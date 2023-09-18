Drew McIntyre: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Drew McIntyre is a Scottish professional wrestler who is active on WWE right now. McIntyre is a former two times WWE World Champion, he has also one multiple other top championships from the promotion. McIntyre has also worked outside of WWE and he has been massively successful wherever he went.

McIntyre is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling today. He had been a multi times world champion in major promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He had been present in many top views in major promotions, most importantly in WWE; the promotion that he works in right now. He is pretty young and he definitely has a great future lying ahead of himself. We might even get to see him win the World Heavyweight title soon

Drew McIntyre Height, Weight, Age & More:

McIntyre has one of the best builds in the world of wrestling right now. His billed height in WWE is 196 cm and he weighs 265 lbs. He was born on 6 June 1985 and he is 38 year old. Ayr of Scotland is the place where McIntyre born. He is currently doing a storyline with Matt Riddle.

Drew McIntyre Early Life

McIntyre was born on Ayr, Scottland, and grew up near Prestwick. Mcintyre’s father was Andrew Galloway Sr. and her mother was Angela Anne Galloway. At the age of 10, he loved to read a magazine named X Factor which had its main focus on conspiracy theories and ghost stories. He also loved professional wrestling as a child. He always had the dream to become a professional wrestler

Who is Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a Scottish professional wrestler who currently works in WWE on the WWE RAW brand and he is indeed one of the biggest names of the promotion. Not only he is one of the biggest names in WWE right now, but one of the biggest attractions of professional wrestling. He has achieved huge success in the world of wrestling, and definitely a lot more to come. He had also been a two times WWE World Champion.

Drew McIntyre WWE Debut

Drew McIntyre made his WWE debut back in 2007 when he was signed by the promotion and he worked in the development territory of the promotion. Florida Championship Wrestling was the development territory of WWE during the time when he won multiple championships. He made his main roster debut back in 2009 and soon after making his main roster debut, he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Drew McIntyre made his wrestling debut back in 2001 and he trained really hard to be a professional wrestler. In 2006 he joined the independent circuit and worked for a year. He worked with multiple veteran wrestlers and won major championships from all over the Indies as well. He had amazing potential from the very first day of joining the wrestling world.

WWE Debut – Developmental Territory

In 2007, he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. He worked in the development territories of WWE at first. Florida Championship Wrestling was the development territory of WWE during the time and McIntyre worked in the FCW for more than a year before joining the main roster of WWE. He had been a big project since he was in the developmental territory

Main Roster Debut

In 2009, McIntyre made his main roster debut and he was presented as ‘the chosen one’ of Vince McMahon and he got a big push soon after joining the main roster of WWE. He even won the Intercontinental Championship. He was going pretty strong in the main roster and everybody was expecting to see him receiving a main roster push very soon. A main event push was almost certain for him

Demotion to Undercard

But soon WWE realized that he was not ready for such a big push yet. So he lost his main event push after he faced a defeat by the hands of Kane and he also lost his big push. Unfortunately, he turned into a jobber and he started job in and week out. He managed to team up with some other jobs during the time like Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater and formed a faction. still he could not survive in WWE for long, he got released from the promotion in 2014. But the door of WWE was never closed for him

Life After WWE Release

After his initial release from WWE, he returned to the independent circuit once again and also started to work in TNA Wrestling since 2015. He had been immensely successful in all the promotions he worked in after his WWE he also won multiple World Championships in TNA Wrestling. He was pretty successful in the independent circuit as well. He won multiple prestigious championships from all over the indies.

Ring Name Drew McIntyre Nick Names The Scottish Psychopath, The Scottish Warrior, The Chosen One Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Height 6’5” Weight 265 lbs Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1.8 Million Drew McIntyre Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2001 Mentor The Undertaker Drew McIntyre Signature Moves Big Boot, Celtic Cross, Glasgow Kiss, Fireman’s carry gutbuster Finishing Move(s) Claymore Kick, Future Shock DDT Theme Song / Drew McIntyre Song / Drew McIntyre Music Galantry, The Broken Dreams Catchphrases *

Drew McIntyre Net Worth & Salary

McIntyre is indeed one of the top stars of WWE right now but he is one of the richest, neither he earns most salary. According to reports from tuko.co.ke, McIntyre’s net worth is somewhere around $1.5 million to $1.8 million. The site also reports that the Scottish Warrior earns $550,000 annually from WWE.

Drew McIntyre Family

McIntyre currently lives with her wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel in Nashville, Tenesse. The couple is living together since 2016. It is said that they met each other in 2013 in a bar for the first time. Previously, McIntyre married former WWE star Tiffany aka Taryn Terrell in 2009 and they lived together for nearly two years.

Drew McIntyre House

Drew McIntyre currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee with her lovely wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel. They got married in 2016 and they are living happily together. His house’s is not known but his house is closer to his real life good friend and former four times WWE World Champion Sheamus.

Championships and Accomplishments

McIntyre has won multiple top championships from all over the wrestling world. He has won prestigious championships from WWE as well as in TNA Wrestling as well. He had been a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion as well as a former two times WWE World Champion. He won other big titles too from all the big promotions he worked in

Drew McIntyre Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (2 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), NXT Championship (1 time), WWE (Raw) Tag Team Championship (2 times), 31st Triple Crown Champion, Men’s Royal Rumble (2020), Raw’s Gold Medal of Excellence (2018), Bumpy Award (2 times), Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) BCW Heavyweight Championship (2 times), CBS Sports – Wrestler of the Year (2020), DPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Evolve Championship (1 time), Evolve Tag Team Championship (2 times, inaugural), Open the Freedom Gate Championship (1 time), FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship (1 time), FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (2 times), ICW World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), ICW Hall of Fame (2018), ICW Award (4 times), Inside The Ropes Magazine – Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 wrestlers in the world in the ITR 50 in 2020 IWW International Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NoDQ.com NoDQ End of Year Award (3 times), Male Superstar of the Year (2020), Babyface of the Year (2020), Finisher of the Year (2020), OCW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2020), Ranked No. 4 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020 and 2021, Scottish Heavyweight Championship (1 time), OSWtv/SWN Award (2 times), Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 3 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2020 Impact Grand Championship (1 time), TNA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), European Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCPW World Championship (1 time), Defiant Wrestling Award for Match of the Year (2017), WrestleZone – Battle of the Nations (2014) Records Won the only empty arena WrestleMania main event (WrestleMania 36)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Drew McIntyre first married former WWE star Tiffany, who was mostly famous by the name of Taryn Terrell in TNA Wrestling. Her real name was Taryn Nicole Dryden. They got married in July, 2009. But they got divorced in May 2011. McIntyre got married in 2016 again with Kaitlyn Frohnapfel.

Drew McIntyre cars – The Scottish Warrior has a total of four cars according to reports from 21motoring.com. He owns an Aston Martin DBX worth $193,000, a Lamborghini Huracan worth $210,000, Land Rover Range Rover worth $91,000 and a Mini Cooper S worth $27,000.

Drew McIntyre Personal Information Table

Drew McIntyre Real Name / Full Name Andrew McLean Galloway IV Birth Date 6 June 1985 Drew McIntyre Age 38 Relationship Status Married Drew McIntyre Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Ayr, Scotland Nationality Scottish Hometown Ayr, Scotland School/College/University Prestwick Academy, Glasgow Caledonian University Educational Qualification Master’s degree in Criminology Religion Christianity Drew McIntyre Ethnicity Scottish Current Residence Nashville, Tennessee Hobbies Watching and playing Football, Travelling, Drew McIntyre Tattoo None

Drew McIntyre Movies and TV Shows

Drew McIntyre has appeared in only one movie so far. He worked in the Action Comedy genre movie named The Killer’s Game. This movie also features future WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista aka Batista. There is no confirmation on if McIntyre would appear in any other movies.

Drew McIntyre Wife

McIntyre married for the first time in July 2009 and he got married to former WWE star Tiffany who worked in the promotion during the early days of the PG Era. She mostly became famous during her TNA Wrestling run. They got divorced in May 2011. McIntyre got married again in 2016 with Kaitlyn Frohnapfel and the couple is living happily together in Nashville, Tennessee.

