Dusty Rhodes: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Dusty Rhodes was a famous American Professional wrestler who worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WCW, WWE, and territories of National Wrestling Alliance. He is considered one of the biggest legends in the world of professional wrestling and he also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2015.

Dusty Rhodes Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Rhodes was 6’2″ and his billed weight was 275 lbs. He was born on October 11, 1945 and the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion was 69 year old at the time of his death on June 11, 2015. He passed away due to kidney failure. He was an active professional wrestler for more than four decades.

Dusty Rhodes Early Life

Rhodes was born on October 11, 1945 and he was 69 year old at the time of his death on June 11, 2015. Austin, Texas was the place where Dusty Rhodes born. During his early life, he played Baseball and American Football at West Texas State. He even tried for the American Football League’s Boston Patriots, but he was not selected.

Who is Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes was an American Professional wrestler who passed away on June 11, 2015 at the age of 69. He is one of the biggest professional wrestling legends and he also won major championships from all over the world of wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. His children, Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes are also famous professional wrestlers.

Dusty Rhodes WWE Debut

Wrestling fans mostly remember his 1989 to 1991 WWE run as his first run in the promotion. But he worked in the promotion for the first time 12 years before when Vince McMahon Sr. Was in charge of the promotion. From 1977 to 1983 he worked in various matches for the promotion and he even main evented Madison Square Garden twice.

Professional Wrestling Career

Joining Wrestling World

Dusty Rhodes joined the world of professional wrestling back in 1967. He so an advertisement for Tony Santos’ professional wrestling promotion Big Time Wrestling which was based in Boston. He did not have any experience in the wrestling world but he still decided to join the promotion and he used his real life friendships with Bobby Duncum and the Funk brothers.

Early Career

He got the job and one of the early matches of his BTW career was for the BTW World Heavyweight title against then champion Frank Scarpa in the Boston Arena. During the time he did not have enough money so he had to spend nights in his cars. He was even forced to spend the Thanksgiving in a Boston soup kitchen.

Soon he started getting calls from other wrestling promotions like World Class Championship Wrestling of Fritz Von Erich and WCW Australia. He started winning championships as well and finally, he was earning some money. At first, he worked under the ring name Dusty Rhodes. After joining World Class Championship Wrestling he adopted his famous ring name Dusty Rhodes.

NWA Territories

From 1974 he started working on the territories of the National Wrestling Alliance. During that time NWA was a huge deal in the world of wrestling, unlike today. It had multiple promotions all over the world and holding any championship of the promotion was really prestigious. He remained active on the territories of NWA for more than a decade.

First WWE Run

During that time he also worked for World Wide Wrestling Federation which later became WWE. He did not sign any full time contract with the promotion during that time but he worked on various matches including multiple Heavyweight Championship matches with Billy Graham. He, however, could never win any Championship in WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Dusty Rhodes Dusty Rhodes Nick Names The American Dream Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Dusty Rhodes Height 6’2” Dusty Rhodes Weight 275 lbs. Relationship Status * Dusty Rhodes Net Worth $4 Million (at the time of his death in 2015) Dusty Rhodes Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1967 Mentor * Dusty Rhodes Signature Moves DDT, Diving Crossbody, Flip Flop ‘N Fly, Sleeper Hold Finishing Move(s) The Bionic Elbow Theme Song / Dusty Rhodes Song / Dusty Rhodes Music The Common Boogie Catchphrases *

Dusty Rhodes Net Worth & Salary

Unfortunately, the American dream is not alive anymore so we could not estimate his net worth at this moment. According to reports from various media sources, he had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death in 2015. Reports also suggest that he earned something around $500,000 at the time of his death.

