Diamond Dallas Page DDP is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW and won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. He mostly earned his fame while working in WCW. He had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Diamond Dallas Page Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Dallas Page is 6’5″ and his billed weight was 248 lbs. He was born on April 5, 1956 and currently the former three times WCW World Heavyweight Champion is 67 year old. He started his career as a wrestling manager but the WCW officials understood that he was too good to be just a manager, and that was mostly because of his height. Therefore, he had been promoted as a wrestler.

Diamond Dallas Page: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Diamond Dallas Page Early Life

Dallas Page was born on April 5, 1956 and currently the WWE Hall of Famer is 67 year old. Point Pleasant, New Jersey is the place where Diamond Dallas Page born. He was the eldest of three siblings and he was raised by his father after the divorce of their parents. His siblings were raised by their maternal grandmother. His middle name Dallas was inspired by his love for the Dallas Cowboys which is an American football team. He admitted in his autobiography that he had dyslexia.

Who is Diamond Dallas Page

Diamond Dallas Page is a 67 year old American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling throughout the 90s. He has won multiple prestigious championships like WCW World Heavyweight title in his professional wrestling career and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer. Currently he is not active in the wrestling world but he is not officially retired from in ring action either.

Diamond Dallas Page WWE Debut

Dallas Page mostly earned his fame from WCW and when he arrived in WWE back in 2001 he was already an established name. He was given a storyline of being a stalker for the Undertaker’s wife Sarah. He first appeared as a hooded figure, later he revealed his face in an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2001.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Beginnings

Dallas Page joined the world of professional wrestling at the age of 32. At first, he did not want to become a wrestler as he was working mostly As a manager for different wrestlers and teams. He used to run a nightclub at Fort Myers before starting to work as a wrestling manager in American Wrestling Association promotion in 1988.

Career as a Manager

Badd Company was one of the early tag teams that he managed to win the AWA Tag Team Championship. In 1989 he joined professional Wrestling Federation which was previously known as Florida Championship Wrestling. He started working as a manager in this promotion as well. She even worked as a color commentator in the promotion.

Tryout in WWE, WCW Beginnings

In 1990 he was offered a tryout in WWE as a commentator but he could not get the job. He continued working at professional Wrestling Federation. After the promotion went out of business, Dusty Rhodes gave him a small contract in World Championship Wrestling and it was a non wrestling contract. He gladly accepted the contract and started working in the promotion in 1991.

He joined WCW in 1991 as a non wrestling personnel and he started managing different teams. He managed some of the top teams like The Fabulous Freebirds and The Diamond Mine. But soon, WCW officials understood that Dallas Page was too good just to be a manager, and that was mostly because of his excellent height and physics.

Eric Bischoff’s Revelation

During Page’s Hall of Fame speech, Eric Bischoff gave an example by saying if Paul Heyman was a 6’11” tall man who would manage Brock Lesnar, could the fans take him just as a manager? The exact same thing was happening to Dallas Page. The fans were just not ready to accept a 6’5″ tall man just to be a manager. WCW officials were pretty much certain to give him a try as a wrestler.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Diamond Dallas Page Diamond Dallas Page Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Diamond Dallas Page Height 6’5” Diamond Dallas Page Weight 248 lbs. Relationship Status Married Diamond Dallas Page Net Worth $10 Million Diamond Dallas Page Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1989 Mentor * Diamond Dallas Page Signature Moves Tilt-a-Whirl Mat Slam, Diamond Dream, Diamond Bomb, Reverse STO Finishing Move(s) Diamond Cutter, Diamond Death Cutter Theme Song / Diamond Dallas Page Song / Diamond Dallas Page Music Self High Five Catchphrases *

Diamond Dallas Page Net Worth & Salary

Apart from being a famous professional wrestler, he is also a successful yoga entrepreneur. So he has more sources of income outside of wrestling. According to reports from various media sources, the WWE Hall of Famer’s current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $10 million. He does not earn anything from any promotion right now but he was one of the highest earning stars of WCW as he earned a reported fee of $2 million per annum from the promotion.

Diamond Dallas Page Family

Page was born on April 5, 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. He was the eldest of three siblings and he was raised by a single father after his parents got divorced at a pretty early age of him. The other two siblings of Page where raised by their maternal grandmother. He lived with his father from the age of 3 to 8 and after that he was also raised by his maternal grandmother.

