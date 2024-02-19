Elimination Chamber 2024: Wrestlemania-Esque Press Event Set For WWE PLE

While Elimination Chamber 2024 is approaching closer, the anticipation is high among the WWE Universe around Australia. After a gap of more than five years, WWE is hosting a PLE from the Down Under and it will further mark the final stop before Wrestlemania 40. That being said, WWE will have no limitations before presenting this weekend’s event as a close version of The Show of Shows.

WWE has confirmed that a non-ticketed fan and press event ahead of this weekend’s Elimination Chamber 2024 will be happening, this weekend. WWE held a similar kind of event earlier this month to hype WrestleMania 40, featuring a showdown between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes from Las Vegas, Nevada to garner attention from the fans.

This show around Elimination Chamber 2024 will be hosted in Perth, Australia, this Friday, February 23, at 12 PM AWST, 11 PM EST. Unlike any of the weekly PLE shows which need to be accessed via payment, this press event for Elimination Chamber 2024 will be free for all and it will be streaming live on WWE social and digital channels, internationally.

At present, several top WWE Superstars are slated to appear at Elimination Chamber 2024 press conference and those are the women’s world champion Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, and WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Ripley is the star attraction of the press event as she’s returning to her home nation to defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax at the PLE.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Last Chance Battle Royal Match Winner

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect