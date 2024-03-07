“I Definitely Left Perth With A Newfound Confidence,” Tiffany Stratton On WWE Chamber Experience

Tiffany Stratton showcased her all-round talent during her NXT run by becoming a champion on the brand at the age of just 24. Then she made an impressive debut on the WWE main roster on Smackdown which led her to the appearance at the latest bygone Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia where she looked forward to creating history.

Becky Lynch ended up winning that match but it was Tiffany Stratton who won hearts as well as support from the fans during that Elimination Chamber PLE. She was deeply encouraged by the chants for her during the press event and throughout the event. In a digital exclusive after the show, she even wondered if louder cheers could have allowed her to clinch a win.

Tiffany Stratton Adjusting To Insane Travel Schedule Following WWE Main Roster Jump

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Tiffany Stratton again went back to the PLE where the chants of her name from the audience before her entrance at the press conference boosted her confidence since she is a newcomer to the wrestling scene. In her comments, it was asserted that the crowd support meant so much to her,

“Going into it, I was the rookie, and I felt like nobody was really going to know who I was, so the fact that they were chanting my name before I even came out at the press conference was so reassuring for me, and I definitely left Perth with a newfound confidence.”

Tiffany Stratton Impresses WWE Officials Over Immense Support From Fans

Gaining confidence helped Tiffany Stratton with in-ring performances

The host of The Bump asked if Tiffany Stratton had forgiven Australia for her loss as they have probably come up short in offering even greater support for her. But the center of the universe acknowledged the support and expressed her gratitude, leaving her heel persona. She also mentioned that recent confidence helped her to leave the initial uncertainty in the ring after numerous TV matches and live performances,

“With being so new to wrestling, my confidence for sure was one thing that kind of wasn’t as good as it is now. I really didn’t know what I was doing in the very beginning, and now I have had so many matches on TV, in front of live crowds, so I feel like now I am truly confident, and I know who I am in the ring.”

Tiffany Stratton described her main roster debut as a “trial by fire,” and further expressed her desire to compete at another major premium live event in the future as the quest will be on for her to become the greatest of all time, down the road.