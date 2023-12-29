Bio

Gail Kim is a retired Canadian professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling and she has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. She is a record seven times TNA Knockouts Champion. She retired from in ring action in 2019.

Gail Kim Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Kim is 5’4″ and her billed weight is 120 lbs. She was born on February 20, 1977 and currently the WWE Women’s champion is 46 year old. She has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling and she was one of the biggest stars of the women’s wrestling during her time.

Gail Kim: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Gail Kim Early Life

Kim was born on February 20, 1977 and currently the former 7 times TNA Knockouts champion is 46 year old. Toronto, Ontario, Canada is the place where Gail Kim born. She studied in York Memorial Collegiate Institute and majored in kinesiology at the University of Toronto. Later she got transferred to Ryerson University and changed her major to nutrition.

Who is Gail Kim

Gail Kim is a 46 year old retired Canadian professional wrestler who has who had been active in the world of wrestling for nearly two decades. She has a worked in major professional wrestling promotions and she also won loads of big Championship. Currently she is working as a producer in TNA Wrestling.

Gail Kim WWE Debut

Kim worked on Ohio Valley Wrestling for eight months before making her male roster debut in June 2003. She made her debut during a battle Royal which was scheduled to determine the new WWE Women’s Champion which was vacated after the previous champion Jazz got injured. Kim made an instant impact by winning the battle royal and becoming the Women’s champion on her debut.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Kim joined the world of professional wrestling in the year 2000 at the age of 23. She started her wrestling career on the independent circuit. She worked on various independent circuit wrestling promotions and remained active on the Indies for a couple of years. She was pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world and soon she got a big call.

Ohio Valley Wrestling

In 2002 she signed a professional contract with WWE and started working in the development territory of the promotion. Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) was the development territory of WWE back then. She spent around 8 months on the Ohio Valley Wrestling brand of WWE and she had been pretty impressive.

Main Roster Success

In June 2003, Kim made her main roster debut as a babyface. She was billed from South Korea in WWE. The promotion aired promo packages to hype her main roster arrival. She made an instant impact by winning the WWE Women’s Championship on her debut by winning a battle royal. It was pretty much confirmed that the promotion had big plans for her.

Various Feuds

He could hold the championship for only four weeks before losing the title to Molly Holly. Soon after dropping the Championship she turned heel and started a feud with Trish Stratus. Back then there were not enough options in the women’s division of WWE and she got an instant top push in the promotion as she got the opportunity to feud with some of the biggest names.

Final Days in First Run

She continued working with Trish Stratus, Lita, and Molly Holly and she was also featured on pay per view events. But unfortunately in November 2003, she suffered a severe injury as she broke her right collarbone. She returned to action on April 2004 and she kept on competing for the WWE Women’s Championship, however, she could never win it back. By November 2004 WWE gave on her and released her.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Gail Kim Gail Kim Nick Names Queen of Cats Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Gail Kim Height 5’4” Gail Kim Weight 120 lbs. Relationship Status Married Gail Kim Net Worth $1 Million Gail Kim Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2000 Mentor * Gail Kim Signature Moves Arm-trap neckbreaker, Double knee facebreaker, Jawbreaker, Queen of Spades Finishing Move(s) Eat Defeat, Air Raid Crash Theme Song / Gail Kim Song / Gail Kim Music Puppets on a String (TNA Wrestling) Catchphrases *

Gail Kim Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Kim is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. There is no concrete report on how much he earns in TNA Wrestling at this moment. Some sources claim that she earns something around $40,000 per year in the promotion as her annual salary.

Gail Kim Family

Kim was born on February 20, 1977 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. There is not enough information available about her parents or whether she had any siblings. It is reported that her parents were of Korean ethnicity. She majored in kinesiology at the University of Toronto but later transferred to Ryerson University and changed her major to nutrition.

