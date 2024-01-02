Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Hits Free Agency Market Ahead Of Imminent TV Return

It was reported months ago by reliable sources that Deonna Purrazzo, one of the largest mascots in today’s women’s wrestling was set to hit the free agency market at the very beginning of 2024. Going by her social media update in the latest, those are indeed true and promotions should be coming to get her as she was a trending name on X.

According to the previous reports of Fightful Select, Deonna Purrazzo is gearing up to explore her options as a free agent, and as of now, no agreement has been reached with IMPACT Wrestling. Given that the talent has performed in various wrestling promotions, including WWE, NXT, AEW, ROH, AAA, and Stardom, she could be heading back to any one of them given her current status,

Deonna Purrazzo is no longer associated with TNA Wrestling

In an update, Fightful has again reported that Deonna Purrazzo has become a free agent who could appear on television again very shortly. The source also noted that the former TNA star is expected to join another promotion imminently, but her destination is unknown. With this, it’s become evident that she is leaving the promotion that gave her an establishment over the past three years or so.

NWA star Kamille’s contract has also expired, making her the latest former NWA Women’s Champion to have left the company. Tony Khan recently stated that he plans to hire multiple active free agents in 2024 to load up the AEW women’s division with more talent. With that, the likes of Deonna Purrazzo and Kamille are being rumored to join All Elite Wrestling.

Some fans speculated that Deonna Purrazzo might stick with IMPACT Wrestling especially after she was featured in the renovated TNA Wrestling graphics. However, it seems like her journey with the company closed out when IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution tapings went down in Canada in early December.