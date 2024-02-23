Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoiler On Possible Surprise Entrants At WWE PLE

Elimination Chamber 2024 is coming with a stacked card where three championships from WWE Raw and Smackdown will be defended. In addition, the two gimmick Chamber matches will be on the card to determine two Wrestlemania 40 encounters from the men’s and women’s divisions.

Videos of The Undertaker, Triple H, Bobby Lashley, and more arriving in Perth have already surfaced on the internet for Elimination Chamber 2024. The entire WWE crew has visited the country for this grand international outing. A surprising name from the women’s roster has been spotted in the location in the form of Shayna Baszler. Liv Morgan and Kevin Owens have been spotted enjoying their time on the Rottnest Island in Australia, along with The Queen of Spades.

The former NXT Women’s Champion is not booked to appear at Elimination Chamber 2024 if not WWE plans to present her in a surprising capacity. Speaking of these surprising elements, fans have started wondering if there will be any genuine surprise appearances on the show. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said fans should expect more than just the advertised matches.

“[There will be] some surprises,” Meltzer kept things positive about surprises being there at Elimination Chamber 2024 but the veteran wrestling reporter didn’t mention who those names could eventually be “There’s rumors. It’s not The Rock, don’t worry.”

Speaking of The Rock, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque essentially confirmed that he would not be appearing at the Elimination Chamber 2024. The message came after The Great One made it clear that he had no plans to be in Australia for the show unless Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins talk trash on the Grayson Waller Effect.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is set for tomorrow night February 24 from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The confirmed match card for the annual PLE is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect