Elimination Chamber 2024: Top Participants Warn Opponents Following WWE Raw

Elimination Chamber 2024 is coming with new hopes for WWE’s men’s and women’s division to make way for Wrestlemania 40. Two separate gimmick Chamber matches will be hosted at the premium live event set for this weekend to set up two different championship matches for the show of shows.

Raquel Rodriguez was out of action for a few months due to Mast Cell Activation Syndrome Not only she has returned on Raw, this week but she also qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 bout by winning the final Chamber match qualifier. Following the triumphant return Rodriguez would then celebrate her win with Gabriel Iglesias.

Cora Jade Changes Up Her Look Amid Injury Hiatus From WWE NXT TV

While speaking on WWE Raw Exclusive, comedian and avid WWE fan Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias interviewed Raquel Rodriguez after she won the final qualifier on Raw to make it to Elimination Chamber 2024. Rodriguez was immensely happy to be with Iglesias as the two celebrate the win. Raquel was also focused on performing inside the horrifying Chamber structure,

“It feels good. It feels good. Those couple of months out felt like years to me. You don’t understand how crazy I was going, just being at home, walking back and forth like, ‘I gotta get back in the ring, I gotta get back in the ring, I gotta get healthy, I gotta get back.’ Finally, I’m here, and not only am I here, but I won, and I get to go to go Australia, and I get to go to the Chamber.”

Apart from Raquel, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton will be battling it out in the Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup in Perth, Australia. The participants wanted to gain momentum in their favor and started a brawl on this week’s Raw. Following the conclusion of the episode, Becky took to Twitter and sent a warning to her opponents that they would be locked in with The Man,

‘‘I won’t be locked in the Elimination Chamber with them. They will be locked in there with The Man.”

I won’t be locked in the Elimination Chamber with them. They will be locked in there with The Man. pic.twitter.com/rON3I0LlVc — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 20, 2024

At this point, Becky Lynch is a clear-cut favorite to win Elimination Chamber 2024 and confirm the dream match against Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 40 for the Women’s World Title. Liv Morgan is also one of the favorites to become the Chamber match winner.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event will take place at the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth, Australia. The updated match card for the show is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect