Indi Hartwell: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Indi Hartwell is an Australian professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE and is working in the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion. She has been active in the world of wrestling since 2016 and she has won multiple prestigious championships from the wrestling world. She also won the top championship from the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE.

Indi Hartwell Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Hartwell is 5’10” and her billed weight is 139 lbs. She was born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and currently the former NXT Women’s Champion is 27 years old. She has been active in WWE since 2019 and she worked in the NXT for four years before making her main roster debut in 2023.

Indi Hartwell Early Life

Hartwell was born on 17 August and currently the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is 27 year old. Melbourne, Victoria, Australia is the place where Indi Hartwell born. She joined the wrestling at the age of 19 and she was trained by Professional Championship Wrestling (PCW) Academy in Melbourne.

Who is Indi Hartwell

Currently, she is active in Monday Night RAW brand of WWE.

Indi Hartwell WWE Debut

Hartwell reportedly signed a professional contract with WWE in November 5th, 2019 and she made her WWE in ring WWE only a couple of days after signing the contract. She made her in ring debut during a live event. She made her television debut in January 2020 as she participated in a no. 1 Contender Battle Royal for the NXT Women’s Championship, needless to say, she lost it.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Hartwell joined the world of professional wrestling in 2016. She trained by Professional Championship Wrestling (PCW) which is a wrestling academy based on Melbourne, Australia. She worked on various independent circuit promotions mostly based on Australia and won multiple championships.

Independent Circuit

She worked on a number of independent circuit promotions during her early days like Battle Championship Wrestling, Newcastle Pro Wrestling, Riot City Wrestling, and World Series Wrestling. She won multiple championships and accomplishments from all the mentioned promotions. Moreover, she was pretty successful on the independent circuit promotions.

Signing with WWE, Debut

In 2019, she got the biggest call of her career when she got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. She reportedly signed a contract on November 5th, 2019 and it took only a couple of days for her to make her WWE debut for the promotion. On November 7th, 2019 she made her WWE debut in a live event.

Television Debut

In January 2020, a Battle Royal was arranged to determine the Number One Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship which Rhea Ripley was holding during the time. Hartwell made her WWE television debut by participating in this match. Needless to say, she failed to win this Battle Royal.

Early NXT Days

She regularly started working in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. It took her seven long months to pick up her first victory in the NXT. It was in July 2020 when she defeated Shotzi Blackheart in an episode of the NXT. Previously, she worked in a match with Shayna Baszler who not only defeated her but completely destroyed her.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Indi Hartwell Indi Hartwell Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Indi Hartwell Height 5’10” Indi Hartwell Weight 139 lbs. Relationship Status Single Indi Hartwell Net Worth $500,000 Indi Hartwell Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2016 Mentor * Indi Hartwell Signature Moves Big Boot, Hammerlock DDT, Swinging Sidewalk Slam, Flapjack Finishing Move(s) Coup De Grace Theme Song / Indi Hartwell Song / Indi Hartwell Music Springboard Elbow Drop, Slingshot Rocket Kick Catchphrases *

Indi Hartwell Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Hartwell is estimated to be somewhere around $500,000. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $100,000 approximately as her annual salary in WWE. She is active in the promotion since 2019 and currently she is working on Monday Night RAW.

Indi Hartwell Family

Hartwell was born on 17 August 1996 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Her father used to run a business, however, his name is unknown. Her mother was Denhysse De Martin, there is not enough information available about her. She also has an older brother named Corey Martin and she also has an older daughter, her name is not known.

Championships and Accomplishments

Hartwell worked on the independent circuit for around three years before joining WWE in 2019 and she won multiple top championships from all over the indies. She worked in the NXT for four years and won the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship once each. Currently, she is working on the main roster, even though, she did not win any championship in the main roster yet.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Championship (1 time), NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Candice LeRae Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) BCW Women’s Championship (1 time), BCW Women’s Title Tournament Newy Pro Women’s Championship (1 time), Queen Of The Castle 2018 Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 83 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2020 RCW Women’s Championship (1 time) WSW Women’s Championship (1 time) Records One time NXT Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

At the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event of 2015, Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to become the NXT Women’s Champion. It is considered one of the women’s matches in NXT history and it inspired a lot of wrestlers of today. According to Bayley, Hartwell was also one of the wrestlers from today who got inspired by this match and she decided to become a professional wrestler.

Personal Information Table

Indi Hartwell Real Name / Full Name Samantha De Martin Birth Date 17 August 1996 Indi Hartwell Age 27 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Nationality Irish Hometown Melbourne, Victoria, Australia School/College/University Avila College and Professional Championship Wrestling Academy Educational Qualification * Religion Christianity Indi Hartwell Ethnicity Chilean and Italian Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Not known Indi Hartwell Tattoo *

Indi Hartwell Movies and TV Shows

Hartwell has been active in the wrestling world since 2016 and she is earning a lot of fame since she joined WWE in 2019. But there is no record on whether she has ever appeared in any movies and television series. But by seeing her growing popularity, we can definitely expect to see the Australian professional wrestler to see in some movies or television series in the future.

Indi Hartwell Husband

Hartwell’s relationship with Dexter Lumis was pretty famous in the NXT and the duo had a long storyline together. They even got married in an episode of the NXT. However, it was only an onscreen relationship and it is not a real life relationship. There is no information available whether Hartwell is in a relationship right now. It is reported that she is not married yet.

Further Success

The Way

Hartwell continued to work in the NXT regularly and from October 2020, she started a new storyline with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Soon, they formed a faction with Dexter Lumis and Austin Theory also being the members of it. The faction of their faction was ‘The Way’ and soon it became pretty famous among the NXT fans.

Success in the NXT

One of her next storylines in the NXT was with Dexter Lumis as she had an on screen love angle with the American professional wrestler. Their storyline was so strong that a lot of fans thought that it was a real life pairing. The duo even got married in an episode of NXT, however, it was all work, and they were not in any kind of relationship in real life.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

Hartwell also received championship success in the NXT. Her first championship success arrived in May, 2021 when she teamed up with her Tag Team partner Candice LeRae to defeat the team of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in an episode of the NXT to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

NXT Women’s Champion

At the NXT Stand & Deliver event, Hartwell got the opportunity to compete in a six way Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Hartwell went on to win the mentioned ladder match to dethrone Roxanne Perez and win the NXT Women’s Championship. But she could not enjoy her championship success for long as she had to relinquish the title due to an injury.

Main Roster, Recent Days

During the WWE Draft of 2023, she was drafted to Monday Night RAW and after getting drafted to the main roster, she teamed up with Candice LeRae again and they are still working as a Tag Team. Unfortunately, she had mostly been treated as a lower mid card in the main roster so far. We can definitely expect her to get a better push in the main roster soon.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Indi Hartwell

Hartwell is mostly working as a Tag Team wrestler in the main roster right now with Candice LeRae and in the main roster, she mostly had Tag Team feuds. They had a short feud with the team of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, which they lost. They also got the opportunity to challenge The Kabuki Warriors, but they failed to win.

Both of them had a feud with Rhea Ripley as well but they did not stand any chance against Hartwell’s fellow Australian professional wrestler. In the NXT, she had multiple feuds with some of the top names like Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton. She also had feuds with the likes of Mei Ying and Tegan Nox.

Indi Hartwell Injury

Soon after winning the NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT Stand & Deliver event of 2023, she suffered an injury which forced her to relinquish the championship 31 days after winning it, and her NXT Women’s title reign became the shortest ever. When she was drafted to the main roster, she was still injured and it took her couple of months to make her in ring debut.

Other Details

Hartwell’s first appearance in a WWE video game was is WWE 2K22, even though she appeared on the “Most Wanted Pack” DLC. She also appeared in the WWE 2K23 which was the very next installment in the WWE video game series. She has also appeared in WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Indi Hartwell Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not known

Social Media Accounts

Hartwell is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 385K people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Indi Hartwell Instagram.

Indi Hartwell Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Bar Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Black Label Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) EVOLVE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 42 (47.19%) 0 (0.00%) 47 (52.81%) RISE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) SHIMMER 2 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (75.00%) WrestleCon 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WSW 4 (36.36%) 1 (9.09%) 6 (54.55%) WWE 8 (32.00%) 0 (0.00%) 17 (68.00%) WWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 57 (39.86%) 1 (0.70%) 85 (59.44%)

Indi Hartwell Manager

Hartwell never worked with any professional managers in WWE or in the NXT, however, she had been regularly managed by her teammates of “The Way” faction which also consisted Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and even Austin Theory previously. Candice LeRae is currently working as her tag team partner, so, she manages her regularly during her singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Indi Hartwell start wrestling?

A. Indi Hartwell started working in 2016

Q. How tall is Indi Hartwell in feet?

A. Indi Hartwell is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Indi Hartwell manager?

A. Indi Hartwell does not have a manager, however, she gets managed by her tag team partner Candice LeRae

Q. What is current Indi Hartwell song?

A. Indi Hartwell uses the song ‘Impressive’

Q. Who is Indi Hartwell mother?

A. Indi Hartwell’s mother is Denhysse De Martin

Q. Who is Indi Hartwell father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Indi Hartwell girlfriend?

A. Indi Hartwell is currently married to Mexican sports journalist and model Vero Rodriguez

Q. Who is Indi Hartwell brother?

A. Corey Martin is the brother of Indi Hartwell

Q. How much is Indi Hartwell worth?

A. Hartwell’s net worth is something around $500,000

Q. How many times Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women’s title?

A. Hartwell had been a one time NXT Women’s Champion