. No updates are available for her return but the nine-month estimate remains intact. That being said, The Queen will be out for a significant time in 2024 which will form a significant gap in the SmackDown women’s division.

Lacey Evans Drops Interesting News For Post-WWE Career With Irresistible Photo

It was during the December 8 episode of WWE Smackdown that Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. In the end, it was Asuka got the win with a roll-up.

There was a spot during a commercial break where a 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling, she must have ruptured her knees in the process to cause the injury. Upon diagnosis, Charlotte Flair was quickly pulled off the upcoming live event appearances. Thereafter, talents found out that she was dealing with an ACL tear which turned out to be true.

WWE Raw: New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On December 18 Episode

Tagged:

Charlotte Flair

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Smackdown: Two New Factions Coming To The Blue Brand
WWE Smackdown: Two New Factions Coming To The Blue Brand

Dec 23, 2023, 12:19 PM

WWE Smackdown: Massive Title Match Announced For New Year’s Revolution 2024
WWE Smackdown: Massive Title Match Announced For New Year’s Revolution 2024

Dec 23, 2023, 12:14 PM

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Interferes In Main Event Featuring AJ Styles
WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Interferes In Main Event Featuring AJ Styles

Dec 23, 2023, 12:09 PM

Details On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends
Details On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends

Dec 23, 2023, 12:03 PM

Update On Saraya’s Brother Wrestling In AEW In A Dark Match
Update On Saraya’s Brother Wrestling In AEW In A Dark Match

Dec 22, 2023, 1:38 PM

Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return
Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

Dec 22, 2023, 1:32 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy