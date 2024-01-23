Grayson Waller: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Grayson Waller is an Australian professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. He has mostly worked on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2021 and he has also worked in the NXT for a couple of years before joining the main roster in 2023. Currently, he is active in Friday Night Smackdown.

Grayson Waller Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Waller is 6’3″ and his billed weight is 205 lbs. He is still not a big name in WWE and yet to win any Championship but his excellent physique can definitely lead him to greater success in the promotion. He was born on 21 March 1990 and currently he is 33 year old.

Grayson Waller Early Life

Waller was born on 21 March 1990 and currently, the Smackdown star is 33 years old. Sydney, Australia is the place where Grayson Waller born. There is not enough information available about his past life. It is reported that he was a Golden Gloves boxer previously and he also worked as a history teacher when he was active on the independent circuit.

Grayson Waller WWE Debut

Waller made his WWE debut in June 2017 in an episode of 205 Live. In his debut match, he defeated Sunil Singh to create an instant impact. He made his main roster debut in May 2023 after he got drafted to the main roster during the WWE draft of the same year. He hosted his Grayson Waller Talkshow with AJ Styles being his special guest.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Waller was a Golden Gloves boxer and he had been pretty successful in his boxing career. Waller also worked as a History teacher in High School. At the same time, he worked as a professional wrestler on the Australian independent circuit.

Independent Circuit

Waller joined the world of professional wrestling in 2017 at the age of 27. He made his wrestling debut Newcastle Pro Wrestling event, and he worked under the ring name Matty Wahlberg. He had been pretty impressive in his debut match. His first ever wrestling match was against SnapChad and he lost the match.

He became a regular on the Australian independent circuit and he kept on working on various independent circuit promotions. He also won multiple championships from all over the independent circuit of Australia. He remained active in the indies for around four years.

WWE Debut

In March 2021, Waller finally got the biggest fall of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Upon signing with the promotion, on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. He made his debut during an episode of 205 Live under the ring name Grayson Waller and in his debut match he defeated Sunil Singh of the Bollywood Boys. It was a pretty impressive debut.

Success in NXT

He remained active in NXT for a couple of years. He mostly worked as a heel in the NXT and he became quite famous among the wrestling fans. He constantly challenged for various championships in the NXT but he could never win any championships in NXT. Even though he had been pretty impressive.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Grayson Waller Grayson Waller Nick Names The Moment Maker Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Grayson Waller Height 6’3 ” Grayson Waller Weight 205 lbs. Relationship Status Single Grayson Waller Net Worth $3.5 Million Grayson Waller Eye Color Gray Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2017 Mentor * Grayson Waller Signature Moves Low Attitude Roundhouse, Fisherman Carry Spinebuster, Jumping Elbow Drop, Diving Dropkick Finishing Move(s) Rolling Thunder Stunner Theme Song / Grayson Waller Song / Grayson Waller Music Catch your Breath, I am Danger Catchphrases *

Grayson Waller Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Waller is estimated to be somewhere around $3.5 million. He is still a pretty new face in WWE and did not get to win any Championship either but he earns more than a lot of regular starts in WWE. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $500,000 as his annual salary in WWE.

Grayson Waller Family

Waller was born on March 21, 1990 in Sydney, Australia. It is reported that he was a Golden Gloves boxer before joining the world of professional wrestling. He also worked as a history teacher in the high school at the same time when he was working on the Australian independent circuit. There is still no information available about his parents or whether he has any siblings.

Championships and Accomplishments

Waller worked on the Australian independent circuit for around 4 years and he won multiple championships from all over the indies. He joined WWE in 2021 and he is in the main roster since last year. So far he could not win any championships in WWE but we can definitely expect him to win some prestigious Championships in the future since he has been pretty impressive in the promotion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (2022) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) FWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Newy Pro Middleweight Championship (1 time), King of the Castles (2018) – with Carter Deams Pro Wrestling Australia – 2019 PWA Colosseum Winner Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 439 of the top singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2021 Wrestling GO! Silver Medal Championship (1 time), Wrestling GO! 24/7 Watermelon Championship (1 time), Wrestling Go! Year End Awards (3 times) Records Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (NXT) (2022)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Waller is not only a famous professional wrestler but he also hosts his own Talkshow where he invites various wrestlers. He has welcomed the many big wrestlers like AJ Styles in his talk show. It is not very common to host talk shows these days in WWE, unlike the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Personal Information Table

Grayson Waller Real Name / Full Name Matthew Farrelly Birth Date 21 March 1990 Grayson Waller Age 33 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Sydney, Australia Nationality Australian Hometown Sydney, Australia School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Grayson Waller Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies * Grayson Waller Tattoo *

Grayson Waller Movies and TV Shows

Waller is currently focusing on his professional wrestling career and he is not trying to divert his mind to any other professional like acting. However, he has appeared in multiple television series like Australian Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders 2 in which he worked as a competitor. He has also made a cameo appearance in the Young Rock which is an American Television sitcom.

Grayson Waller Wife

As per reports, Waller is currently single and there are no reports that he is dating anyone at this moment. However, there are reports that the 33 year old has dated some big names in the past. One of the names that is linked to him is his fellow Australian professional wrestler Indi Hartwell who is active in Monday Night RAW at this moment.

Main Roster Success

Final Days in the NXT

Waller remained active in the NXT for a couple of years and he mostly earned his reputation as a heel. He might not get to win any championship in the brand but he won the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge in 2022 which was scheduled to determine the No. 1 for NXT Championship, however, he failed to win the championship.

Getting Drafted to Smackdown

During the WWE Draft of 2023, Waller had been drafted to Friday Night Smackdown. Fans had high expectations from the WWE draft as it was the first draft after the takeover of Triple H and everybody expected that Triple H would do justice to everyone that gets drafted to the main roster.

But so far the draft has not been as good as it was expected. Some of the wrestlers had been totally vanished after getting drafted to the main roster. One of the examples was Apollo Crews who is nowhere to be seen after getting drafted to the main roster. A lot of wrestlers are struggling to get regular bookings in the main roster.

Main Roster Beginnings

But thankfully, Waller is receiving regular bookings in the main roster and he appears almost every week on Friday Night Smackdown. However, he did not get any major bookings yet. As of now, we have seen him working as the Tag Team partner of former two times WWE United States champion Austin Theory.

Recent Days, Teaming with Austin Theory

Since there are no Tag Team titles in Friday Night Smackdown at this moment, we are not getting to see them getting any meaningful Tag Team storyline so far. But there are rumors that SmackDown would get their own Tag Team Championship before or after WrestleMania 40. Theory and Waller would definitely be an excellent choice as the Tag Team Champions.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Grayson Waller

Waller did not have a very long career in WWE so far but he did have some excellent rivalries in the promotion. Upon making his main roster debut, he teamed up with Austin Theory and together the duo had a feud with Kevin Owens. Waller had matches with the former WWE Universal champion and the Australian professional wrestler had been pretty impressive.

Waller’s best rivalry in WWE so far has to be against the former two times WWE World Champion AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One moved to the NXT temporarily just to provide a decent push for Waller. The duo even feuded for a short amount of time in the main roster. Waller could never beat Styles but he did a very good job in this feud.

Grayson Waller Injury

When Waller made his main roster debut in 2023, could not step inside the ring since he had an injury and the fans only for him to host his talk show The Grayson Waller Effect. He got involved in a physical fight for the first time in the main roster at the Money in the Bank event when he interrupted John Cena and got beaten down by him.

Other Details

Waller has not appeared in many WWE video games so far despite he has been active in WWE since 2017. A lot of NXT stars regularly appear in WWE video games but it is a little difficult to understand why he did not appear in WWE video games until WWE 2K23 which can be marked as the first video game in which he appeared as a playable character. It is also the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Grayson Waller Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Grayson Waller Social Media Accounts

Grayson Waller is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a total following of 1 138K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Grayson Waller Instagram.

Grayson Waller Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 20 (34.48%) 0 (0.00%) 38 (65.52%) PWA Black Label 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWA Black Label/PROGRESS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WSW 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WWE 14 (33.33%) 1 (2.38%) 27 (64.29%) TOTAL 37 (34.91%) 1 (0.94%) 68 (64.15%)

Grayson Waller Manager

Waller has not worked with any professional manager so far in WWE and he has mostly worked as a singles competitor. However, after making his main roster debut, he teamed up with Austin Theory and the duo managed each other during their singles matches. We can definitely expect them to work as a team in the future as well.

FAQS

Q. When did Grayson Waller start wrestling?

A. Grayson Waller started working in 2017

Q. How tall is Grayson Waller in feet?

A. Waller is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Grayson Waller manager?

A. Waller currently gets managed by his Tag Team partner Austin Theory

Q. What is current Grayson Waller song?

A. Waller uses the song ‘Eye On The Prize’

Q. Who is Grayson Waller mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Grayson Waller father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Grayson Waller girlfriend?

A. Waller is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Grayson Waller brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Grayson Waller worth?

A. Waller’s net worth is something around $3.5m

Q. How many championships Grayson Waller won in WWE so far?

A. Waller did not win any championship in WWE yet