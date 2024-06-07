Mandy Rose has left the WWE but that didn’t essentially stop her career growth outside the professional wrestling circuit. She has since flourished in multiple ventures outside the wrestling genre namely in the content-sharing service. The former Golden Goddess has topped everyone else in the premium content creation space which also increased her fan following.

Be it on social media or even in the registration-based content service, Mandy Rose has no scarcity when it comes to fans’ support. This was the content service itself that led her out of the WWE by the end of 2022 but that didn’t put an end to sharing more content. Fans support her in a big way which further inspires her to deliver even more.

“You Have To Have Thick Skin,” Kelly Kelly On Surviving In The WWE

Mandy Rose showers praise on her supportive fanbase

Mandy Rose recently participated in WrestleCon during the WrestleMania XL weekend, where she interacted with fans. She also received some intriguing gifts during this appearance. While speaking on her Power Alphas podcast, it was revealed that one fan gave her fresh zucchini while the other gave her a mozzarella.

“My fans are so amazing and I’ve gotten really amazing gifts in the past. There were a few different ones. One being fresh mozzarell [Mozzarella], which is very interesting. Not as good as my dad’s mozzarell. The other two were really interesting. A pecan pie,” Mandy Rose continued to sound grateful for her fanbase.

“This last one was, oh my gosh, I’m so grateful for this fan. How do I top this? How does a fan top this? A zucchini. Do you want to know what he said? It’s not gross. He said, ‘Here is fresh zucchini in case of an emergency.’ I don’t know if there’s some weird thing behind that. I was like, ‘Okay, thanks I’m going to go stick this up my ass.’”

As stated above, Mandy Rose’s departure was linked to content on her premium paywall as WWE wasn’t allowing third-party content, back then. Reports also claimed that she was not given the opportunity to remove that content beforehand her release. Despite the shocking nature of her release, the former NXT Women’s Champion doesn’t hold any bad blood with the company and she further intends to come back for one last run.

Natalya Neidhart’s Full Accolades From WWE Career Ahead Of 2024 Contract Expiry