Dusty Rhodes Family

Rhodes was born on October 11, 1945, in Austin, Texas. He was the son of Virgil Runnels Sr. and Katherine Trefell. Rhodes graduated from Albert Sydney Johnston High School and during his early life he played Baseball and American Football. When he joined the world of professional wrestling in 1967 he had no experience in wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments

Dusty Rhodes is considered one of the biggest legends in the world of professional wrestling and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. Despite he could never win any Championship from WWE, he did win big titles from other big promotions like WCW and NWA. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2007.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2007), Slammy Award (1 time), WWE Bronze Statue (2016) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NWA North American Heavyweight Championship (Hawaii version) (1 time) NWA World Tag Team Championship (Detroit Version) (1 time) – with Dick Murdoch NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA North American Tag Team Championship (Central States version) (1 time) – with Dick Murdoch NWA Brass Knuckles Championship (Florida version) (2 times), NWA Florida Bahamian Championship (1 time), NWA Florida Global Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Magnum T. A., NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (12 times), NWA Florida Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Dick Murdoch (1), Dick Slater (1), Bobo Brazil (1), and André the Giant (1), NWA Florida Television Championship (2 times), NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (Florida version) (10 times), NWA United States Tag Team Championship (Florida version) (2 times) – with Bugsy McGraw (1) and Blackjack Mulligan (1), NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2017 NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA National Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Cadillac Cup (1984) IWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Dick Murdoch NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Buff Bagwell, NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with The Road Warriors, NWA World Tag Team Championship (Mid-Atlantic version) (2 times) – with Dick Slater (1) and Manny Fernandez (1), NWA World Television Championship (3 times), Bunkhouse Stampede (1985–1988), WCW Hall of Fame (Class of 1995) PWF World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Hall of Fame (Class of 2011), NWA Legends Hall of Heroes (Class of 2016) NWA American Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Baron von Raschke (1) and Dick Murdoch (1), NWA Brass Knuckles Championship (Texas version) (3 times) NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (San Francisco version) (1 time) NWA North American Heavyweight Championship (Tri-State version) (1 time), NWA United States Tag Team Championship (Tri-State version) (1 time) – with André the Giant NWF World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Dick Murdoch New Japan Pro-Wrestling – Greatest 18 Club inductee Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (1987) with Nikita Koloff and The Road Warriors vs. Four Horsemen, Match of the Year (1979) vs. Harley Race on August 21, Match of the Year (1986) vs. Ric Flair in a cage match at The Great American Bash, Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1978, 1979, 1987), Stanley Weston Award (2013), Wrestler of the Year (1977, 1978), Ranked No. 193 of the top 500 wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2001, Ranked No. 11 of the top 500 wrestlers of “PWI Years” in 2003, Ranked No. 76 and No. 88 of the top 100 tag teams of the “PWI Years” with Magnum T. A. and Manny Fernandez, respectively, in 2003 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum – Class of 2010 IWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Dick Murdoch Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Babyface (1980), Best Booker (1986), Most Charismatic (1982) tied with Ric Flair, Most Embarrassing Wrestler (1990), Most Overrated (1987, 1988), Most Obnoxious (1988, 1989), Readers’ Least Favorite Wrestler (1987, 1988), Worst Feud of the Year (1988) vs. Tully Blanchard, Worst Gimmick (1988), Worst Television Announcer (1997), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996) Records Multiple NWA title holder

Personal life & Lifestyle

Rhodes’ sons Goldust and Cody are often regarded as two brothers but they are actually step brothers. Goldust Dustin Rhodes was actually from Dusty’s first marriage with Sandra Runnels. Cody was from his second marriage with Michelle Runnels. Dustin Rhodes Goldust was actually 16 year older than his step brother Cody Rhodes.

Personal Information Table

Dusty Rhodes Real Name / Full Name Virgil Riley Runnels Jr. Birth Date October 11, 1945 Dusty Rhodes Age 69 (at the time of his death in 2015) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Austin, Texas Nationality American Hometown Austin, Texas School/College/University West Texas A&M University, Arlington Heights High School, Sacred Heart High School (East Grand Forks, Minnesota) Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Dusty Rhodes Ethnicity White Current Residence * Hobbies * Dusty Rhodes Tattoo *

Dusty Rhodes Movies and TV Shows

Rhodes never considered acting as a professional wrestling career and there is no record on whether he ever appeared in any movies or television series. He did, however, appear in a number of wrestling related documentary movies. He also gave a voice over in Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon which was an animated movie released in 2016.

Dusty Rhodes Wife

Dusty Rhodes married Michelle Runnels in 1978 and lived with her as long as he was alive. Cody Rhodes was one of the year children and is currently one of the biggest names in sports entertainment. Michelle Runnels is currently living as the widow of Dusty. Previously, he married Sandra Runnels in 1965 and they lived together for 10 years. Famous professional wrestler Dustin Rhodes Goldust was their son.

Main Event Success

Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW

In 1985, Rhodes joined Jim Crockett Promotions for the first time which later became World Championship Wrestling WCW. During this time, he earned the ultimate fame of his professional wrestling career. Not only because of his excellent wrestling skills, he was becoming famous for his amazing mic skills as well.

Success in WCW

He even started working as a booker during this time and even as his stint as a booker, he became pretty successful. During the time WCW was having a very strong competition with WWE and Rhodes did an excellent job in this situation. After Scarrcade 1988, Rhodes was fired from WCW due to an incident with the Road Warriors at the mentioned event.

Return to WCW, Short ECW Run

After getting fired from WCW, Rhodes joined WWE as a full timer and worked in the promotion for 2 years. He had been treated as a top star in WWE and he spent a couple of years in the promotion. He had some big Matches and big victories over some of the top names like Ted DiBiase. But he could never win any Championship in WWE. In 1991 he left the promotion.

In the same year, he buried the hatchet with WCW and returned to the promotion. He remained with the promotion until the death of it in 2001. During that time he also worked in Extreme Championship Wrestling. Slowly he was moving away from regular in ring competition due to his age. But he was already an established name in the world of wrestling and he was given the status of a legend.

Final Days

After the death of WCW, he worked in various wrestling promotions including TNA Wrestling and some independent circuit promotions as well. He returned to WWE in 2005 and he had been treated as a legend. He made some in ring appearances as well. In 2007, he had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He kept on making sporadic appearances in WWE until 2015; the year he passed away.

Iconic Quotes From Dusty Rhodes

“You don’t know what hard times are, daddy. Hard times are when the textile workers around this country are out of work, they got 4 or 5 kids and can’t pay their wages, can’t buy their food. Hard times are when the autoworkers are out of work, and they tell ’em to go home.”

“When I became ‘The American Dream,’ they needed a hero down here. I had no money – I couldn’t buy a car without being tied under – but I had to have a Cadillac with blue stars on the hood no matter what it cost because just driving in it will set how they look at me and perceive this guy; they’ll know.”

“One night in 1974, I made the comment, ‘Here I am, this fat kid, the son of a plumber. I don’t look like a body builder; fist fight in a parking lot, it doesn’t matter. I’m getting ready to sell out this building. I’m going to sell out Madison Square Garden one day. This is the American Dream. I’m living it.’”

“Kevin Sullivan? He’s Anthony Hopkins. The Prince of Darkness. The devil himself. Against the ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes, the chubby plumber’s son from Austin, Texas. My God, those billboards go up, and you’re going to want to go see it.”

“I can’t explain it, but from the first day I stepped into a wrestling ring, I knew that one day I was going to be a big superstar. I knew that one day I would be the NWA World Heavyweight Champion like my hero, Lou Thesz.”

“At the time when I started, coming out of football, I always used a forearm or an elbow. When it became Bionic is when I said it was Bionic. I went to some secret doctor in Istanbul who put some Bionic stuff in there.”