Return to WWE

After receiving immense success outside of WWE following his release from the promotion in 2014, he made his return to the promotion in 2017. Everybody was expecting him to finally receive the big push that was intended for him years before, and that is exactly what happened. He made his return as an upper mid card to get promoted on to the main event status soon.

Feud with Roman Reigns

Upon his return, one of the most important feuds he did was against Roman Reigns. It continued for months but ultimately McIntyre lost the feud. After back to back defeats at the hands of Roman Reigns, his fans were a bit afraid that he might not be given the main event treatment that everyone was hoping for. After back to back defeats by the hands of Reigns, it seemed he would always remain stuck on the mid card.

Main Event Push – WWE Champion

But he finally got the main event push that everyone was hoping to see. He went on to win the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2020 and the opportunity to challenge a World Champion of WWE on the main event of WrestleMania 36. He decided to challenge WWE champion Brock Lesnar and the dream match between Lesnar and McIntyre took place on the main event of WrestleMania 36.

In spite of being a dream match, it could not be as good as everybody expected it would have been. There was another disappointment about this match; the whole event took place in an empty arena which almost deleted the fun factor of the whole event. But finally, McIntyre got his much awaited main event push in this event and he was now the WWE champion.

His main event push continued for a complete year and he won the WWE championship for a total number of two times. But with the arrival of 2021 and after dropping the WWE Championship for the second time, he somehow lost his main event push, and as of now, he never got the opportunity to return to the main event scene on a regular basis once again. But one thing we must say, feud with Randy Orton really helped him a lot to cement himself on the main event scene

Return to Mid Card

Still, he got the opportunity to face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle for the WWE Universal Championship last year. McIntyre was a big favorite to win this match but once again his fans had to meet with disappointment once again. This was pretty much like he was in the main event picture for the last time. After his defeat in this match, he went to the Intercontinental title picture, which he could not win in the recent days.

Feud with Gunther

He had a brief feud with The Ring General Gunther over the WWE Intercontinental Championship that continued until SummerSlam which ended with a defeat to McIntyre. At WrestleMania 39, Gunther was challenged by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match. The match ended when Gunther pinned McIntyre.

Hiatus and Return

After this match, McIntyre did not appear in WWE for two long months and the fans started to make theories that he might be unhappy with the way he was treated in WWE. But he finally made his return during the Money in the Bank event to confront Gunther. McIntyre challenged Gunther again for the title at Summerslam and once again he faced defeat.

Majority of fans are waiting to see him get elevated to the main event scene once again. Fans also want him to turn heel and win the World Heavyweight Championship. A babyface Seth Rollins vs. a heel Drew McIntyre would have been a dream feud. But there are rumours that McIntyre has not extended his WWE contract yet which is scheduled to expire by early 2024. It is believed as soon as he extends his contract he would be given a spot in the main events once again.

Iconic Quotes from Drew McIntyre

“I want to inspire people and show people no matter what happens, no matter how much you get knocked down, you can pick yourself up. Just keep pushing forward, keep being positive.”

“I am happy to do anything that comes my way, and I will always do my best in anything that presents itself.”

“I wanted to look in the mirror and be accountable to only one person. The only person is me, and that’s the only thing that drives me. The only person I’m in competition with is myself.”

“There are a lot of people very sure of themselves that need to be brought back down to Earth. As good as they think they are, they’re really not.”

“’WWE’ Raw is the No. 1 sports-entertainment show in the world. If it starts to suffer, the rest of the sports-entertainment world starts to suffer.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Drew McIntyre

McIntyre had multiple big feuds throughout his carrier and most of them had major impacts in his wrestling career. Here, we would talk about the most recent ones, mostly after the ones he had after returning to WWE. One of the most important feud he had was against Roman Reigns since returning to the promotion. It had been a long feud and the duo had multiple pay per view matches.

In spite of the fact that McIntyre lost all the matches against Roman Reigns, it left a big impact on his career. Even though he lost the feud, it help him to become one of the top stars of the promotion. Another big feud to he had was against Randy Orton and it took place after WrestleMania 36 where McIntyre won the WWE Championship. This feud helped him to become a concrete main event star during the time.