Championships and Accomplishments

Page is pretty successful in terms of winning championships. He is the fourth Triple Crown champion of WCW as he won almost all the possible championships of the promotion. Outside of WCW he had been a former WWE Tag Team Champion and a former WWE European champion. He also won a number of championships from the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF European Championship (1 time), WWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Chris Kanyon, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2017) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Jason Sanderson Humanitarian Award (2015), Men’s Wrestling Award (2015) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Frank Gotch Award (2014) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (1997) vs. Randy Savage, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1999), Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (1995), Ranked No. 4 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the year in the PWI 500 in 1997 and 1998, Ranked No. 65 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003 SWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WCW World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), WCW World Television Championship (1 time), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW World Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Bam Bam Bigelow and Chris Kanyon (2) and Kevin Nash (2), Fourth WCW Triple Crown Champion, Lord of The Ring Tournament (1996), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Wrestling Maneuver (1997) Diamond Cutter, Most Improved (1996), Worst Gimmick (2001) Records Three times WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Dallas Page wrote his autobiography and it was released in February 2000. The name of his autobiography is Positively Page: The Diamond Dallas Page Journey. He revealed a lot of Secrets about himself in his autobiography like he had dyslexia in his early age and he had to suffer a lot due to it during his education and school life.

Personal Information Table

Diamond Dallas Page Real Name / Full Name Page Joseph Falkinburg Jr. Birth Date April 5, 1956 Diamond Dallas Page Age 67 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Point Pleasant, New Jersey Nationality American Hometown Point Pleasant, New Jersey School/College/University Coastal Carolina University, Point Pleasant Borough High School, Donovan Catholic High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Diamond Dallas Page Ethnicity White Current Residence Atlanta, Georgia Hobbies Working out Diamond Dallas Page Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Diamond Dallas Page Movies and TV Shows

Apart from being a famous professional wrestler, Page also had a very successful acting career. He has worked in multiple major feature films. His film debut to place back in 1999 when he appeared in the movie First Daughter. Since then he has appeared in loads of big movies. He is still an active movie star.

Diamond Dallas Page Wife

Dallas Page married three times in his life. His first wife was Kimberly Page whom he married in 1991. Kimberly Page worked as the leader of the famous Nitro Girls and he also worked as the valet of Dallas Page. They lived together until 2005 and got divorced. In 2015 Page got married again to Brenda Nair and they got divorced in 2020. In 2021, Page got married again at the age of 65 to Payge McMahon and they are still living together.

Main Event Success

In Ring Beginnings

Page’s first match took place in August 1991 and the first appearance of Page did not go very well for him as he lost to Tom Zenk in a 90 second match which was more of a squash. He did not return to action before November of the same year and he continued managing teams before that. He was working as a tag team wrestler with other stars.

Full Time Beginnings

Slowly, Page left his managerial career and started working as a professional wrestler full time. When he started his in ring career nobody expected him to become one of the top stars of the promotion in the future. His main event push was decorated pretty slowly but it was decorated pretty well. Slowly but steadily he went on to become one of the biggest attractions of the promotion.

Championship Success

He won multiple prestigious championships from WCW including a total of three WCW World Heavyweight Championship titles, two WCW United States Heavyweight Championships, four WCW Tag Team Championships, and also one WCW World Television Championship. He was the 4th Triple Crown champion of WCW.

First WWE Run

He remained in the promotion until the very end of it and he remained one of the top stars of the promotion. After the death of WCW, he transitioned to WWE much like a lot of WCW stars. But he never received the main event treatment he always had in WCW. He did not have a very long career in WWE and he had mostly been treated as a lower mid card. He also won the WWE European championship one time which was the lower mid card championship of the promotion during that time.

Final Days

In June 2002 he left WWE. He tried to find his luck in different promotions like TNA Wrestling but he could never get the ultimate glory back that he had in WCW. Recently he was active in the All Elite Wrestling for around 1 year. In 2017 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and he is still remembered as one of the biggest legends of professional wrestling. Currently he is not active in any wrestling promotion and he retired from in ring action in January 2020.

Iconic Quotes From Diamond Dallas Page

“The run that I had – which really was, like, four months in the WWE – it wasn’t great. But my opening day was great. My opening day was humongous. And then WrestleMania was pretty much my closing card. I did one ‘Raw’ after that, but that WrestleMania 18 match that I had with Christian, that was a hell of a match.”

“People don’t understand that, when I was at WCW, if I wasn’t wrestling that night, I was down at the Power Plant teaching. I was teaching people how to do stuff, but every time you teach someone, you learn more. The more you learn, the more you teach. The more you teach, the better you get.”