“What takes Hollywood weeks and months to film takes professional wrestlers and the companies behind them literally minutes to put together. A spontaneous explosion of emotion unleashed before your very eyes.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Dusty Rhodes

In his four decade long professional wrestling career, Rhodes had some big feuds with some of the biggest names of wrestling. The Four Horsemen, especially Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard where some of the biggest rivals of his career. He also had some excellent feuds with the likes of Abdullah the Butcher and Terry Funk.

Among his other rivals, Kevin Sullivan, Blackjack Mulligan, Nikita Koloff, Harley Race, and Superstar Billy Graham will be on top of the list. One of the most requested rivalries in the wrestling history was Rhodes vs. Hulk Hogan. These two legends faced each other in a few occasions but they never had any concrete tribal tree which will always be remembered as one of the biggest missed opportunities in wrestling history.

Dusty Rhodes Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Rhodes had to go through multiple severe injuries throughout his career. At WrestleMania VI he wrestled in a mixed tag team match and a couple of weeks after he picked up a foot injury that sidelined him from action for a number of months. He was scheduled for a house show circuit and due to the injury he was replaced by Roddy Piper.

Other Details

Rhodes has appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. One of the earliest video games in which he appeared as a playable character was ECW Anarchy Rulz that was released back in year 2000. He also appeared as a downloadable content in WWE 2K19 which was one of his latest appearances in a WWE video game.

Dusty Rhodes Salary * Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Dusty Rhodes is not alive anymore so he does not have any verified account on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Dusty Rhodes Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 3PW 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) AJPW 4 (40.00%) 2 (20.00%) 4 (40.00%) AWA 16 (47.06%) 5 (14.71%) 13 (38.24%) CWA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) CWF 6 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (25.00%) ECW 8 (88.89%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (11.11%) FCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FIP 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HUSTLE 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) IWA-MS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) MLW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 12 (63.16%) 4 (21.05%) 3 (15.79%) NWA 29 (63.04%) 5 (10.87%) 12 (26.09%) NWA TNA 11 (64.71%) 2 (11.76%) 4 (23.53%) NWA/BTA (Dallas) 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) 2 (50.00%) NWA/UWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCW 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleReunion 2 (66.67%) 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WWF 45 (80.36%) 2 (3.57%) 9 (16.07%) WWWF 11 (68.75%) 1 (6.25%) 4 (25.00%) TOTAL 164 (65.34%) 23 (9.16%) 64 (25.50%)

Dusty Rhodes Manager

Rhodes had been managed by several big names throughout his wrestling career, but the most memorable manager he ever had was Sapphire. She was actually a fan of Rhodes and WWE hired her as the manager of Rhodes. She represented the “Common Women” among the wrestling fans and she even teamed up with Rhodes at WrestleMania VI to take on the team of Randy Savage and Sherry.

FAQS

Q. When did Dusty Rhodes start wrestling?

A. Dusty Rhodes started working in 1967

Q. How tall is Dusty Rhodes in feet?

A. Dusty Rhodes is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Dusty Rhodes manager?

A. Dusty Rhodes had been managed by several names throughout his career. Sapphire was one of the most famous names among them

Q. What is current Dusty Rhodes song?

A. Dusty Rhodes used the song ‘Common Man Boogie’

Q. Who is Dusty Rhodes mother?

A. Dusty Rhodes’ mother was Katherine Trefell

Q. Who is Dusty Rhodes father?

A. Dusty Rhodes’ father was Virgil Runnels Sr.

Q. Who is currently Dusty Rhodes girlfriend?

A. Dusty Rhodes was married to Sandra Runnels until his death in 2015

Q. Who is Dusty Rhodes brother?

A. Larry Rhodes was the brother of Dusty Rhodes

Q. How much is Dusty Rhodes worth?

A. Dusty Rhodes’ net worth was something around $4m at the time of his death

Q. How many times Dusty Rhodes won the NWA World Heavyweight title?

A. Dusty Rhodes had been a one time NWA World Heavyweight Championship