McIntyre and Sheamus had multiple feuds together and in most meetings the Scottish Warrior came out victorious. One of the biggest feuds he had in the recent days was against the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. McIntyre might have lost the few but he didn’t excellent job to lift the Ring General. We hope to see him getting bigger feuds in the near future.

Drew McIntyre Injury

Drew McIntyre did not suffer any serious injury recently but he remained out of action after his WrestleMania 39 defeat by the hands of Gunther. There had been many speculations behind this absence. Some even believed that he was out of action due to an unwanted injury.

Other Details

McIntyre’s signature sword that kept on appearing with him is named after her mother Angela, who passed away in 2012. The sword is a symbol of his respect towards her mother. However, McIntyre did not use his sword as a signature since his WWE return at Money in the Bank.

Drew McIntyre Salary $1.8 million Brand Endorsements Not Known Yet Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

The Scottish Psychopath is available in both Twitter and Instagram. He has a verified account in Twitter with a stunning 1.1 million followers. He is also active on Instagram in his verified account with a total follower of 1.7 million. Here are the links of his accounts. Drew McIntyre Twitter, Drew McIntyre Instagram.

Drew McIntyre Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 5 Star 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AAA 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) AAW 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) AWR 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) EVOLVE 26 (70.27%) 2 (5.41%) 9 (24.32%) FCW 46 (50.55%) 5 (5.49%) 40 (43.96%) FWE 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWF 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Maximum Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 63 (84.00%) 1 (1.33%) 11 (14.67%) OTT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 14 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (33.33%) PWG 3 (42.86%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (57.14%) RevPro 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) ROH/PCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 43 (63.24%) 2 (2.94%) 23 (33.82%) WCPW 12 (63.16%) 1 (5.26%) 6 (31.58%) WrestleCade 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestleCon 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 341 (40.99%) 18 (2.16%) 473 (56.85%) WWNLive 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WXw 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) TOTAL 567 (47.93%) 30 (2.54%) 586 (49.54%)

Drew McIntyre Manager

Drew McIntyre currently does not have any manager right now, however, he expressed his desire to have Paul Heyman as his manager. In March 2022, he spoke to Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover podcast where he revealed this desire. Here is what the former two times WWE World Champion said;

“I’ve been around Paul Heyman when he’s been managing some of my opponents like a Brock Lesnar and a Roman Reigns, and I saw what he’s been able to do for them. He is someone that has advised me throughout the years, especially when I was younger and he’s a very, very smart individual,” said McIntyre.

“He’s not shy to speak his mind, and most of the time it’s because he’s right, and some people don’t like that. He’s kept himself within the industry because he is that good. So I may have to go with Paul Heyman and there may be something interesting down the line, you’re talking about a bad Drew and a Paul Heyman. Again, we’re just playing fantasy booker here, that could be interesting.” (H/T: Fightful)

FAQS

Q. When did Drew McIntyre start wrestling?

A. Drew McIntyre started working in 2001

Q. How tall is Drew McIntyre in feet?

A. Drew McIntyre is 6’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Drew McIntyre manager?

A. Drew McIntyre currently does not have any manager.

Q. What is current Drew McIntyre song?

A. Drew McIntyre uses the song ‘Gallantry’

Q. Who is Drew McIntyre mother?

A. Angela Anne Galloway was the mother of Drew McIntyre

Q. Who is Drew McIntyre father?

A. Andrew Galloway Sr. is the father of Drew McIntyre

Q. Who is currently Drew McIntyre girlfriend?

A. Drew McIntyre is currently married to Kaitlyn Frohnapfel since 2016

Q. Who is Drew McIntyre brother?

A. McIntyre does have a brother but the name is not known

Q. How much is Drew McIntyre worth?

A. Drew McIntyre’ net worth is something around $1.8m

Q. What is the favorite football team of Drew McIntyre?

A. McIntyre supports the Scottish football team Rangers.

Q. In which event Drew McIntyre won his first WWE Championship?

A. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar on the main event of WrestleMania 36

Q. Who broke Drew McIntyre’s first unbeaten streak in WWE?

A. McIntyre’s first unbeaten streak was ended by Kane.