“Yoga is ‘so hum,’ spiritual and all that, and I get it, and I respect that, but that’s not what I do. What I do with DDP Yoga, we have changed the face of how it’s represented. The spiritual stuff for us is about the power of positivity along with giving people that inner confidence.”

“My first match with Bill Goldberg, it was for the World Title in 1998. Bill had only been wrestling a year. Well, we stole the show. Because I was going to make Bill look as good as he was, and he was great. He had that incredible charisma, personality, and that ‘it’ factor. Rousey has that same thing.”

“I wrote a book called ‘Yoga for Regular Guys.’ We made the title of the book funny, but it was actually super serious. We were trying to get regular guys to do yoga. It just kept developing from there, and the concept eventually turned into DDP YOGA. I am so passionate about it.”

“I used to say Page Joseph Falkinburg – which is my given name – when Page Joseph Falkinburg stopped trying to be this over-the-top professional wrestler, Diamond Dallas Page, and Diamond Dallas Page became Page Joseph Falkinburg, that’s when my career took off.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Diamond Dallas Page

Dallas Page had a long career in WCW and he was one of the top faces of the promotion. Throughout his WCW career, he went through Some excellent feuds. Goldberg had been one of the biggest rivals of Page’s professional wrestling career. their main event match from Halloween Havoc 1998 is still considered one of the most important matches of his career.

He also had other top rivalries with the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Curt Hennig, and Kevin Nash. But we can definitely consider Randy Savage as the best and the most important rival of Page’s career. Savage did an amazing job of lifting Page as a top star of WCW, and their rivalry will definitely be remembered as one of the best rivalries in WCW history.

Diamond Dallas Page Injury

Page suffered multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. One of the worst injuries he ever dealt with was from 1992 when he was working in a tag team with Vinnie Vegas and together they were known as the Vegas Connection. The team was soon disbanded after Page tore a rotator cuff during a match against Tex Slazenger and Shanghai Pierce. This injury kept him out of action for a long time.

Other Details

Page has also appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a wrestling video game was back in 1997 in the WCW video game WCW vs. nWo: World Tour. His first appearance in a WWE video game was back in year 2002 when he appeared in WWE SmackDown! Shut Your Mouth which was a PS2 exclusive video game. He has also appeared in WWE 2K19.

Diamond Dallas Page Salary $2 million (final salary in WCW) Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Diamond Dallas Page is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 483K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Diamond Dallas Page Instagram.

Diamond Dallas Page Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AWE 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) GLCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HWA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) OVW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 6 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (40.00%) UPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 238 (61.03%) 15 (3.85%) 137 (35.13%) World Wrestling Legends 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleReunion 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWF 34 (52.31%) 4 (6.15%) 27 (41.54%) TOTAL 283 (59.33%) 20 (4.19%) 174 (36.48%)

Diamond Dallas Page Manager

Dallas Page might have been one of the most successful stars in WCW but when he joined the world of professional wrestling he did not intend to be a professional wrestler but he was working as a wrestling manager. He managed some of the biggest names in wrestling history. Later WCW officials understood that they should push him as a wrestler and they did so.

FAQS

Q. When did Diamond Dallas Page start wrestling?

A. Diamond Dallas Page started working in 1991

Q. How tall is Diamond Dallas Page in feet?

A. Diamond Dallas Page is 6’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Diamond Dallas Page manager?

A. Diamond Dallas Page had been managed by various names. He himself worked as a manager in his early career.

Q. What is current Diamond Dallas Page song?

A. Diamond Dallas Page uses the song ‘Self High Five’

Q. Who is Diamond Dallas Page mother?

A. Diamond Dallas Page’s mother is Sylvia Falkinburg

Q. Who is Diamond Dallas Page father?

A. Diamond Dallas Page’s father is Page Joseph Falkinburg, Sr

Q. Who is currently Diamond Dallas Page girlfriend?

A. Diamond Dallas Page is currently married to Payge McMahon

Q. Who is Diamond Dallas Page brother?

A. Rory Falkinburg is the brother of Diamond Dallas Page

Q. How much is Diamond Dallas Page worth?

A. Diamond Dallas Page’s net worth is something around $10m

Q. How many times Diamond Dallas Page won the WCW World Heavyweight title?

A. Diamond Dallas Page had been a three times WCW World Heavyweight Champion