Championships and Accomplishments

Kim had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships. She had been one of the top stars of the Knockouts division of TNA Wrestling during her time. She is the inaugural and record seven times TNA Knockouts champion. She has also won other championships in the promotion. She is also a former WWE Women’s champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Championship (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Apocalypse Wrestling Federation – Diva of the Year (2001), ABC Women’s Championship (1 time) The Baltimore Sun – Woman of the Year (2007) FC Women’s Championship (1 time) Cauliflower Alley Club – Women’s Wrestling Award (2015) IWR Diamond Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2012 TNA / Impact Knockouts Championship (7 times, inaugural), TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Madison Rayne, Gauntlet for the Gold (2007, 2016 – Knockouts), Queen of the Knockouts (2013), World Cup (2015) – with Jeff Hardy, Gunner, Rockstar Spud, Davey Richards, and Crazzy Steve, TNA Hall of Fame (2016), TNA Year End Award (1 time) Records Inaugural and Record seven times TNA Knockouts Champion, One Time WWE Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

When Kim was introduced in front of the WWE Universe in June, 2003, it was announcee that she was from Korea. However, she is originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is reported that her parents had Korean ethnicity but there are not enough information available about her parents. In 2017 it was announced that she has become an American citizen.

Personal Information Table

Gail Kim Real Name / Full Name Gail Kim Birth Date February 20, 1977 Gail Kim Age 46 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality American Hometown Toronto, Ontario, Canada School/College/University York Memorial Collegiate Institute, University of Toronto, Toronto Metropolitan University Educational Qualification Majored in Nutrition Religion Christianity Gail Kim Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Tampa, Florida Hobbies Basketball, Volleyball, Softball Gail Kim Tattoo *

Gail Kim Movies and TV Shows

Professional wrestling has always been the first preference as a career for Kim and acting has never been a serious career option for her. However, she has appeared in a number of movies and television series. She worked in the psychological thriller entitled Royal Kill which is an independent film.

Gail Kim Husband

Kim got married to Robert Irvine in May 2012. Robert Irvine is a celebrity chef whom she met on the set of Dinner: Impossible which is the famous American television series. The couple is still married and living happily together for 11 years, however they do not have any children as of now.

Success in TNA Wrestling

Joining TNA

After leaving WWE in November 2004, Kim joined TNA Wrestling for the first time in her career after WWE’s 90 day no compete clause was over. Upon joining the promotion she started working as the manager of the America’s Most Wanted tag team. She was active in some non wrestling roles in her early days in the promotion.

Success in TNA

Soon, she joined in ring action and during that time TNA Wrestling was also introducing their new Knockouts division. Kim became the biggest center point of the new decision and she also became the first ever TNA Knockout champion. Soon after joining the in ring action, she became one of the biggest attractions of the promotion.

Kim remained active in TNA wrestling for 3 years and she went on to become one of the top stars of the promotion. She had been one of the biggest attractions of the Knockouts division of the promotion as she won the title multiple times. There is no doubt that TNA Wrestling made her one of the top stars in the women’s wrestling of the time.

Return to WWE

In 2008 she returned to WWE and this time the fans were pretty much hopeful about her WWE career. But once again things did not go pretty well for her in WWE as her return to the promotion would always remain one of the most random returns of all time and there was no impact whatsoever. She remained active in WWE for 3 years but the promotion could not utilize her at all.

Return to TNA, Final Days

In 2011 she returned to TNA Wrestling and she kept on dominating the promotion just like she did previously. She kept on winning championships and as long as she was active in the ring, she was a top star of the promotion. In 2019 she took retirement from in ring action and currently she is working as a producer of TNA Wrestling. There are rumours that soon she would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Iconic Quotes From Gail Kim

“I know people are going to be surprised to hear me say this because they think I’m such an advocate for women’s wrestling… But I truly believe that the best time in wrestling, for me, was when I first got into WWE and they had a strong women’s division and they also had girls who strengths weren’t in the ring and were more for entertainment.”

“I heard many times that they want the Divas to be girly. They didn’t care about the heel girls getting any heat. We just didn’t understand. They did everything in their power, it seemed, to take everything to give us a good match, for the heels to get any heat. It was no kicking one week, or no punching the next. No this, no that.”

“I’m just glad when I was fighting for us to wrestle I would always have people tell me, ‘Gail, women’s wrestling is for the bathroom breaks, you know they really don’t want to see it.’ I would get discouraged a little bit but I was very adamant, so I’m glad that we girls proved them wrong.”

“My back was starting to deteriorate and basically what happened was I just couldn’t walk after a couple of matches here and there. I never had an MRI and I never knew what was going on in my body for so long, and then it was coming to point where I was always wrestling and not being able to walk after.”

“When I first saw ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy, I thought to myself, ‘Umm…’ I actually said to Jeremy Borash ‘Why is he talking like that? Is he trying to make an accent and it’s coming out really bad?’ And then it kind of grows on you and it’s just funny as hell, at least for me.”

“Once I started to retire, I was telling all of the girls in my generation, ‘Wow I feel like an outsider in this locker room because this whole new generation of women has stepped in,’ and that was one of the signs where I said maybe it’s time to retire.”

“People at WWE would say, ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re the best wrestler,’ but I would think about Dean Malenko and Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio. They weren’t necessarily the greatest talkers, but they were great wrestlers. I wanted to be that person.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Gail Kim

Kim was active in the world of wrestling for a long time and she went through some big rivalries with some of the biggest names in wrestling. After joining WWE she had rivalries with the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita. Her rivalry with Trish was getting really heated up but an unfortunate injury interrupted it and we could never get the best out of it.

She also had multiple big rivalries with some of the biggest names in the wrestling world during her TNA Wrestling run as well. One of her top rivals was Awesome Kong during her TNA run and it was pretty entertaining. Taryn Terrell was also a big Rival of Kim and the duo mostly feuded for the Knockouts Championship. She also had feuds with some of the Other big names of the promotion.

Gail Kim Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Kim had to go through multiple severe injuries throughout her career. One of the worst injuries of a career was the broken collarbone injury that she suffered in 2003 during her WWE run and it sidelined her from action for a number of months. A lot of fans believe that this injury stopped her progress in WWE.

Other Details

Kim has appeared in a couple of video games as playable characters. She only appeared in two WWE video games that are Smackdown vs RAW 2010 and Smackdown vs RAW 2011. She did not appear in any other WWE video games since she was not active in the promotion for a long time. But we can definitely expect her to feature in future wrestling games.

Gail Kim Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Gail Kim is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a total following of 253K people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Gail Kim Instagram.

Gail Kim Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AIW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GFW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) Impact Wrestling 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Impact/IWR 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Smash (Canada) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 168 (50.91%) 4 (1.21%) 158 (47.88%) TNA/WRESTLE-1 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina) 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) Wrestlefanfest 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WSW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WWE 69 (47.92%) 1 (0.69%) 74 (51.39%) TOTAL 251 (50.20%) 5 (1.00%) 244 (48.80%)

Gail Kim Manager

Kim did not work with any professional managers during her wrestling career and she has mostly worked as a solo star. However, she had been managed by some of her fellow wrestlers through time to time. When she worked as a tag team with Madison Rayne, she had been managed by her during her singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Gail Kim start wrestling?

Gail Kim started working in 2000

Q. How tall is Gail Kim in feet?

Gail Kim is 5’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Gail Kim manager?

Gail Kim does not have a manager

Q. What is current Gail Kim song?

Gail Kim uses the song ‘Puppets on a String’ in TNA Wrestling

Q. Who is Gail Kim mother?

Not known

Q. Who is Gail Kim father?

Not known

Q. Who is currently Gail Kim boyfriend?

Gail Kim is currently married to celebrity chef Robert Irvine

Q. Who is Gail Kim brother?

Not known

Q. How much is Gail Kim worth?

Gail Kim’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Gail Kim won the WWE Women’s title?

Gail Kim had been a two times NXT Champion